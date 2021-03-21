PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF MARCH 10, 2021
37014
2949 Spanntown Road, Arrington; Buyer: Sarah V and Michael T Eble; Seller: Ronnie Lee Waggoner and Steve Edward Waggoner; $825,000.
3 lots on Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Murphy Brothers LLC; $451,500.
5541 Hardeman Springs Boulevard, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Laura and Kyle Payton; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $972,271.
4561 Majestic Meadows Drive, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Bettie Carol White Living Trust; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $959,350.
2 lots on Percheron Lane, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Propst Hardeman Springs LLC; $380,000.
Vacant lot on Porters Union Way, Arrington; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Propst Hardeman Springs LLC; $2,860,000.
4645 Majestic Meadows Drive, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Natalya and Timofey Drozhzhin; Seller: Gregg Homebuilding Co LLC; $970,000.
37027
9718 Glen Eden Court, Brentwood, Bridgeton Park; Buyer: Yuxia Lou; Seller: Jillian Johnson and Arthur W Orr; $600,000.
Vacant lot on Moores Lane, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Shanon L and Gary R Kirves; Seller: June M and William G Callahan Jr; $28,778.
9603 Brunswick Drive, Brentwood, The Estates of Bonbrook; Buyer: Keith Odom; Seller: Lisa M and Kevin P Murphy; $1,400,000.
2193 Ella Lane, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Joyce Tobe and Donald Gregory Kershisnik; Seller: Karima and Hamid Zahrir; $710,000.
264 Stratton Court, Brentwood, Lenox Park; Buyer: Kimberly King and Howard T Wall III; Seller: Naomi C and Robbi L Franklin; $1,750,000.
1834 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Laren and Aaron Campbell; Seller: Susan K and Calvin A Burrichter; $1.075,000.
9294 Fordham Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $570,000.
9403 Arthur Court, Brentwood, Foxcrest; Buyer: Eileen L Parsons; Seller: PRR Patel Property LLC; $1,090,000.
9457 Foothills Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Ashleigh Lancaster and Daniel Anthony Powers; Seller: Gwendolyn R and Michael J Rosowski; $715,000.
7033 Clearview Circle, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Tanna and Craig Sroda; Seller: Three New Lorenz LLC; $385,000.
1837 Tiverton Place, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Julie L Lavigne; Seller: Donna Marie Reed; $1,100,000.
2000 Hunterwood Drive, Brentwood, Hunterwood; Buyer: Annie and Kyle Langley; Seller: Betty K and Charles L Hailey; $735,000.
8222 Glover Drive, Brentwood, Parkside at Brenthaven; Buyer: Laura P and Kevin j Szelagowski; Seller: Melissa Danielle and Nicholas Charles Meinema; $1,640,000.
1904 New Bristol Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Dahyenne and Ryan Blake Guthrie; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $1,096,725.
9300 Flint Court, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Carol Blair and Joel Keith Mabry; Seller: John L Lee Jr Trust; $650,000.
6322 Johnson Chapel Road West, Brentwood; Buyer: Cynthia L and Collins Hunter Shelden; Seller: Florence O and Brian W Randolph; $1,297,000.
9028 Forest Lawn Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Estates; Buyer: Micha Lacher; Seller: Elizabeth Fraser and Thomas Joseph O'Connell; $600,000.
6101 Belle Rive Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: KES Properties LLC; Seller: Sarena W and Marc A Bonora; $900,000.
1212 Arrowhead Drive, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Hunter D Reed; Seller: Rebecca K and Scott R Mason; $736,000.
6 Oxmoore Court, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Amy C and George Hart Tyson; Seller: Mary Katherine and John M Anthony; $1,950,000.
6867 Walnut Hills Drive, Brentwood, Walnut Ridge; Buyer: Walnut Hills LLC; Seller: Levi Grantham LLC; $430,000.
720 Valhalla Lane, Brentwood, Valhalla; Buyer: Chad Carnahan; Seller: Shelley Schmidt Revocable Residence Trust and Gary L Schmidt Revocable Living Trust; $1,717,500.
37046
5014 Hilltop Private Lane, College Grove, St James; Buyer: Tyler Jacob Wine; Seller: Cornerstone Building Investment LLC; $2,655,963.
6996 Glenn Road, College Grove; Buyer: Mary Cordier and Dennis Erie Traywick; Seller: Jo Ann Williams; $125,000.
7282 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Heather and Scott Schuber; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $825,000.
7029 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Peacefield Farm Trust; Seller: IRA Innovations LLC; $665,000.
7105 Mason Grove Court, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Noah McMahon; Seller: Angela and Scott Lentz; $1,325,000.
8560 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: G Harbaugh Foundation Inc; Seller: Jennifer and Bryan Richter; $275,000.
6794 Arno-Allisona Road, College Grove; Buyer: Michael McDonald; Seller: Cynthia Warren and Tracy Shawn Bolton; $45,000.
7166 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Kelly Diane and Joseph Lane Robertson; Seller: NVR Inc; $543,200.
Property on Hendrix Road, College Grove; Buyer: Angelia Lynn Sweeney; Seller: Dan Bonds; $106,000.
8916 Calendula Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Andrea L and John Michael Williams; Seller: Melissa and Hunter Todd; $1,285,000.
Vacant lot on Lane Road, College Grove, Riverstone Homes LLC; Buyer: Amanda and Chris Von Egger; Seller: Christopher M Richey and Kenneth R Burd Jr; $199,900.
8217 Horton Highway, College Grove; Buyer: Rellab Holdings LLC; Seller: Lula Mae and Felix Clifton Johnson; $750,000.
7573 Whiskey Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Erin E Hendry and Justin Alberto; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,500,000.
8910 Dovetail Court (includes 2 lots), College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Bochy Family Trust; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $684,000.
37062
7921 Crow Cut Road (Admin ad litem Deed), Fairview; Buyer: Wanda Diane Coone; Seller: The Estate of Mattie Estelle Sullivan; $280,000.
7114 Wiley Circle, Fairview; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: Deborah Hall and Roger E Lampley; $75,000.
7121 Ivory Way, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Julianne Levisohn and Lauren Edwards; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $383,405.
7329 Sullivan Road, Fairview, Fannie Sullivan Estates; Buyer: Brittney Schreiner and Garrett Neff; Seller: Curtis Poe; $577,300.
7118 Cooper Lane, Fairview; Buyer: Thays and Eric Lee Prichard; Seller: Karen Ann Surber; $25.
7115 Pepper Tree Circle, Fairview, Pepper Tree Cove; Buyer: Gina Louise Fillman; Seller: Duke & Duke LLC; $425,200.
7334 McCormick Drive, Fairview, McCormick Grove; Buyer: Stefanie Jean and Justin Hickman; Seller: Kathleen and Douglas Van Nest; $475,000.
7425 Master Shane Road, Fairview, Cox Run; Buyer: Christine and Colby Gilmore; Seller: Patricia Lynn and Arnold Kevin Carroll; $360,000.
7305 Lakelet Cove, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Misty Rae and Nathan Eric Ratcliff; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $370,010.
7114 Wiley Circle, Fairview; Buyer: Padre Pio Properties LLC; Seller: Deborah Hall and Roger E Lampley; $158,500.
7117 Ivory Way, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Laura C and Alex T Collins; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $381,280.
7163 Brush Creek Road South, Fairview; Buyer: Tatiana Maria and Hector O De Loza; Seller: Brittney and Joseph R Hanse Jr; $300,000.
Vacant lot on Forrest Glenn Road, Fairview; Buyer: Marcela and Sandro Ferrarone; Seller: Linda Sue and James Robert McCorkle; $325,000.
7125 Ivory Way, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Jennifer and Thomas McMenamin; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $369,195.
7313 Lakelet Cove, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Andrea Carolina Geuvara Lara and Travis Wattles; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $403,000.
7116 Ivory Way, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Jessica Kathryn Adams and John Clarence McGee III; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $364,040.
7309 Lakelet Cove, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Gwendalynn Marie and William Ray Taylor; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $368,940.
7610 English Ivy Pass, Fairview, Sharpes Run; Buyer: Jacqueline Cohen Trust; Seller: Danielle Nicole King and Eric Hunter Brown; $312,000.
7105 Kimbark Trail, Fairview, Stable Acres; Buyer: Amanda Sara and Jason William Cannon; Seller: Katharine Lynn and Travis Scott Curry; $718,770.
7606 Whispering Wind Lane, Fairview, Whispering Wind; Buyer: Edward Joseph Petrone; Seller: Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County Inc; $286,500.
7120 Kyles Creek Drive, Fairview, Kyles Creek Estates; Buyer: Ashley and Scott C Miller; Seller: Jennifer L Beaty; $400,000.
37064
Vacant lot on South Harpeth Road, Franklin; Buyer: Karen L and Robert C Elliott; Seller: Pertex LLC; $500,000.
239 Granger View Circle, Franklin, Cedarhill; Buyer: Liuliu Li; Seller: Myrtle and George B Ottley III; $384,000.
208 Karnes Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Dianne Peete and William Clinton Jones; Seller: Carrie H and James E Durard; $577,000.
4448 Ivan Creek Drive, Franklin, Ivan Creek; Buyer: Shea Wood and Michael Turner; Seller: Arnold Homes LLC; $1,520,170.
1002 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Bonnie Jean and Ethan Thurston Marquez; Seller: Harbinson Revocable Living Trust; $607,000.
5296 Old Harding Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kristen Lee and Christopher Gordon Maple; Seller: Katherine Quinn Wilson and Jeffrey C Simpson; $695,000.
123 Stream Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Alayna and Brian Wilke; Seller: NVR Inc; $603,865.
131 Stream Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Brooke Leanne and Peter John Reginelli Jr; Seller: NVR Inc; $606,065.
2061 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Jayasri Bavandla and Anand Kumar Vanam; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $454,990.
163 Sturbridge Drive, Franklin, Sturbridge Pointe; Buyer: Gina and Anthony Zimmitti; Seller: Madlyn K and William Green Tucker Jr; $834,594.
2057 Roderick Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Rebekah Bryant; Seller: Debbie and Luca Bettini; $385,000.
Vacant lot on Boy Scout Road, Franklin; Buyer: Madalyn Plant and Daulton Russell; Seller: Michele Deen and Stephen D Poss; $160,000.
1428 Egypt Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Cynthia N and Daniel J Petersen; Seller: Patrick E Berger; $1,135,000.
516 Justin Drive, Franklin, Hunters Chase; Buyer: Shannon T and Adam Wright; Seller: D J and A E Jackson; $362,500.
150 Front Street #22, Franklin; Buyer: Jeanine Floyd and Thomas O'Connor; Seller: Amy A and Frederick L Jelonek; $641,000.
2055 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Nancy C and Michael R Adams; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $449,890.
238 Moray Court, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Travis B Williams; Seller: Oak Duck General Partnership; $604,533.
101 Hopecrest Lane, Franklin, Bishops Gate Wards Mill; Buyer: Heather L and Eric S Groene; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,185,362.
707 Shelley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jenny and Bryan Sebring; Seller: Pamela Lynn Brann; $839,450.
431 Courfield Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Brenda Toscano; Seller: Betsy R and Craig R Dillman; $474,900.
3215 Boyd Mill Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Jennifer and David Nasser; Seller: Suzanne Fitch; $750,000.
900 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Robin and Craig Seaton; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $887,365.
1011 Murfreesboro Road #L5, Franklin, Indian Springs Condos; Buyer: Thomas P Mason; Seller: Amy D Marley; $175,000.
2154 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: TRPP Farms LLC; Seller: The Estate of Helen M Paris and The Estate of Charles M Paris Jr; $3,121,324.
153 Front Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Martha A Neyer; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,045,325.
1038 Memorial Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Morgan and Giovanni Devita; Seller: Leslianna and Andy Garlington; $836,000.
4099 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Ashwini and Atul Vasant Chaudhari; Seller: Tiffany and John Mark Lee; $356,000.
Vacant lot on Bailey Road, Franklin, Beechwood Plantation; Buyer: White Swan Stables I LLC; Seller: Lucky Dog Farms LLC; $630,000.
454 Wire Grass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jennifer and Nocturne Dsilva; Seller: M Susan and Marty C Mills; $1,299,000.
1204 Holly Hill Drive, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Blueprint Homes LLC; Seller: Peggy S and David W Lowder; $605,000.
1515 Lewis Private Lane, Franklin, Coveted Views; Buyer: Bryan Heath Albritton; Seller: Franklin Hill Partners LLC; $719,000.
1105 Natchez Road, Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Jessica and Christopher Dingham; Seller: Lorie L and Jordan T Drake; $1,109,900.
838 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Karah and Chad Dressander; Seller: Amanda B and John M Crouch; $670,000.
2049 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Mary Lutitia and Byron Glen Hill; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $465,990.
5856 Davis Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Mary and David A Baker; Seller: Christi Baker; $250,000.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #J3, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Hannah and Justin Fratt; Seller: Pamela C and Gregory A Sykes; $188,750.
147 Front Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Melissa and Bernie Bloemer; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $997,360.
Property on Carothers Parkway, Franklin; Buyer: Carothers Longpoint LLC; Seller: Lockwood Section 9 & 12 LLC; $2,200,000.
Vacant lot on Kesslin Lane, Franklin, Beechwood Plantation; Buyer: Kristen Trezevant and Ashley James Reed; Seller: Lucky Dog Farms LLC; $530,000.
213 Wisteria Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Jennifer and Christopher Stevick; Seller: Mary Graham; $470,000.
3024 Blossom Trail Lane, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Laura and Jason Sonn; Seller: 3024 Blossom Trail Lane Trust; $725,000.
2079 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Daniel Vrchek; Seller: John G Wolf; $2,100,000.
7137 Sky Meadow Drive (includes 2 vacant lots), College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $265,900.
506 Tywater Crossing Boulevard, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Amy M and Lonnie Earl Springirth; Seller: Stacy W Perry and Sucy Nieves; $589,900.
401 Royal Crossing, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Stephanie and Kyle Center; Seller: Sarah and Joel A Griffith; $512,000.
3395 Bailey Road, Franklin; Buyer: Francolin Farm Trust; Seller: Wells Family Trust; $4,200,000.
7626 Pewitt Road, Franklin; Buyer: EDG Consortium LLC; Seller: Samuel Pewitt; $245,000.
37067
5090 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Jacob A Harvey; Seller: Karina Mayela Lopez Padilla and Ramon Antonio Gonzalez Rodriguez; $355,000.
1605 Longmont Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Aaron Patrick Blair; Seller: August Group LLC; $520,000.
404 Logans Circle, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Sherri England Gough; Seller: Beau Michael Binkley; $700,000.
4001 Oxford Glen Drive, Franklin, Clover Meadows; Buyer: Elizabeth and David Pierce; Seller: Tammy E Hakim; $629,000.
2003 Daylily Drive, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Heather M Gamble; Seller: Yejia Xue and Gelong Wen; $890,000.
2545 Belle Brook Drive, Franklin, Belle Chase Farms; Buyer: Timothy Sumja; Seller: Rose A Davis; $1,200,000.
3057 Nolencrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Suman Supriti and Rakesh Sharma; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $561,113.
1315 Decatur Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Jesse Anderson; Seller: Ankur Patwa and Hiral Sameer Vakilwala; $389,000.
37069
1221 Moher Boulevard, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Annie Kananack and Tabatt D Laven; Seller: Agape Rental Properties LLC; $405,000.
2021 Harvington Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Siboney and Peter Henry; Seller: Abbey Holthaus; $549,000.
Vacant lot on Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Hillsboro Manor; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Sunny Meadows LLC; $600,000.
Vacant lot on Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Hillsboro Manor; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Sunny Meadows LLC; $600,000.
Vacant lot on Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Hillsboro Manor; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Sunny Meadows LLC; $600,000.
1073 Vaughn Crest Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Floriday Polymer Group LLC; Seller: Jamie Adair and Ben L Rechter; $2,301,000.
Vacant lot on Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Hillsboro Manor; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Sunny Meadows LLC; $1,200,000.
342 Sterling Park Terrace, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Theres and Alan Johnson; Seller: Rebecca B and C Phillip Kelly; $640,000.
182 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Rita Ann and William Joseph Atkins; Seller: Betty M and William E Atkins; $253,200.
287 Gillette Drive, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Radu Pop; Seller: Leanne Kurtz and Jon Greg Constantine; $1,230,000.
400 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin, Carolina Close; Buyer: Sherri L and Justin D Kraus; Seller: Nicia Behary; $1,249,000.
403 Landrake Close, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Angelle T and Michael H Gallers; Seller: Sumita Banerjee and Subham Chakraborty; $525,000.
1249 Sneed Road West, Franklin; Buyer: Equity Trust Co Custodian F/B/O Brandon Jenkins Roth IRA; Seller: Jennifer and Roger Brown; $1,450,000.
37135
915 Timberside Drive, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Taylor L and Philip Neal Jr; Seller: Valerie Karnes; $530,000.
441 Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Mary Katherine Anthony; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $759,900.
116 Carrick Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Alyssa Joy Olds and Peter James Meiners; Seller: Michelle and Michael V Dubsky; $669,900.
7111 Nolen Park Circle, Nolensville, Nolen Park; Buyer: Kay Marie Koch and Sam Ferrise; Seller: Kathy B and Stephen E Thomas; $544,000.
3280 Locust Hollow, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Joanna Hindley and Timothy Quick; Seller: SPH Property Two LLC; $512,000.
4620 Sawmill Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Casey M and Christopher Moynihan; Seller: Meredith M and Ali Sohrabi; $580,000.
1501 Underwood Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Kelly Deatheridge and Anthony Shane Putty; Seller: 6910 Snowden Lane LLC; $575,000.
1850 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Crimilda and Eric Christian Humphries; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $544,108.
6030 Yellowstone Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: James Hunley; Seller: Briana J and Lee M Hildebrand; $542,900.
587 Dunmeyer Court, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Leslie and Christopher Michael Panfili; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $615,735.
7212 Roland Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Kathleen and James Sarti; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $698,000.
2834 Sanford Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Natalie and Zachary Bolen; Seller: Robert S Cochran; $600,000.
Property on Battle Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Jenevi and Dao Nguyen; Seller: Sara T and Paul Harris Tune Trusts; $279,900.
2033 Kingsbarns Drive, Nolensville, Kingsbarns; Buyer: Lynn Ann and William John Stieve Jr; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,206,423.
1236 Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Erin Lorraine and Stanley Jacob Marczewski; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $788,925.
1225 Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Manjula Birapuneni and Amritpal Singh; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $853,590.
437 Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Narendra Mett and Srivalli Abbraraju; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $711,340.
121 Burberry Glen Boulevard, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Jenna and Andrew Rolley; Seller: Sarah and Jacob Hafner; $589,900.
4969 Maxwell Landing Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Anamaria and Cristian Temian; Seller: Donna W and Kenneth L Smith II; $550,000.
4008 Hebron Trace Private Drive, Nolensville; Buyer: Lindsey Y and Joshua K Colbert; Seller: Kristen Kluka and Drew Thompson Young; $355,000.
3167 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Sherri Wenal; Seller: Tara Diffie; $676,000.
1229 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Rebekah A and Edwin A Groves Jr; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $459,990.
7764 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Isabel Rocha and John Charles Fredricks; Seller: Weekley Homes LLC; $673,991.
37174
1727 Dorset Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Lauren Winston Stark; Seller: Lou and Randy Morren; $342,500.
3004 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Kelly and Charles Anthony Blass; Seller: Harlene and Kurt Labrum; $485,000.
1086 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Sandra A and Larry D Young Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $420,700.
8041 Brightwater Way, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Jeffrey Bowman; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $567,417.
8040 Brightwater Way, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Sindee D and Jeffery M Brady II; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $557,927.
1025 Persimmon Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Katherine Conklin; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $310,000.
1117 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Emilee and Keith Knight; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $486,295.
1113 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Kira A Soldani and Anthony Meares; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $484,080.
3067 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Brittany and Bryan Northern; Seller: Dana and Kevin Wyatt; $475,000.
1003 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Thomas John Murray; Seller: Erica Frances and Matthew Aaron Stoebick; $442,000.
9036 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Thi Nhu Hoa Tran; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $531,685.
5006 Dubose Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Miranda Marie and Matthew Winn; Seller: Allison R and Eric T Rojas; $443,500.
210 Oldbury Private Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Rober Hungerford Trust; Seller: Lanie B and Gregory W Cash; $315,000.
1034 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Laurie S and John A McPeak; Seller: Reva L Wells; $388,000.
2966 Burtonwood Drive, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Darya B and David Shakhunov; Seller: Jessica Marie and Harold McClelland; $405,000.
714 Rain Meadow Court, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Bura Family Trust; Seller: Kristen L and John M Burney; $560,000.
4078 Lockerbie Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Elizabeth and Brian Booker; Seller: Susan E Gagliardi; $390,000.
9044 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Nopel Ahmed and Kaleb B Stella; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $605,900.
2079 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Shushanik Danielyan and Armen Nadryan; Seller: Brittany Sloan; $235,000.
1005 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Tami W and Michael R D'Angelo; Seller: David K Roberts; $270,000.
3017 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Jasmine Teresa and Christopher John Woods; Seller: NVR Inc; $448,355.
37179
1440 Channing Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Taylor Edgmon King and Jordan Christopher McClain; Seller: Ashley Breann Holly; $332,000.
2200 Iroquois Place, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Curtis R Heavener II; Seller: Heidi L and Stewart F Brown; $327,500.
2310 Durham Trail Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Katelyn and Larry Stewart; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $468,257.
4590 Columbia Pike, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Knox LLC; Seller: 5AIF Sycamore 2 LLC; $1,250,000.
Property on Cayce Springs Road, Thompson’s Station, Ruegger; Buyer: Gather Properties LLC; Seller: Werner Ruegger; $1,439,000.
3445 Milford Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Julie Ann and Joseph A Williams; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $525,942.
1983 Evergreen Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Jennifer and Lawrence Furry; Seller: The Morin Trust; $600,000.
6759 Bethesda-Arno Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Mary Elizabeth Rogers and John Taylor Francis; Seller: Thomas Gaia; $420,000.
1423 Channing Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Marissa and Kevin Richard Carini; Seller: Hiral Vakilwala and Ankur Patwa; $326,000.
5209 Bond Springs Court, Thompson’s Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: Sarah Elizabeth Michaud Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $425,000.
3318 Vinemont Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Aubrey and Erich Gertz; Seller: Kathleen Shannon and Troy Ian Partridge; $500,000.
2686 New Port Royal Road, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: John Stilo Jr; Seller: Linh Thien Cao; $345,000.
5315 Carters Creek Pike, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Chelsea Tillman; Seller: Lindsee R and Christopher D Stephens; $525,000.
