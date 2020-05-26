PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF MAY 5, 2020
37027
1514 Crockett Hills Boulevard, Brentwood, Concord Chase Estates; Buyer: Amy R and Eric John Norris; Seller: Linda M and Thomas C Ryding; $750,000.
325 Chatfield Court, Brentwood, Chatfield; Buyer: Ronda and Craig Hammond; Seller: Floyd A Batey; $675,000.
7007 Crews Lane, Brentwood, Oman; Buyer: Jami and Michael A Kaplan; Seller: Oman Development LLC; $899,900.
5205 Heathrow Hills Drive, Brentwood, Heathrow Hills; Buyer: Brenda Ashby-Hughes and Alexander Kendall Hughes; Seller: Arevalos Revocable Family Trust; $1,100,000.
1615 Amanda Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Laura and Brent Goulet; Seller: Katherine and Luke A Marthedal; $300,000.
6332 Wildwood Valley Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Estates; Buyer: Kasey Denae and Michael Ryan Woods; Seller: Kenneth Edward Cockerham; $500,000.
1207 Lipscomb Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Meadows; Buyer: Hawar Aradini; Seller: Mary Alice P Piro; $465,000.
37046
6 lots on Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $813,000.
6901 Fence Post Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Anna Marlese and John Philip Koropchak; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $644,102.
7538 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Lisa and Tony Case; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $507,918.
7022 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $136,250.
7 vacant lots on Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $948,500.
7533 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Donna L and William P Williams; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $548,117.
7537 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Elexis Q and Matthew L Saylor; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $576,365.
7416 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Julie and Scott Matison; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $512,365.
37062
3080 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview; Buyer: James Thomas Baker; Seller: Deborah Faye Holt; $50,000.
37064
1309 Twin Oaks Drive, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Jeffrey S and Shelby G Carpenter; Seller: Gwen and Lance Carpenter; $280,000.
Carters Creek Pike, Franklin, Sloan Property; Buyer: Patsy Ann Pence Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Tina Fay and Wayland Earl Thompson; $1,800,000.
5390 Parker Branch Road, Franklin; Buyer: Amy Jones; Seller: Diana H and Gary Lyn Fisketjon; $1,425,000.
1037 Cabell Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Marilyn and Michael D Cougill; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $530,560.
324 Liberty Pike #234, Franklin, Jamison Station Condos; Buyer: Benjamin Walker Entwistle; Seller: Shannon M and James J Lents; $535,000.
4012 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Marilyn Arnold and Keith Charles Book; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $585,900.
1061 Crisp Springs Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Neha Sanjay and Jaydeep Ketkar; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $531,575.
705 Amhearst Court, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Hortencia de la Fuente and Francisco M Trevino Olivares; Seller: Angela Marie and Christopher Aaron Powell; $386,000.
1375 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mcmitchen D Kirby; Seller: Anna and Robert A Aycock; $570,000.
4426 South Carothers Road, Franklin; Buyer: 1242 Property Solutions LLC; Seller: Tina Lynne Jordan; $260,000.
4024 Foxglove Farm Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Natalie A and Patrick M Hocking; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $570,566.
843 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Meredith and Gary Moore; Seller: John K Flanagan; $675,000.
1640 Kinnard Drive, Franklin, Heath Place; Buyer: Catherine L and Robert C Vietti; Seller: Laura R and Bradley S O'Shoney; $522,000.
472 River Bluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Krista and Brian Duffy; Seller: Julie and Daniel Ennis; $577,500.
405 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Tracy L Harvey; Seller: Karen L Johns; $220,000.
212 Walnut Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Ana Lluriria; Seller: Felix E Garcia; $200,000.
306 Morning Mist Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Amanda M and Brian K Niles; Seller: Firstbank; $925,000.
542 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Julian W and Victoria Rose Reid; Seller: Brenda L and Abigail Ruby; $337,000.
2656 McLemore Road, Franklin, Croop; Buyer: Rhonda A Martocci; Seller: Aleah C and Curt A Christian; $1,300,000.
1061 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $149,900.
4018 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Emily and Dirk G Hemsath; Seller: Zurich Homes Group LLC; $1,341,180.
1304 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Aleah C and Curt A Christian; Seller: Rhonda Ann Martocci; $1,750,000.
222 Bancroft Cove, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Margaret M Donnelly; Seller: Janet A and Frank H Palma; $473,700.
1040 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Madhuri and Goutham Prasad Puppala; Seller: NVR Inc; $509,940.
3030 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $102,617.
3019 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $102,617.
3002 Portland Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Caroline Elizabeth and George Phillip Torgeson; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $779,782.
4055 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Beena and Ketan Manilal Shah; Seller: Sunitha Adulla and Sreedhar Reddy Pingili; $527,000.
2809 Kennedy Court, Franklin, Woodlands; Buyer: Laura Shoun; Seller: Mary Lou Davis; $255,000.
5013 Flatwater Street, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Kathleen A and Wayne S Roberts; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $415,900.
205 Scruggs Avenue, Franklin, Rolling Meadows; Buyer: Mia Michelle Lenoir and Dustin Keith Derks; Seller: Rebecca M and Neil W Kornutick; $265,000.
37067
1029 Dunrobin Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Stephanie Bergmeyer; Seller: SRP Sub LLC; $461,000.
1972 Turning Wheel Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Michael W Beiling; Seller: Rebecca A and William J Hoos; $270,000.
147 Richards Glen Drive, Franklin, Richards Glen; Buyer: Helen Lin; Seller: Brady Seals; $680,000.
712 Sedgewick Place, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Ahmed Shehata; Seller: Joanna and Dwight Osteen; $589,999.
208 Chester Stephens Road, Franklin, Ivy Glen; Buyer: Ida Krueger; Seller: Sarah F and Philip A Albritton; $519,350.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #K4, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: Clayton C Nichols; Seller: Shalaka and Dinar Gupte; $305,000.
256 Chester Stephens Road, Franklin, Ivy Glen; Buyer: Bernadette and James D Patton; Seller: Melissa F and James M Jacanin; $522,689.
6314 Turkey Foot Court, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Catharine and Michael Dean Alford; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,400,955.
520 Dale Court, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Emily and Labrythias C Rowsey; Seller: Emily and Matthew Pees; $395,000.
685 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Cynthia E and James H Gilliam III; Seller: Stephanie N Paha; $286,500.
37069
820 Brandyleigh Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Brandyleigh Land Trust; Seller: Wendy and Leonardo F Anzola; $323,167.
6653 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills Country Club Estates; Buyer: James S Hartog; Seller: Jennifer and Jeffrey Dial; $1,212,000.
1200 Sneed Glen Drive, Franklin, Sneed Glen; Buyer: Elizabeth Coleman Donlon and Brady Allred; Seller: Nicole M and Kenneth G Simmons; $590,000.
124 Ben Brush Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Leighann and Daniel Copeland; Seller: Mindi J and David R Clayton; $403,000.
2494 Santa Barbara Lane, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Danae and Paul Downing; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,060,288.
37135
5009 Maxwell Landing Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Susan Lee Martino; Seller: Brenda G and Danny E Thompson; $425,000.
9000 Yates Private Court, Nolensville; Buyer: Phyllis Scales Sanford; Seller: Tamara Lynn Kelley; $300,000.
1992 Eulas Way, Nolensville, Eulas Glen; Buyer: Julie and Kenneth Felcyn; Seller: Monica Fridberg; $675,000.
1877 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Amanda Sara Waller; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $495,461.
245 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Michael Tyrone Williams; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $537,360.
McCanless Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Irene Marie Walker and Donald Howard Wilkinson; Seller: Thomas Franklin Byrd; $650,000.
3068 Canal Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Ribbon Homes SPVII LLC; Seller: Angela and Corey A Malik; $450,000.
701 Eldon Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Margaret Rein Legacy Trust; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $612,000.
09 Dante Ranch Lane, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Maria L and Rodrigo Belfort; Seller: Phyllis N Aycock; $395,000.
37174
1057 Harvey Springs Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Crystal and Robert Manners; Seller: Bryan S Jackson; $429,900.
3037 Auld Tatty Drive, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Jessica Michelle and Jerry D Noe; Seller: Juanice M Lott; $260,000.
8037 Fenwick Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Amber Lynn and Nathan Ricardo Thruman; Seller: Valerie K Jones; $451,000.
3061 Foust Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Melanie Abundo and Christopher Scott Lago; Seller: Kendra K and Dacia D Turner; $368,000.
7017 Whisperwood Avenue, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Kelly Lynn and Jeremy Michael Gearheart; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $437,325.
2018 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Ryan E Diamond; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $421,900.
7002 Minor Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Contessa and David Andrew Motl; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $416,900.
1107 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Claudia and Michael Nielson; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $457,195.
3011 Farmville Circle, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Amy and Philip Couch; Seller: AH4R-TN 3 LLC; $307,900.
106 Coolmore Court, Spring Hill, Lexington Farms; Buyer: David Wayne Morrow Living Trust; Seller: Stacey and Michael Oliver; $263,750.
37179
5 lots on Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $250,000.
11 lots on Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $550,000.
2752 Critz Lane, Thompsons Station, Batey Farm; Buyer: Stormberg Enterprises LLC; Seller: Jessica and Troy D Batey; $157,200.
2650 Dunstan Place Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Joanna M and Dwight Osteen; Seller: Courtney Lauren Dunlap and Matthew Teaters; $591,000.
2158 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jakob Betzel; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $525,461.
2229 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Kathy Scott Birdsong; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $439,990.
2021 Firtree Way, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jamie Lynn and Jason Bradford Eldridge; Seller: Jessica Lynn and Jeremy Brown; $429,900.
3408 Milford Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Andrew Mizukami; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $459,990.
3619 Martins Mill Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Lois L and Raymond Goff; Seller: Alicia and Alexander Datzman; $615,000.
2752 Cloister Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Amy S Rains and Brent Beltrone; Seller: Leanne and Raymond Goff; $460,000.
2627 Sporting Hill Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Brenda J and Earl D Thomason; Seller: Jean Watson Vaughn; $665,000.
