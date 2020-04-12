PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
24 MARCH 2020
37027
1920 Parade Drive (includes lots 22, 23, 83, and 86), Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $1,435,000.
1570 Woodberry Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Maria Blair and Michael Guse; Seller: SRP Sub LLC; $558,050.
1312 Parker Place, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Hannah and Craig Collier Lovell; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $613,133.
5110 West Concord Road, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Elizabeth Hannah; Seller: David Shamblin; $67,500.
1307 Robert E Lee Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Elizabeth Hannah; Seller: David Shamblin; $122,500.
5113 West Concord Road, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Elizabeth Hannah; Seller: David Shamblin; $118,500.
5111 West Concord Road, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Elizabeth Hannah; Seller: DGSHMS LLC; $490,000.
5 Winged Foot Place, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Patricia and Jarrod Fred Mills; Seller:
Aspen Construction LLC; $1,599,900.
816 Steeplechase Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: William Zepeda; Seller: Carlton M Jean; $538,000.
1414 Newhaven Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Rebecca Keen; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,559,000.
230 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Terry G and Harvey Lane Harris Sr; Seller: Tsianina M and Michael R Lohmann; $2,150,000.
7025 Willowick Drive, Brentwood, Willowick; Buyer: Laura and Sean Cawley; Seller: Phyllis A and Anthony C Pickett; $620,000.
9505 Wexcroft Drive, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Sharon and Paul Flaherty; Seller: Thomas P Fischbach; $865,000.
305 Dogwood Court, Brentwood, Walnut Ridge; Buyer: Deborah D Nims; Seller: Elizabeth J Grover Trust; $430,000.
9719 Turnbridge Court, Brentwood, Concord Crossing; Buyer: Beryl and Arun Jose; Seller: Deborah L and William C Emmett; $600,000.
1023 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Laura Tennant; Seller: Jennifer and Allen Griggs; $231,000.
8112 Hilldale Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Sara K and James C Connor; Seller: Deborah T Yow and Bryan W Kretzmeier; $670,000.
5 Angel Tr, Brentwood, Pleasant Hill; Buyer: Ashley and Junaid Odubeko; Seller: Hope Brown and Marcus Andrew Owen; $865,200.
9485 Ashford Place, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Melissa J and Jeffrey G Baer; Seller: Kelly and Phillip Reynolds; $900,000.
9653 Radiant Jewel Court, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Jacqueline and John Arnold; Seller: Robert Avila and David Scott Schallhorn; $669,000.
552 Grand Oaks Drive, Brentwood, Highlands; Buyer: Georgina Y Odoiinkum and Christopher N Inkum; Seller: Jennifer S and Peter A Knapp; $958,000.
9623 Brunswick Drive, Brentwood, The Estates of Bonbrook; Buyer: Linda and Brad D Wilson; Seller: Patricia A Weaver; $750,000.
1641 Highfield Lane, Brentwood, Oakhall; Buyer: Nina and James Mitchell; Seller: Susan White and James Howard Ragsdale Jr; $462,500.
9441 Smithson Lane, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Justin M and Pamela J Kane; Seller: Dirk Melton; $745,000.
2058 Willowmet Lane, Brentwood, Willowmet; Buyer: Tejal and Nehal M Shah; Seller: Xia Lin and Daguang Liu; $634,000.
37046
7184 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $117,180.
8186 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Joshua B Parker; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $184,500.
7028 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Jenna King and Clayton J Hosfield; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $481,643.
6800 Chatterton Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Linda and James Smith; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $852,444.
6665 Eudailey-Covington Road, College Grove, Eudailey Lanieve Estate; Buyer: Rebecca and William Hatcher Wallace; Seller: Rachel Marie Smoak; $730,000.
6732 Edgemore Drive (includes 2 vacant lots), College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $276,100.
7114 Blondell Way, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Anna R and Robert A Aycock; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $580,000.
8925 Calundula Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Cynthia Coker; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,099,900.
8134 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Betsy C Johns; Seller: Hatcliff Construction LLC; $2,895,500.
8564 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Trace Construction LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $207,000.
37062
2185 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview; Buyer: Dotherow Fairview Land LLC; Seller: Clemie Louise Buttrey; $425,000.
7145 Locksley Lane, Fairview, Castleberry Farm; Buyer: Rather Living Trust; Seller: Karen and Jeffrey R Beathard; $475,000.
1045 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Ashley Lee and John Michael Emerson Jr; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $339,900.
7104 Sutton Place, Fairview, Sutton Place at Dogwood Hills; Buyer: Michael Rosegarten; Seller: Helen D and Terrell Mayo; $262,500.
37064
1072 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Billie J and Steven B Vaughn; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $545,428.
Meeks Road, Franklin; Buyer: Matthew Chilvers; Seller: Michael Morton and Maurice Morton; $105,000.
5881 Davis Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: J M Jefferson Trust; Seller: Sarah E and Mary Humphrey; $500,000.
219 Cedar Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Beth Connor and David M Guest; Seller: Georgeanne Oxnam; $260,500.
5110 Old Harding Road, Franklin; Buyer: Susan K and Michael J Card; Seller: Cynthia and Klinten Griffin; $340,900.
9015 Wenlock Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Alexandra Rose and Nathan William Morris; Seller: Amanda Shelby Fincher; $620,000.
228 4th Avenue North #3, Franklin, Heritage Chase Condos; Buyer: Patricia M and David A Libardi; Seller: Jennifer A Prince; $404,000.
5350 Leipers Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Robert M Rogulic Revocable Trust; Seller: Hazel Leann White Living Trust; $1,620,000.
523 Ardmore Place, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Bradley Holthaus; Seller: Becky P and Roger Womble; $655,000.
2007 Erwin Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Susan Swanson-Moore and Thomas W Moore Jr; Seller: Jackie L and Lewis M Bonadies; $729,000.
1013 Cumberland Valley, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Angela D and Marvin N Austin; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $749,005.
2287 Winder Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Abigail M and Joshua M Walsh; Seller: Britney and Matthew Moore; $425,000.
702 Amhearst Court, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Allyson Marie and Matthew R Wilcox; Seller: Swathi and Rajeev Polepalli; $355,000.
1500 Coleman Road, Franklin, Gipson Hill; Buyer: Tamra Kay and Gene Steven Sevier; Seller: Robin Cobb and Timothy B Gipson; $490,000.
2216 Grey Cliff Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Annette M Carcich Separate Property Trust; Seller: Lisa and Gregory James; $965,000.
4432 Pratt Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Madhava and Kavitha Ravilla; Seller: Carmelia A Wiegandt; $600,000.
303 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Nicholas Naclerio; Seller: Karen and Martin Willis; $680,000.
112 Confederate Drive, Franklin, Southgate; Buyer: Battleground Properties LLC; Seller: Vanessa and Calvin Beard; $419,900.
128 Middleboro Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Nina and Tommy McIver; Seller: Pamela S and William E Shears; $280,000.
2001 Cabell Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Vickye R and Terry R Dennis; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $572,067.
4012 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Denise and Charles Brett Woodside; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $1,308,142.
2001 Largo Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Lonna G Horn; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $647,457.
103 Crystal Falls Circle, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Steffany Renee and Gregory Paul Hagler; Seller: Angela C and Samuel Ward II; $500,000.
242 Rich Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Molita and Travers Sloan; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $634,900.
508 Cobert Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Sachin Gupta and Neesha Pundir; Seller: Mikelle and David Bazinet; $374,000.
2654 McLemore Road (Scriveners Affidavit), Franklin, Croop; Buyer: Julie and Bradley Tunnel; Seller: Watermark Homes LLC; $1,477,410.
4025 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Vijayalakshmi and Gopi Krishna Kolleru; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $484,660.
7019 Headwaters Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Mary Joe and James W Harris; Seller: Nawrass Aldabbagh; $530,000.
421 Wild Elm Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Alva Jo and Mark Allen Duke; Seller: Kim A and John M Boone; $794,900.
819 Stonewater Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Amber N and Stephen T Conrad; Seller: McBride Family Trust; $1,437,000.
1607 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Sandra and Curtis B Lane; Seller: Colton Maginnis; $175,000.
1128 Park Street, Franklin; Buyer: Alliance Home Builders LLC; Seller: Heritage Land Trust GP; $175,000.
1544 Fleetwood Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kirsten and Nick Gershon Trust; Seller: Marsha and Nicholas Matthews; $875,000.
1358 Hunter Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kris Knight 1997 Trust; Seller: Heather B and Christopher Brandon Davis; $610,000.
3066 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Eileen M and Keith M Giger; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $608,000.
1516 Birchwood Circle, Franklin, Twin Oaks; Buyer: Jared Heath Weeks; Seller: Brenda K and Vince W Isner; $361,000.
640 Burghley Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Leilani Marie Langoff-Cerrillo and Dan Cerrillo; Seller: Robin R and Cary W Pulliam; $875,000.
275 Noah Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Debra H and David B Jones; Seller: James Morgan Day III; $545,000.
5002 Captain Freeman Parkway, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Pamela Hewlett Inman and Terry Torraca; Seller: Angelitta and Thomas J Scott; $619,000.
37067
504 Autumn Springs Court #D30, Franklin; Buyer: Victor Hope Capital LLC; Seller: Mathews Properties LLC; $271,000.
3140 Lorena Court, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Laura Theresa and Robert Joseph Nasca; Seller: Kona 10 Family Trust; $629,000.
1209 Brentwood Lane, Franklin, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Elizabeth Hannah; Seller: DGSHMS LLC; $450,000.
1011 Park Run Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Michael Anthony Romeo; Seller: Leslie and William G Poff; $268,000.
7101 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Linda J and Gary D True; Seller: Frances K Tritschler; $367,000.
221 Vantage Way, Franklin, Cross Creek; Buyer: Alexandra and Bradford S Pressley; Seller: Richard T Hoos; $628,000.
3569 Carothers Parkway, Franklin; Buyer: Madhavi and Dayaker R Mallipeddi; Seller: Nancy J Baker; $405,000.
1037 Amelia Park Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Suzanne D Fischbach; Seller: Madron and Timothy E Sawyers; $539,000.
450 Tinnan Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Emily and Kyle Keith; Seller: Nina L and James G Mitchell; $625,000.
1138 Frenchtown Lane, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Janelle Raaen; Seller: Brian Shore; $496,500.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #C6, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: Trust Company of Oxford; Seller: Mary Jane and Richard V Owens; $299,900.
500 Hodges Court, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Kalpana and Gundappan Murali; Seller: Michelle and Kenton Loar; $442,000.
414 Cross Creek Court, Franklin, Cross Creek; Buyer: Margie P and Earl W Douglas; Seller: Linda A and Bradley D Wilson; $620,000.
1221 Limerick Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Anitha Gonuguntla; Seller: Andrew J Vaughan; $350,000.
210 Cambridge Place, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Yvette and Daniel Stinson; Seller: Kayla M and Benjamin C Aaron; $439,500.
1023 Eden Park Drive, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Russell T Cook; Seller: Linda L and Robert R Mallory; $571,000.
9204 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Melissa and Peter Wolff; Seller: NVR 1 LLC; $710,000.
37069
809 Aldwych Circle, Franklin, Stonebridge; Buyer: Mallory and Tyler Whitmore; Seller: Bradley Holthaus; $965,000.
2479 Santa Barbara Lane, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Dena M Frahm and Christian Lieberg; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,012,805.
1415 Moher Boulevard, Franklin, Commons at Gateway; Buyer: Alessandra Kanashiro and Marcos Gustavo V Bergamo; Seller: Fleur Capital LLC; $410,000.
505 Franklin Road, Franklin; Buyer: Julie and Tracy Stephens; Seller: Poonam and Pooja Bery; $585,000.
31 Holland Park Lane, Franklin, Windsor Park at Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Starkweather Family Revocable Trust; Seller: Dona L Reynolds; $340,000.
2004 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Virginia J and Richard M Francis; Seller: Laura J Anderson; $408,000.
220 Meadowgreen Drive, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Barbie S and Arthur Ramos Gonzales III; Seller: Jodie Ann and Gregory John Stewart; $325,000.
515 Leanne Way, Franklin, Whitehall Farms; Buyer: Theresa A and Leon N Chau; Seller: Tracy M and David L Santangelo; $775,000.
2503 Santa Barbara Lane, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Leianne K and Mark J McGinnis; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $909,142.
912 Idlewild Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Bonnie Richardson and Darlene Dyson; Seller: Norma J and James L Oakley; $225,000.
9039 Tarrington Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Britney D and Edward E Elliott III; Seller: Mallory N and Drew T Wilkerson; $345,000.
136 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Amy Rochford; Seller: Lee Ann Summers Ingram; $312,000.
37135
1827 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Jill L and Michael J Weigandt; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $441,088.
1225 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Anna and Douglas H Jennings; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $446,494.
809 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: AFZ Family Trust; Seller: Clayton Properties Group; $322,900.
2787 Sanford Road, Nolensville; Buyer: David George Teasley; Seller: Mary Elaine Allison; $500,000.
850 Stonebrook Boulevard, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Teriz and Fady Fahmy; Seller: Crystal R and Bryan K Howell; $130,000.
1283 Maybelle Pass, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Melanie S Donohue and Edward C Wood; Seller: George W Stokes; $525,000.
408 Barony Court, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Paula and Lorenzo Russell; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $744,463.
7028 Fishing Creek Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Gabrielle and Christopher Cody Sellers; Seller: Dara L and Matthew T Mingus Sr; $525,000.
6 vacant lots on Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: T F Scales Farmstead LP; $744,620.
1893 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Lori B and Michael E Brown; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $485,000.
Belsford Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Kristen and Martin Toth; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $759,010.
1800 Apperley Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Sheri Lynn and Randall Allen Duke Jr; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $584,620.
37174
1052 Aenon Circle, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Alyssa M and Justin Alan White; Seller: Julie L and Kevin K Clark; $370,000.
6024 Trout Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Amber and Joseph A Destefani; Seller: Bonner Builders Inc; $645,760.
1014 Alpaca Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Christine Susan and Brian Scott Myers; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $513,900.
1899 Portway Road, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Ariana Homes LLC; Seller: Kimberly K and Patrick D Shultz; $274,000.
233 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Lisa S Seals; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $254,150.
1078 Nealcrest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Krista and Timothy J Ehret; Seller: Amy Beth and Gabriel C Kelley; $384,000.
1694 Lantana Circle, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Amanda Ann and Michael Craig Brown; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $467,595.
1682 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Amy Haywood and Henry Isaac Dunton; Seller: Pulte Home Corp; $429,125.
6003 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Valarie K and James Akers; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $450,900.
1093 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Kimberly D and Patrick D Shultz; Seller: Stoneridge Homes Inc; $447,900.
1040 Fitzroy Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Diane and Richard A Goeller Jr; Seller: Stephanie A and Bradley S Kash; $511,500.
1042 Cantwell Place, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Vicki P and Jeffrey J Bordulis; Seller: Sheri and John Barnett; $429,000.
1028 Aenon Circle, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: John N Peterson; Seller: Linda Bowles; $355,000.
1044 Alice Springs Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Misty and Patrick Virgil Severs; Seller: Andrea M and Serge N Kolomiets; $509,900.
37179
2207 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kara L and Matthew P Gessler; Seller: Michael L Crockett; $453,000.
2217 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Chelsea D and William Stevens; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $500,570.
2892 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Debbie W and Vince Bagwell Jr; Seller: Cathy Joan Dugan Trust; $465,000.
2213 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Monique Deboliac; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $494,990.
2611 Bramblewood Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Amy Beth and Gabriel Craig Kelley; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $483,500.
3109 Hazelton Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Amy and Shannon and McQuary; Seller: Joye Booher; $620,000.
2619 Bramblewood Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Connie and Douglas Jones; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $462,720.
3034 Callaway Park Place, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Callaway Park Land Trust; Seller: Amy and Eric Larsen; $477,500.
2834 Kaye Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Kristyn E and William J Blackford; Seller: Thokozile I Mkwanazi; $417,000.
3238 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Amy M and Eric M Larsen; Seller: Shaw Enterprises LLC; $685,100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.