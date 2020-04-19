PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
31 MARCH 2020
37027
5212 Harpeth Ridge Drive, Brentwood, Heathrow Hills; Buyer: Stephanie and Vincent Ceglia; Seller: Sonja J and Jerry W Heffel; $1,125,000.
508 Doubleday Lane, Brentwood, Valley View; Buyer: Leigh A and Timothy A Holt; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $330,000.
3 Torrey Pines Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Hina and Paisal Siddiqui; Seller: Margaret M and Michael G Music; $1,175,000.
19 Cherub Court, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Polly Veronica and Gionatan Cilia; Seller: Therman Wire and Cable LLC; $1,111,000.
37046
7224 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $117,180.
6595 Owen Hill Road, College Grove; Buyer: Shawna B and Dylan E Strain; Seller: Nancy and Robert E Motsenbocker; $203,000.
8351-53 Horton Highway, College Grove, College Grove; Buyer: Shree Kalimataji LLC; Seller: Tim C Hill and Greg S Mashburn; $451,000
7204 Ludlow Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Ashley Michelle and Jack William Segner; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $628,597.
6559 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Emmanuele Family Revocable Trust; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $823,248.
37062
1049 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Candace and Steve Wilson; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $305,448.
7379 Overbey Road, Fairview; Buyer: Alita and Rodney Langford; Seller: Tammie C and Mark D Qualls; $142,000.
7381 Overbey Road, Fairview; Buyer: Alita and Rodney Langford; Seller: Tammie C and Mark D Qualls; $120,000.
1066 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Elizabeth N Garner and Joshua L Frazier; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $303,500.
7304 Henderson Drive, Fairview, Fairview; Buyer: Kiersten Michelle and Mackenzie James Haupt; Seller: Mary and Paul Dosen; $287,000.
37064
4443 Ivan Creek Drive, Franklin, Ivan Creek; Buyer: Jasna and Luke Krispinsky; Seller: Kimberly and Christopher Pool; $145,000.
381 Byron Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: HSD 2008 Irrevocable Childrens Trust; Seller: Nana Barwise; $530,000.
1115 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Ann K and John Henderson Lanier Jr; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $857,758.
1055 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $132,900.
1032 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $132,900.
1049 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $132,900.
3073 Cheever Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kim D and Lee B Barrett; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $733,500.
Oglethorpe Drive (Includes Parcels 117JE), Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $222,345.
312 Valley View Drive, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Kimberly and Nicholas C Lockard; Seller: Nina and Richard Eiler; $480,000.
3620 Leipers Valley Trail, Franklin, Leipers Valley; Buyer: Angela and Samuel Ward II; Seller: Ashley and Andrew Kilpatrick; $1,854,000.
4007 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Julie M and Chad S Brinkley; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $808,076.
2057 Roderick Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Debbie and Luca Bettini; Seller: Mary Ruth Cross; $362,000.
Old Highway 96, Franklin; Buyer: Sveta Lana Sorin-Pargh and Franklin Pargh; Seller: L F Farm LLC; $378,000.
3235 Gardendale Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Alison Seaton; Seller: Michael Jason Krupek; $329,000.
248 Rich Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Mary Quinn; Seller: Burnswick Construction Co Inc; $699,999.
413 Snowden Street West, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Shelby Kathleen Penn and Benjamin Masters; Seller: Mary Quinn; $600,000.
Multiple parcels on McLemore Road, Franklin; Buyer: Pennie and Phillip Creager; Seller: Rosie Lee Wagner; $3,192,020.
213 Creekstone Boulevard, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Mallory N Blasingame and Drew T Wilkerson; Seller: Amelia N and Justin M Emmert; $539,900.
2304 Winder Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Penny Renee and Reid Heimkreiter; Seller: Kimberly Creasman and Joshua Stiglets; $415,000.
1600 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Campana Family Trust; Seller: Allison S and Forrest G Gardner; $957,500.
504 Braylon Circle, Franklin, Henley; Buyer: Michelle and Garnett Slatton; Seller: Sharon L and Bradley E Jacob; $643,000.
225 Prospect Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Charlene and Curtis Short; Seller: Anne M and Michael Anderson; $800,000.
991 State Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Marcia B and Delton L Haynes; Seller: Alva J and Mark Allen Duke; $1,040,000.
226 Sontag Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Sheila Dawn and Robert Wesley Mountain Jr; Seller: Karen R and Charles R Bailey; $625,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #F105, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Jaime Rhea Beasley; Seller: Whitney E Reed; $222,500.
4013 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rachael Bradley; Seller: Holly Nelson and Logan Thomas Schwettman; $485,000.
208 Heathersett Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Kallie Kolarik and Zachary S Traeger; Seller: Julee Duwe and Justin Roark; $454,000.
3043 Natures Landing Drive, Franklin, Natures Landing; Buyer: Julie and Daniel Evans; Seller: Stonebridge Homes LLC; $1,132,423.
1043 Crisp Springs Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Jennifer L and Joseph J Leone; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $458,620.
1049 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kristen Davis; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $541,916.
1541 Fleetwood Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sara Elizabeth and Jonathan Parker Shipp; Seller: Zurich Homes Group LLC; $1,169,000.
3240 Carl Road, Franklin, Sloan Farm; Buyer: Michael Lance Lynn; Seller: Sloan Farm Trust; $1,500,000.
37067
812 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $425,000.
4100 Owen Watkins Court, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Shellie A and Matthew C Bogle; Seller: Jenae M and Brad M Brach; $700,000.
205 Kensington Place, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Darcy and Scott Holverson; Seller: Bobbye J Sutton; $415,000.
1464 Bernard Way, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Keisha L and Steven J Brady; Seller: Meghan Schmidt and Greg King; $768,500.
3139 Herbert Drive, Franklin, Breezeway; Buyer: Tamara and James Pittman; Seller: Diane L and Patrick W Doody; $799,900.
6096 Lookaway Circle, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Suzanne and Michael Griggs; Seller: Partners In Building of TN LLC; $1,341,729.
37069
2491 Santa Barbara Lane, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Sherry and Richard Leipzig; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $868,374.
4205 Two Rivers Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Theresa and Thomas H Van Weelden; Seller: Rachel and Wade Helmle Trust; $2,000,000.
5004 Penbrook Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Dana M and Emmanuel G Sacdalan; Seller: Boan Joint Revocable Living Trust; $527,500.
161 Cottonwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Heidi S Geib and Bryan L Brooks; Seller: Lynn I Price; $565,000.
603 Spokane Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Pamela and Richard Leet II; Seller: Sarah and Logan Hughes; $325,000.
37135
711 Delamotte Pass, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Emily Beth and Erich Dustin Chadwick; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $708,075.
4713 Jobe Trail, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Emily and Wade Pennington; Seller: SPH Property One LLC; $394,000.
3080 Canal Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Rahel Bedada and Haylemichael Ferede; Seller: Pam and William L Singley; $405,000.
3252 Locust Hollow, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Jenny Grace and Bradley David Stephenson; Seller: Kristen L and Martin R Toth; $566,000.
Multiple parcels on Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Patterson Company LLC; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $280,672.
6001 Fishing Creek Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Larissa Noelle and Nathan Westerfield; Seller: Renata Ribeiro; $480,000.
1236 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Crystal and Neil Reynolds; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $555,039.
150 Whitney Park Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Aileen R and William J Bennett; Seller: Amanda and Matthew Oberhaus; $521,500.
813 Rockwood Drive, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Annabeth Hayes and Ryan D Dooley; Seller: Scrapworks LLC; $371,500.
1384 Jersey Farm Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Renato Ribeiro; Seller: Nathan Alan Gray; $576,000.
5136 Falling Water Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Randi Carlee and Michael Blakely II; Seller: Landmark Homes of TN Inc; $576,082.
7504 Sheldon Park Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Park; Buyer: Frances A and Jeffrey W Mandrell; Seller: Jodi Shepherd; $544,000.
420 Sweet Fern Drive, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Ying Jie Edison Wu; Seller: Tamara A and James E Pittman; $568,000.
1029 Brittain Downs Drive, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Paige T and Keith D Kirkley; Seller: Meguiar Family Trust; $580,000.
1284 Maybelle Pass, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Raj Hemalatha Lakshmana and Arunkumar Vijayaraj; Seller: Soyoung Park; $479,900.
106 Brooksbank Drive, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Deborah R and Michael Adam Aron; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $732,965.
37174
2024 Trenton Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Daphne Anayantzin Gonzalez; Seller: Opendoor Property C LLC; $304,000.
3077 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Samya Ayesha and Abdul Muqueeth Ather Mohammed; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $310,000.
1114 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Carla McCullough and Ashley R Jones; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $478,557.
2614 Matchstick Place, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Mason Millet; Seller: Christine M and James G Shreve; $274,900.
1292 Chapmans Retreat Drive, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Rachel and Timothy Dutton; Seller: Valarie K Miruka; $277,700.
11 Lots on Coolmore Court, Spring Hill, Lexington Farms; Buyer: Alto Asset Co 2 LLC; Seller: MUPR 3 Assets LLC; $3,312,322.
6039 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Lean Moran and Justin True; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $473,400.
237 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Dena and Steven Place; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $247,225.
2045 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Jennifer and Adam Grant; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $97,300.
2043 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Elizabeth and Jack Maher; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $96,300.
2041 Lequire Lane (includes 2 lots), Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Kara Kathleen Maher; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $237,600.
2315 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: HPA US1 LLC; Seller: Susan K and Troy A Eberhard; $400,000.
2039 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Maher Broadhead LLC; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $106,000.
1908 Bugle Court, Spring Hill; Buyer: Erica L Haines and Corey M Caldwell; Seller: SPH Property Three LLC; $290,900.
2705 Lydia Place, Spring Hill, Cameron Farms; Buyer: P4 SFR Property Owner 1 LLC; Seller: Progress Residential 2015-3 Borrower LLC; $223,100.
2075 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: SPH Property Three LLC; Seller: Lisa and Thomas Francis Wilson Jr; $475,000.
1019 Cantwell Place, Spring Hill, Windstead Manor; Buyer: Christine W and Mark R McClure; Seller: Grandview Custom Homes LLC; $582,878.
200 Oldbury Private Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Kenneth Wayne Blunt; Seller: Donna G Wilkes; $285,000.
37179
1961 Newark Private Lane, Thompsons Station, Towne Village at Tollgate; Buyer: Grace Lee and Anthony Gullo; Seller: John F Randles; $325,000.
3635 Ronstadt Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Elizabeth and William Oakley Jr; Seller: Old South Construction LLC; $815,059.
2778 Critz Lane, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Pamela and Jon C Coggins; Seller: Betty Ann Phair; $825,000.
3174 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Amanda Brooke and Chad W Dickinson; Seller: Shaw Enterprises LLC; $639,900.
4590 Columbia Pike, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Saif Nutmeg LLC; Seller: Brock & Scott PLLC Sub Trust; $1,350,000.
1803 Tellico Court, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Kourtney and Mitchell Allen Topping; Seller: Dawn R and Matthew A Trent; $314,999.
2768 Cloister Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Nikki H and James Guy Brooks; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $472,630.
2325 Durham Trail Drive (includes 2 lots), Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $155,000.
2805 Chatham Place Court, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Olivia and John Chandler; Seller: Elizabeth Browner and Bryant Constantine; $485,000.
1994 Newark Private Lane, Thompsons Station, Towne Village at Tollgate; Buyer: Margit and Frank Nentwig; Seller: Frances L McNiel; $289,000.
3237 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Jessica Louise and Michael L Crockett; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $651,966.
2772 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Lauren E and William M Price; Seller: Frederick Sturgeon; $400,000.
3804 Pulpmill Drive, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Irma C and Michael J Ellis; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $905,367.
