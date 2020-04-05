PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
17 MARCH 2020
37027
1413 Plantation Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood South; Buyer: Ribbon Home SPC II LLC; Seller: Patricia M and C Robert Iannacone; $558,000.
1843 Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Cromwell; Buyer: Megan and Gregory D Ray; Seller: Tamara Sayago-Dunner; $955,000.
7028 Nolensville Road, Brentwood, Burkitt Commons; Buyer: JLR Properties LLC; Seller: Burkitt Commons LLC; $1,240,000.
6709 North Creekwood Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Melissa L and Matthew C Hodson; Seller: Dannekar Trust; $460,000.
913 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Chistian Rhea; Seller: Robin and Daniel Flahaven; $299,900.
1810 Grey Pointe Drive, Brentwood, Inglehame Farms; Buyer: Shaina and Matthew Russo; Seller: Teresa and Giron Caldwell; $720,000.
203 Ennismore Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Mary Knauss and Erik Michael Gallimore; Seller: Lanora G and Marshall S Maddox; $1,200,000.
163 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Glub; Buyer: Kimberly Kraft and Clifton Perry Moulds; Seller: Patricia C Johnson; $849,900.
1862 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Old South Construction LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $400,000.
6306 Milbrook Road, Brentwood, Riverview Oaks; Buyer: Holly MacLaurin and Matthew Denson Deshazo; Seller: Catherine A and John D Faust; $895,000.
1800 Mallory Lane, Brentwood, Presidents Court; Buyer: Shawn Lee Hall; Seller: 1800 Mallory LLC; $1,075,000.
1545 Indian Hawthorne Court, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Tara N Stampley; Seller: Stacey Crain; $410,500.
9224 Hunterboro Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Michael Lloyd Winter; Seller: David J Moore; $630,000.
7009 Crews Lane, Brentwood, Oman; Buyer: Kelly M and Wesley M Foss; Seller: Oman Development LLC; $900,000.
1312 Glenview Drive, Brentwood, Berkshire Estates; Buyer: Melissa M and Nelson Vasconcellos; Seller: Sonia and Shawn Morgan; $749,900.
5100 Maryland Way, Brentwood; Buyer: Fifty One Hundred LLC; Seller: TN Municipal League Risk Management Pool Public Entity Partners; $2,300,000.
1011 Monroe Lane, Brentwood, Magnolia Vale; Buyer: Robbie Riggs and Charles Reed Burk; Seller: Heidi Gracis Revocable Living Trust; $1,235,000.
808 Vivians Way, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Sonia Varghese; Seller: Kelda and Edward M Richards; $832,000.
5318 Meadow Lake Road, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: David Shamblin; Seller: Kathleen T and T Michael Young; $870,000.
1864 Charity Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Lynn M and Phillip R Purdy; Seller: Old South Construction of TN LLC; $1,249,304.
9410 Green Hill Circle, Brentwood, Liberty Downs; Buyer: Heidi Schaefer; Seller: Dena Marie Frahm; $710,000.
1012 Brentwood Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Lindsay R and Zachary Patton; Seller: Rachel and Blake Zanoni; $615,000.
9720 Tanglewood Lane, Brentwood, Bridgeton Park; Buyer: Anne Neah Herrington Family Trust; Seller: Cindy and Benjamin Lee; $470,000.
37046
7245 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $117,180.
6900 Fence Post Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Denyel and Mark Coleman; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $533,000.
7212 Shagbark Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: David Properties; Seller: Alicia and Kyle R Dauw; $340,000.
5041 Native Pony Trail, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Ashley and Bryan Rowe; Seller: Elizabeth Ann and Wilmot C Burch Jr; $1,699,000.
9104 Joiner Creek Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Trace Construction LLC; Seller: Michele M and Donald T Beck; $258,860.
7471 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities Inc; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $135,500.
7032 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Jessica Renee Stein; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners; $488,017.
6614 Second Street, College Grove, College Grove; Buyer: Larry Cox and Dan Heichelbech; Seller: Rubin Lublin TN PLLC; $149,508.
8824 Edgecomb Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: McConlogue Family Trust; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $177,500.
8626 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Michele M and Donald T Beck; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $1,419,900.
37062
7350 Planters Road, Fairview; Buyer: Michael Brandon Edens; Seller: Sara Lynne Hutchison; $166,900.
7165 Kyles Creek Drive, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Hayley Elizabeth and Brian E Schulist; Seller: Innovated Construction Co LLC; $451,344.
7110 Pepper Tree Circle, Fairview, Pepper Tree Cove; Buyer: Soffia Palmadottir and Christopher Mellgren; Seller: Duke & Duke LLC; $373,150.
7812 Willow Crest Drive, Fairview, Willow Crest; Buyer: Aubrey Green; Seller: Habitat for Humanity of Williamson and Maury Counties Inc; $232,000.
7596 Cherokee Hills Road, Fairview, Sharpes Run; Buyer: Joette E and Daniel D Phillips; Seller: Michael John Hand; $359,200.
7112 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Tiffany Nicole and Ralph Kenneth Cox III; Seller: Paula Lynn Stewart; $464,000.
7209 Rye Croft, Fairview, Meadows of Fairview; Buyer: Community Housing Partners of Williamson County; Seller: F O G Spendthrift Trust; $180,000.
37064
741 Harrow Lane, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Cynthia A Morgan; Seller: Larry Roy; $552,500.
1011 Murfreesboro Road #G1, Franklin, Indian Springs Condos; Buyer: Rita Jean Brown; Seller: Jamie Kyle Humphres; $234,900.
304 Natchez Street, Franklin, Tohrner & Cannon; Buyer: Dean D Thorn; Seller: Woodland Street Partners LLC; $165,000.
3001 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $101,449.
112 Buttercup Cove, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Brieanne and Taylor Butler; Seller: Kayla and Christopher Thompson; $444,450.
216 Walnut Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: 216 Walnut Drive Trust; Seller: Barbara Hendricks; $175,000.
204 Valley Ridge Road, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Lora B and Slade E White; Seller: Sarah S and William Kersey; $450,000.
6086 Maysbrook Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Daniel McNamara; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $700,000.
83 Molly Bright Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kelsey and Branden Ferguson; Seller: Frances M and Phillip W Skipper; $500,000.
1152 Hunters Chase Drive, Franklin, Hunters Chase; Buyer: Christine T and Ben A Owenell; Seller: Amy L and Kyle J Davis; $385,000.
701 Mount Hope Street, Franklin; Buyer: Zealot LLC; Seller: HHK Investments LLC; $235,000.
701 Mount Hope Street, Franklin; Buyer: Kayla Fioravanti; Seller: Zealot LLC; $265,900.
3117 Boxley Valley Road, Franklin, Unger Property; Buyer: Tammy Rene and Giles Dennis Garrett; Seller: Brian Alexander McNiel; $850,000.
3235 Nolen Lane, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Christopher Cole Costanzo; Seller: Leona A and Berndt Friedrich Spittka; $399,990.
5001 Flatwater Street, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Dianne E Leaver; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $435,380.
103 Kings Gate Lane, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: McNabb Properties LLC; Seller: Gale L and Gary W Shaw; $240,000.
1636 Cooper Creek Lane, Franklin, Carlisle; Buyer: Colleen and Robert G Boldon; Seller: Shannon and Brian C Wille; $785,000.
1243 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lindsay and Todd Lincoln; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $844,067.
130 Snowden Street East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kamaleshkumar Revathy Aswathy and Manjessh Dev Mahadevan; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $532,624.
904 Scouting Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Alyssa and Tyler R Lechtanski; Seller: Lisa Anne and Andrew Mark Walter; $492,500.
5007 Flatwater Street, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Joan L Mackeben; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $369,555.
106 Front Street #13, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Nancy Frances Ives; Seller: Rita Morgan; $425,000.
120 Daniels Drive, Franklin, Rolling Rivers; Buyer: Boris Orsulic; Seller: Ella Mae Ladd; $340,000.
3232 Dark Woods Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Kathryn Marie Smith; Seller: Ribbon Home SPC I LLC; $351,800.
113 Pebblecreek Road, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Marissa Lauren and Michael Thomas Ferraro; Seller: King Property Investments LLC; $349,969.
426 Sims Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Sandra and Morgan Dean; Seller: Connie D and Douglas L Jones; $507,000.
2113 Southern Preserve Lane, Franklin, Southern Preserve; Buyer: Katie M and Steven J Fredenhagen; Seller: Carbine & Assoc LLC; $979,000.
2027 Roderick Circle, Franklin, Forressts Crossing; Buyer: Peter Winn; Seller: Meg P Graves; $282,000.
2222 Bowman Road, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Chaslynn Summer and Michael Todd Garrett; Seller: The Estate of Sarah Ann Harmon; $330,000.
124 Good Neighbor Road, Franklin; Buyer: Christopher Saunders; Seller: Tim A Collins; $237,000.
1100 West Main Street #A16, Franklin, Colony House Condo; Buyer: Lynda Suzanne and Harvey Murff; Seller: Scott Palmer; $147,500.
4008 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Joseph Robert Kozon; Seller: Andrea Jane and Dustin Small; $499,000.
5037 Water Leaf Drive, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Michael Lee Ray; Seller: Strock Custom Homes LLC; $210,000.
1002 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $162,900.
Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $888,500.
424 Cardel Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Belle Vista Phase 2 LLC; $190,000.
4317 Gallant Ridge Drive, Franklin, Estates of Gallant Ridge; Buyer: Joy M and Casey J Bray; Seller: Megan and Warren Barfield; $959,000.
4019 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Swapnali and Kullbhushan Patil; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $473,370.
6000 Blackwell Lane, Franklin, Weatherford Estates; Buyer: Yvonne Rosette and Doyl Franklin Scott; Seller: Lanell A and Michael T Story; $1,355,000.
1042 Wynfield Village Court, Franklin, Wynfield Village; Buyer: Stacey and Christopher Cao Bui; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $998,900.
415 Dragonfly Court, Franklin, Ralston Row; Buyer: Matthew R Johnson; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $674,900.
1100 West Main Street #D4, Franklin, Colony House Condo; Buyer: Community Housing Partners of Williamson County; Seller: David A Richards; $174,000.
1100 West Main Street #D6, Franklin, Colony House Condo; Buyer: Community Housing Partners of Williamson County; Seller: Susan W Mayo; $171,000.
37067
4245 North Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Lisa Luchesi; Seller: Vered and Robert T Bauer; $350,000.
1013 Firestone Drive, Franklin, Firestone at Cool Springs; Buyer: PRR Patel Properties LLC; Seller: Cary Hamby; $1,100,000.
Carothers Parkway, Franklin, Carothers Crossing East; Buyer: SS Carothers LLC; Seller: S S McEwen LLC; $15,025,213.
109 Holiday Court #C2, Franklin, Holiday Court Condos; Buyer: Cheri A and Allen R Barlow; Seller: Janis Gale Mathis; $270,000.
300 Ridgetop Court, Franklin, Cross Creek; Buyer: Mallory Noell and Bent T Fox; Seller: Barbara A Owens; $560,000.
104 Snapdragons Court, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Charles Matthew Ellis; Seller: Stephens Family Revocable Living Trust; $615,000.
9274 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Mani Lakshmi Barathi and Natesan Jayaraman; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $641,904.
Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Gate Community Church; Seller: Franklin Christian Church; $4,800,000.
3835 Carothers Parkway, Franklin, Franklin Commons South; Buyer: Thales Academy; Seller: The Church Gate; $4,800,000.
Clovercroft Road, Franklin; Buyer: Karla and David Landrum; Seller: William Wolaver; $537,000.
1818 Pleasant Hill Road, Franklin; Buyer: Brent G Smith; Seller: Walter Michael Harrell; $1,200,000.
214 Julia Court, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Vicki and Mark Carroll Devito; Seller: Caroline Williams; $350,000.
49094 Clovercroft Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kimbra and Jeffrey Krafft; Seller: Harvey Living Trust; $530,000.
37069
6624 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills Country Club Estates; Buyer: Hannah J and Clayton B Tate; Seller: Shannon J and Craig V Peters; $1,279,900.
702 Sneed Road West, Franklin, Sneed Road Trust; Buyer: Alessa D and Steven M Brakman; Seller: 698 Sneed Road LLC; $1,320,000.
133 General J B Hood Drive, Franklin, Battlewood Estates; Buyer: Colleen Ann Shanahan; Seller: Lisa Lee Woodall; $641,000.
1027 Cumberland Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Penny S Railey; Seller: PNB Holding Co 2 Inc; $452,000.
708 Legends Crest Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Lynn Dee Holt Revocable Trust; Seller: June H Olin Living Trust; $1,365,000.
1140 Stonebridge Park Drive, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Richard Fulsz; Seller: Patricia S and Ricky W Meece; $1,060,000.
697 Legends Crest Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Gregory E Neff; Seller: Evelyn and Mike Hyatt; $951,500.
37135
817 Piccadilly Drive, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Erika and Danielle and Andrew Baugh Roberts; Seller: Catherine and Daryl J Middleton; $575,500.
1428 Jersey Farm Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Jennifer L and Bruce Hoppe; Seller: Bette Ades and John Robert Grove; $460,000.
1417 Wolf Creek Drive, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Danielle E and Brian J Kost; Seller: Katelyn and Evan Beach; $629,900.
1017 Wadeslea Lane, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Laiha T Chung-Hoffman and Donald Hoffman; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $583,766.
2056 Belsford Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Michael Paul Young; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $743,255.
772 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Meike E and Dustin G Carr; Seller: Amanda K and Colin Mark Dalby; $625,000.
6183 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Courtney Aschenbach Jones and Scott Leon Williams; Seller: Jordan M and Matthew A Daugherty; $425,000.
7452 Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Summerco Home Buyers LLC; Seller: Stephanie D Masters; $235,000.
266 Rock Cress Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Lauren and Ryan Nelson; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $743,431.
992 Quinn Terrace, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Teresa and Pedro Valdes; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $831,715.
2640 Benington Place, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Ronya Lashelle and Jesse V Green IV; Seller: Carli B and Joshua T Taylor; $840,000.
37174
276 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Linda M and Thomas E Obrien; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $302,125.
8055 Fenwick Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Rebecca and Phillip S George; Seller: SPH Property One LLC; $465,000.
6015 Trotwood Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Ashley and Michael Thornton; Seller: Jessica and Joseph Duis; $460,000.
3098 Campbell Station Parkway, Spring Hill, Medical Campus at Campbell Station; Buyer: 3098 Spring Hill Properties LLC; Seller: Campbell Station Inv LLC; $5,292,500.
1106 McDonough Circle, Spring Hill, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Kathryn G and Benjamin G Scoones; Seller: Joshua M Magee; $270,000.
3004 Zeal Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Brittany and Clay Wombacher; Seller: Leslie O and Christopher L Varden; $532,900.
2033 Keene Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Eunhee and Woobeom Kim; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $447,900.
108 Sanders Court, Spring Hill; Buyer: Amanda and Daniel Standish; Seller: Sara and Nicholas Platt; $321,000.
2330 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: HP Tennessee I LLC; Seller: Dara Mayfield; $395,000.
1005 Alpaca Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Lauren and Alexander C Thurman; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $492,000.
3000 Pipkin Hills Drive, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Albert Kattine and Philip Starr; Seller: Emily Tomlin and William Holland Gentry; $234,000.
8009 Fenwick Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Shuchuan and Adam Powers; Seller: SPH Property Two LLC; $470,000.
6044 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Gail L and Phillip J Robinson; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $428,900.
405 Heroit Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Tania Ursula Fernandez Gonzalez and Lucio Jimenez Montesinos; Seller: Gabrielle and Ben Josiah Harmon; $295,000.
3122 Duplex Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: L & M Family Trust; Seller: Mallory and Justin C Hicks; $1,800,000.
6008 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Anne C Witherow Living Trust; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $427,900.
2271 Dewey Drive #G2, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Community Housing Partners of Williamson County; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $180,000.
2271 Dewey Drive #I2, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Kelley and Abdulhakim Baykara; Seller: Richard Adam Lea; $159,000.
1037 Belcor Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Amy Kristine and Robert Tero Johnson; Seller: Jennifer L and Ryan Rogers; $369,000.
37179
1324 Branchside Court, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Courtney P and Griffin Williams; Seller: Carla and Ashley Jones; $277,500.
1623 Lantana Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Katherine Marie and Andrew McKitrick; Seller: Jennifer Earnest Monroe and John Earnest; $473,000.
2541 Wellesley Square Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Makayla F Elliott; Seller: Michelle and David Wynne; $309,000.
3612 Ronstadt Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Alicia and Alexander Datzman; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $892,299.
1201 Saddle Springs Drive, Thompsons Station, Saddle Springs Estates; Buyer: Dorothy Ann and Timothy John Juergensen; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $965,512.
3220 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Sheila R Builta; Seller: Shaw Enterprises LLC; $637,900.
Lots 1349 and 1354 on Weeping Willow Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $145,000.
5010 Remus Private Lane, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Alison L and Jonathan L Alison Ryan; Seller: Kimberlee J and Theodore W Geasley; $175,000.
