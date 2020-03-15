PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF MARCH 3, 2020
37027
Lots 204, 205, and 206 on Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Forestar USA Real Estate; $100,000.
2 Colonel Winstead Drive, Brentwood, Governors Club at Pleasant Hill; Buyer: Marcia G and Stuart A Jolly; Seller: Janet Morrell Weaver Revocable Trust; $1,360,000.
1865 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Christie Ann and Matthew C Davis; Seller: Kandada Trust; $990,000.
8232 Frontier Lane, Brentwood, Crockett Hills; Buyer: Linda and Clint Fehr; Seller: Alexandra M and Phillip H Faucette; $657,312.
9479 Smithson Lane, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Ally and Andrew Hard; Seller: Andrea L and Justin R Allender; $810,000.
9314 Navaho Drive, Brentwood, Liberty Downs; Buyer: Barbara P and Jason E Hasis; Seller: Sandra K and Craig E Mountz; $699,000.
6450 Penrose Drive, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Pfister Trust; Seller: Hillside Homes Inc; $3,255,000.
1209 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Francesca M and Matthew T Burns; Seller: Catherine V and Richard E Hoehn; $275,000.
516 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Abigail Lynn Williams; Seller: Seon Ok and Seung Hwan Bae; $220,000.
Waller Road, Brentwood; Buyer: PVR LLC; Seller: Karen and Jeff D Whitaker; $255,000.
1923 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $355,000.
1107 General MacArthur Drive, Brentwood, Concord Country Estates; Buyer: Jennifer Siekiersky Revocable Trust; Seller: Teresa J and Charles D Gunselman; $495,000.
906 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: SPH Property One LLC; Seller: Joe T Werner; $267,000.
1551 Red Oak Lane, Brentwood, West; Buyer: Lloyd Wang; Seller: Swathi Voruganti and Goutham R Mallapragada; $570,000.
412 Enclave Court, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Jennifer and Ronnie E Goldberg; Seller: Parulben Joshi and Pankaj Bhatt; $580,000.
7002 Crews Lane, Brentwood, Oman; Buyer: Hillside Homes Inc; Seller: Oman Development LLC; $1,265,000.
5115 Country Club Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Country Club; Buyer: Michael Scott Snider; Seller: Annette H and Walter Valentine; $953,125.
1824 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Tiffany M and Alfred E Morris; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,140,000.
Virginia Way, Brentwood, Park Center Properties; Buyer: Vre Nre Maryland Farms Venture; Seller: Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co; $50,365,000.
5500 Maryland Way, Brentwood, Maryland Farms; Buyer: Vre Nre Maryland Farms Venture; Seller: Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co; $30,000,000.
37046
7518 Delancey Drive (includes lots 204, 238, 239, 242 and 245), College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $677,500.
Lots 202 and 205 on DeLancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $271,000.
8808 Edgecomb Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Trace Construction LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $190,000.
6580 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Kelly and Jeremy Davenport; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $707,450.
8575 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Eileen M and Craig Allen Homan; Seller: Hatcliff Construction LLC; $1,890,000.
8819 Horton Highway, College Grove; Buyer: Katherine B and Robert D Knight; Seller: Tracey L and David E Windrow; $615,000.
6714 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $146,940.
7017 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Melissa and Bradley S Amos; Seller: Wendy Ann and Christopher Grant Durik; $758,000.
37062
7202 Birch Bark Drive, Fairview, Chester Estates; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Christine and Jason Blaylock; $264,200.
7180 Winfrey Drive, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Deirde Casaletta and Curtis Parker Baggett; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $433,980.
37064
504 North Petway Street, Franklin, Petway Place; Buyer: Savannah and Todd Locke; Seller: Jo Ann and Joe Michael Jackson; $275,000.
2 parcels on South Royal Oaks Boulevard, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: TMMP Franklin LP; Seller: Royal Oaks Partners LLC; $7,915,344.
3138 Friars Bridge Pass, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Jaimie Leigh and Cormac Sanjog Carolan-Tolbert; Seller: Mark G Welsh; $488,000.
162 Cadet Lane, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Das Gud LLC; Seller: Joan J Dodson; $180,000.
501 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Ruth Allison and William Ramsay Jr; Seller: James Stephen Kennedy; $800,000.
406 William Wallace Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Laura and Christopher Michael Small; Seller: Thomas Michael Roche; $485,000.
202 3rd Avenue North, Franklin; Buyer: Baker Family Holdings LLC; Seller: Elizabeth Burk and Daniel R Plattsmeir Sr; $929,000.
2206 Oakleaf Court, Franklin, Oakleaf Estates; Buyer: Kristy L and Eric T Petersen; Seller: Olivia and Leighton Munsch; $471,100.
6050 Huntmere Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Carly and James William Worthington; Seller: Megan and Alec Humphries; $559,900.
4445 Buchanan Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Construction Consulting of TN LLC; Seller: Alpert Properties LLC; $875,000.
604 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estates Condos; Buyer: Jonathon Reese Perry; Seller: Nona W Fox; $238,000.
1011 Murfreesboro Road #E6, Franklin, Indian Springs Condos; Buyer: Kathryn Knight; Seller: Friendship for Life Spendthrift Trust; $160,000.
160 Heathersett Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Charlotte Olivia and Travis Charles Farmer; Seller: Anna Marie and Clayton Rentmeester; $415,000.
4023 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $240,900.
704 Riverview Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Lauren Charis and Micah Lewis Lanier; Seller: Raleigh F Brewer Jr; $327,500.
05 Braveheart Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Danielle D and Robert Allen Young; Seller: Joy and Peter Hayes; $445,000.
4031 Flowing Creek Drive (includes 13 vacant lots), Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Clayton Properties Group Inc; Seller: Real Estate Solutions Group LLC; $1,297,647.
1011 Murfreesboro Road #H1, Franklin, Indian Springs Condos; Buyer: Shannon and Kevin Pellatiro; Seller: Necie W Patterson; $230,000.
1115 Carnton Lane #B5, Franklin, Carnton Square Condo; Buyer: Judith Ann and Jason Stubblefield; Seller: Elynor M Smith; $245,000.
4 lots on Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $222,345.
3709 Owl Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Sarah and Jason Pollard; Seller: Chadwick Kyle Thompson; $328,000.
5062 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Shawn Roland; Seller: Kathryn Smith; $445,000.
220 Pebble Glen Drive, Franklin, Cobblestone Court; Buyer: Rachel Zamata and Russell Swanson; Seller: SPH Property Two LLC; $454,900.
1217 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Colbi Layne and Blake H Hogan; Seller: Carolyn C and Michael C McCray; $599,900.
409 Verandah Lane, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Louann Watkins Clark; Seller: Susan Curran; $389,000.
2203 Springdale Drive, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Joy and Peter Hayes; Seller: The Estate of Cathy Daniel Hammett; $470,000.
1019 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $132,900.
1013 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $132,900.
1001 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $162,900.
1007 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $144,900.
1008 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $144,900.
1014 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $144,900.
2216 Brienz Valley Drive, Franklin, Brienz Valley; Buyer: Kelly Kathleen and Jeffrey Taylor; Seller: Carolyn Ann Mahon and Jimmie Lewis; $744,750.
5976 Davis Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Leigh and Randolph Kelly; Seller: Cathleen Muller Reed; $55,000.
800 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Zurich Homes Group LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $249,900.
1539 Birchwood Circle, Franklin, Twin Oaks; Buyer: Leslie Crawford and Christopher Rhett Moore; Seller: Diana F Parthington; $342,000.
6294 Meeks Road, Franklin; Buyer: Carol B and Jason W Wiggins; Seller: Andrew Patrick Reardon; $287,000.
223 Oak Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Christy L and Alex C Whiten; Seller: Sherron V and Terry Trimble; $350,000.
232 Moray Court, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Amy Word and Keith D Ripley; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $599,900.
1232 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lyndsay and Sam Undseth; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $787,499.
350 Byron Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Leslie Cuevas; Seller: Kathy D and John A Reynolds; $436,000.
37067
1702 Tensaw Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Morgan Kathryn and Kyle Thomas Shank; Seller: Douglas Todd Jones Revocable Trust; $749,900.
737 Glen Oaks Drive, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Jin Z and Matthew Wong; Seller: Carol L and Denis M Riordan; $485,000.
332 Tippecanoe Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Robert G Wiley; Seller: The Estate of Bruce A Weaver; $400,000.
2024 Daylily Drive, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Holly Samantha Rodriguez; Seller: Melissa M and Brett J Phillips; $750,000.
9281 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Archana Mangesh and Mangesh Suresh Bhasme; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $585,005.
1217 Bonnhaven Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Nadine Pamela Jimenez Langagne; Seller: Teresa A and James C Wardrop; $478,000.
1036 Dovecrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Beth C and Enoch E Hartman III; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $617,830.
463 Canterbury Rose, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Holly and Trevor Pagliara; Seller: Traci Jo and Mark Stevens; $1,000,000.
6500 Arklow Court, Franklin, Abington Ridge; Buyer: Paige and Brian T Gammon; Seller: Joy M and Casey J Bray; $729,000.
504 Excalibur Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Kristen Gabrielle and Robert Martin; Seller: Amy W and Keith D Ripley; $1,175,000.
37069
428 Sandcastle Road, Franklin, Temple Hills the Links; Buyer: Lynn P Casey; Seller: Barbara B and John M Dab; $800,000.
2500 Iron Gate Court, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Mary and Christopher A Pribyl; Seller: Patricia R Donovan; $1,600,000.
1472 Willowbrooke Circle, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Karen K Bone; Seller: Cammie S and Michael J Middleton; $1,810,000.
101 Somerton Park, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Danielle C Dunn; Seller: Kristen Williams and William Osborne Crosby III; $365,000.
1606 Whispering Hills Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Whispering Hills Trust; Seller: Demarco A Murray; $2,799,000.
37135
1650 Briarcliff Drive, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Jillian Wainright Todesco and Luke Alan Walker; Seller: Nicole Barclay; $417,000.
3177 Locust Hollow, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Kaitlyn and Drew Sherrow; Seller: JBG III-CW LLC; $363,000.
807 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Karen Ann Furbee; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $307,803.
140 Lodge Hall Road, Nolensville, Reserve at Bent Creek; Buyer: Tracey L and David E Windrow; Seller: Tessa C and Charles A Balkon; $535,000.
7743 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Weekly Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $120,000.
253 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Kristen M Hoetzel-Go and Charito Alberto Go Jr; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $661,340.
2008 Hebron Trace Private Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Victoria Jazz and Zachary Piller; Seller: Jillian R Jennings and Adam C Presley; $300,700.
728 French River Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Feather and Matthew ODell Webb; Seller: Cindy A and Thomas D McGarvey; $601,000.
627 Dunmeyer Court, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Nancy Kramer; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $552,020.
1124 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Betsy Lynn and Michael Steven Serio; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $544,900.
37174
2688 Paradise Drive, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: HPA US1 LLC; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $283,000.
2210 Spedale Court, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Collective Property Group LLC; Seller: Laura Perry; $275,000.
248 lots on Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill; Buyer: CGJ Commonwealth LLC; Seller: Commonwealth Capital Partners; $53,320,000.
2272 Jo Ann Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Morgan and Braulio Angel; Seller: Aletha Moore and Brian Golden; $255,000.
6033 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Joseph N Black; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $415,400.
1215 Chapmans Retreat Drive, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Amber Marie Beth Adkins; Seller: Chadwick R Garrison; $327,000.
1448 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Jessica and Sean Dooley; Seller: Cadence Construction LLC; $319,900.
303 Dursley Private Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Joshua W McGarrity; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $222,900.
1004 Egret Court, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Roberta Dorneleas N Teixeria and Luis Amaldo Monteiro; Seller: Ribbon Homes SPV I LLC; $330,444.
5022 Speight Street, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Gina Todisco; Seller: Angela and Steven Kines; $379,900.
3070 Romain Trail, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Progress Residential Borrower 13 LLC; Seller: Progress Nashville LLC; $292,000.
2315 Baldwin Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Ahbra Northcutt; Seller: Mary K and Karl Erik Nicklas Johansson; $309,000.
3009 Romain Trail, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Lina Maria and David Gilley; Seller: Tracy A and Joseph L Murphree; $365,000.
7001 Minor Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Nicole J and Steven A Lopez; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $432,900.
37179
2781 Lafayette Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Keith Ray King; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $355,000.
2823 Curacao Lane, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Elliott Steen and Charles Estus Steen Jr; Seller: Michael Mark Mammoser; $349,500.
3925 Perkins Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Mary T and William P Hatcliff; Seller: Charles William Talley; $600,000.
2324 Durham Trail Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $77,500.
2285 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Amber L and Nicholas Velotta; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $477,990.
1575 Bunbury Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Heather and Vaughn Blaylock; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $669,900.
2776 Cloister Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Ann Kathryn Mullins; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $455,005.
1489 Channing Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Valeriu Alin Bargan; Seller: Courtney B and Joseph R Gilreath; $315,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.