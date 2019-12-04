PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF NOV. 19, 2019
37027
1201 Choctaw Trail, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Amy M and Paul A Gonzalez; Seller: Kenneth P Barker Revocable Living Trust; $575,000.
1847 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Brenda F and Kenneth P Barker; Seller: Deanna and William Steele; $1,075,000.
242 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Danielle and Brian Keegan; Seller: Jodie and Tommy Rose; $1,725,000.
1908 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Legacy Homes of Tennessee LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms; $355,000.
1911 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Old South Construction of TN LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms; $355,000.
541 Grand Oaks Drive, Brentwood, Highlands of Belle Rive; Buyer: Dirk Melton; Seller: Jen and Christopher Sanning; $1,100,000.
1742 General George Patton Drive, Brentwood, Patton Business Park; Buyer: Westbelt Properties; Seller: Clear Creek Investments Inc; $5,685,000.
9509 Nottaway Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Alyssa and Joseph Matthews; Seller: Kathy and Mark Engelsdorfer; $979,000.
1804 Legacy Cove Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Kristina N Doerr Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Sherry Renee and Robert O Corley; $955,900.
5105 Woodland Hills Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Chantelle and Chris Duncan; Seller: Tamilyn S and Thomas Kelly Derryberry; $732,500.
14 Camelback Court, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Troy A Ellis; Seller: Jennifer A and Monte K Richardson; $1,698,000.
1596 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Hillside Development Inc; $250,000.
1595 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Hillside Development Inc; $250,000.
1843 Sonoma Trail, Brentwood, Sonoma; Buyer: American International Relocation Solutions LLC; Seller: Lisa A and Robert Grafton; $885,000.
1843 Sonoma Trail, Brentwood, Sonoma; Buyer: Holly and Samuel D King; Seller: American International Relocation Solutions LLC; $885,000.
6757 Walnut Hills Drive, Brentwood, Walnut Ridge; Buyer: Laura Ellen and Matthew John Purdy; Seller: Tara Gibson; $680,000.
915 Holly Tree Gap Road, Brentwood, Hillview Estates; Buyer: Robert Ethan Ward; Seller: Radhika J and Adam C Ragauskis; $475,000.
37046
5 vacant lots on Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $677,500.
Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $451,500.
6900 Fence Post Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $145,755.
6689 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Farhang Milani; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $641,300.
7249 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Sara Elizabeth Kidwell; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $426,655.
6637 Flushing Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Jean Marie and Declan Noel Weir; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $906,000.
6453 Arno Road, College Grove; Buyer: Chelsia D Harris; Seller: Music Missions International Inc; $625,000.
4 vacant lots on Vineyard Valley Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Vineyard Valley LLC; $610,000.
8595 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Portia Ann and Gary Lee Fulk; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $175,500.
37062
7220 Birch Bark Drive, Fairview, Chester Estates; Buyer: Mickaela L and Jose I Kuder; Seller: Hunter Nicole and Andrew Brady Smith; $199,900.
7502 Knight Lane, Fairview, Castleberry Farm; Buyer: Ribbon Home SPV I LLC; Seller: Jaime Dye and David B Baker; $410,000.
7436 Penngrove Lane, Fairview, Sharpes Run; Buyer: 7436 Renngrove Lane Trust; Seller: The Estate of Terry L Rudder; $255,000.
37064
2002 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sara Ann Lavagnino; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $758,000.
531 Rowan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $155,900.
820 Charming Court, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Sonja Jean and Erik Elof Peterson; Seller: Sarah M and John Michael Motley; $515,000.
1023 Wynfield Village Court, Franklin, Wynfield Village; Buyer: Lesley and David Yoder; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $974,900.
115 Flintlock Drive, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Kevin T Jack; Seller: IRA Innovations LLC F/B/O Andrea Morse IRA; $319,000.
2203 Oakleaf Court, Franklin, Oakleaf Estates; Buyer: Stephanie D Padly-Julien and Pascal Cote-Julian; Seller: Lisa and Tony Case; $624,500.
Leipers Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: ACP Trust; Seller: Angela R and J Winston Williams; $4,000,000.
2010 Moultrie Circle, Franklin, Echelon Cottages; Buyer: Trudy E Lartz; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $395,505.
4019 Devinney Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Zabihollah and Azadeh J Shahhosseini; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $507,400.
5030 Birchcroft Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Chandra and Hasmukh Patel; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $344,220.
5024 Birchcroft Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Huilu Zhang and Hesong Huang; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $328,470.
5036 Birchcroft Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Sanketkumar Patel; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $354,205.
5018 Birchcroft Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Abigail Nicole Gaudette and Jonathon Hunt; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $359,048.
6001 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $160,900.
5559 Parker Branch Road, Franklin, Riverbirch Homes; Buyer: Allison and Clay Schumacher; Seller: Lori and Dennis Holley; $1,230,000.
326 Hughes Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Vicki E and Andrew L Johnson; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $704,000.
9201 Hunterboro Lane, Franklin, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Deena Jo and Shawn Michael Humphrey; Seller: Brenda Ashby-Hughes and Alexander K Hughes; $935,000.
120 Lewisburg Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Emily Dunham and Michael Edward Tant Jr; Seller: Cameron and William Reid Anderson; $1,150,000.
1267 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Joy and Earl Weaver; Seller: Regina B and Michael P Fallos; $235,000.
671 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Genine N and Charles M Tillman; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,164,550.
808 West End Circle, Franklin, West End Circle; Buyer: Heidi Green; Seller: Tammy Allen; $275,000.
5516 Joseph Street, Franklin; Buyer: Wendy K and Henry Thomas Money Jr; Seller: Elizabeth G Richardson; $650,000.
33-8 Southall Road, Franklin; Buyer: Elizabeth G R and Bryce Custer; Seller: Sara and Ben Jones; $1,165,000.
5908 Shelby Lane, Franklin, Taylor Ridge Estates; Buyer: Jaime and David B Baker; Seller: Olivia Hill and Gregory Lee Patton; $625,000.
1311 Holly Hill Drive, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Meredith and Valerie Mitchell; Seller: Lynda and Jeff Malory; $568,000.
1638 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Megan and Cameron T Cowden; Seller: 1638CJR2011 Trust; $911,250.
187 Azalea Lane, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Ashley B and Brooks T West; Seller: Wendy A and Michael J Richardson; $789,900.
2208 Creekside Branch, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Anastasia and Leland Gooding; Seller: Susan Spencer and Stephen James Hollis; $605,000.
1714 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Christi Lloveras; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $695,956.
255 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Colleen R Burke; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $674,000.
2076 Moultrie Circle, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Adam Rimer; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $387,400.
1079 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lori Pepin Heathershaw; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $607,622.
506 Hampton Height Lane, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Alisa Thompson and Christopher Y Tharp; Seller: Michael Shane; $485,000.
2016 Moultrie Circle, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Holly D and Jay D Gaw; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $420,590.
4050 Reycroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kathryn M and Eric M England; Seller: Judith L and Jerry R Ryan Living Trust; $518,176.
6018 Stags Leap Way, Franklin, Stags Leap; Buyer: Chaundra L and Jarrod M Trumpp; Seller: Ladonna S and Jeffrey B Thurston; $655,000.
632 Bonnie Place, Franklin, Ralston Glen; Buyer: Andrea Lehigh and Kevin Wayne Seal; Seller: Donald D Hirt; $480,000.
6 vacant lots on Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Clayton Properties Group Inc; Seller: Real Estate Solutions Group LLC; $691,995.
2068 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Adrienne Adams Komisky; Seller: Kathryn M and Patrick Sanford; $379,900.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #A6, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Jacqueline Carrillo; Seller: John B Simpson and Heath Adams; $226,000.
540 Riverview Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Keith A Tuskey; Seller: Judith Winfield-Ferri and Edward Ferri; $357,000.
512 Overview Lane, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Mallory M Barbee and Robin L Frazier; Seller: Sara E Rose; $399,000.
761 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Melissa Lynn Culpepper; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $545,695.
431 Avon River Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rina B and Adam T Scherschel; Seller: Jennifer V and Thomas A Dreis; $569,500.
113 Berwick Place, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Susan and William Fischer; Seller: Ingrid Regen an Andrey Belous; $515,000.
1043 Cabell Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Rebecca Davis; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $607,613.
107 Zoe Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Danielle L and Kyle C Ballard; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $586,333.
1101 Downs Boulevard #106, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Suzanne and Gregg Tipton Trust; Seller: Tonya A and Stephen T Baker; $265,000.
1570 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Danielle Rose and Douglas Charles Sisler; Seller: Rebecca Lynn and Damian Wyatt; $713,000.
37067
139 Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Miten Patel; Seller: Howard Russell Smith; $175,000.
9087 Clovercroft Preserve Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Clovercroft Preserve LLC; $176,760.
136 Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: 136 Trinity Road Trust; Seller: Raymond O'Neal Stewart Jr; $200,000.
311 Fletcher Court, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Jessie J and Greg Smit; Seller: Jessie J and Eric W Rotsten; $335,000.
647 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Hayley Bordes; Seller: Bonnie Lord; $279,900.
2002 Cedarmont Drive, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Michelle P and Brian M Clifford; Seller: Christopher W Hayes; $550,000.
412 Lena Lane, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Carol M and Lee G Fowler; Seller: Colleen R Burke; $740,000.
266 Seaboard Lane, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: HUBUS1 LLC; Seller: Roy D Nichols; $1,650,000.
4090 Oxford Glen Drive, Franklin, Ivy Glen; Buyer: Loretta and Fred Haemker; Seller: Charles Robb Johnston III Trust; $550,000.
37069
235 Derby Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Jacqueline and Timothy Stone; Seller: Donna King and Joe M Rand III; $355,000.
157 Cavalcade Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Patricia and Mark Shahdanian; Seller: Sydney and Robert Ruble; $374,900.
656 Aylesford Lane, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Emily M and Ryan P Boyer; Seller: Dana S and Hal D Hendricks; $810,000.
Right of Way on Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Vanderbilt University; $61,100.
476 Essex Park Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Margaret and Jeremy Neff; Seller: Marilyn A and Keith C Book; $463,000.
145 Carphilly Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Jennifer and Christopher Sanning; Seller: Mindy Thomas; $539,000.
116 Tamara Circle, Franklin, Berry Chapel Heights; Buyer: Thais and Adam Hall; Seller: Clint M Smart; $407,775.
820 Brandyleigh Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Wendy and Leonardo F Anzola; Seller: Eileen Mary Donnelly; $317,000.
37135
1139 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Kathryn N and Eric M Bigness; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $491,960.
1132 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Creola Janiel and Benjamin Paul Harvey; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $469,125.
Clovercroft Road, Nolensville, Flippen Estates; Buyer: Randal K Fuller; Seller: Lori and Charles Flippen; $480,000.
2236 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Dianne B and Earl J Porter Jr; Seller: On Point Construction Co Inc; $509,900.
929 Redstone Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Kristan and Earon Edwards; Seller: Yazdian Development Group Inc; $539,900.
2012 Catalina Way, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Lisa H and Jeremy P Miller; Seller: Angela and Eric Brown; $654,900.
9309 Norwegian Red Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Joann and Lowell S Limpus Jr Living Trust; Seller: Shannon and Chad Smith; $715,000.
701 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Rainia Rizkalla and Magdi Wasif; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $412,413.
108 Hadley Reserve Court, Nolensville, Hadley Reserve; Buyer: Jennifer Ann and Monte Kyle Richardson; Seller: Tennessee Valley Homes Inc; $1,002,684.
349 Tulley Court, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Derrick Burroughs; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $527,075.
189 Burberry Glen Boulevard, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Whitney W and Branden M Cadavid; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $479,990.
9165 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Jennifer K and Larry R Whitt; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $833,873.
102 Brooksbank Drive, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Marilee and Douglas W Bevans; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $874,110.
2713 Bering Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Maureen C and Kevin R Sanislo; Seller: Annette M and Michael A Wesolowski; $619,900.
9329 Norwegian Red Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Sherry R and Robert O Corley; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $675,000.
3082 Ballenger Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Mathubal Rajkumar and Rajkumar Subaschandra Bose; Seller: Finnette and Alexis Castandea; $368,000.
188 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Robyn and Michael Keith Irvin; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $697,496.
37174
101 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Frank Hernandez; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $264,900.
2027 Keene Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Amy Poklinkoski and Frank H Dockins; Seller: Richard Demato; $375,000.
6008 Romain Court, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: MUPR 3 Assets LLC; Seller: Shanelle and Matthew James Richardt; $294,900.
2781 Lafayette Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Heather Helson and Mark Allen Reeves; $341,400.
1045 Alice Springs Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Dawn and Mitchell Lipski; Seller: Vicki and Andrew Johnson; $569,000.
1712 Portway Court, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: William Alan Wright; Seller: Julie and Lee Cochran; $278,000.
2096 Wall Street, Spring Hill, Campbell Station Annex; Buyer: Big Cove Properties South LLC; Seller: Bridleton Woods LLC; $1,470,000.
2271 Dewey Drive #J5, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Sara Elizabeth and Michael Glenn Blackford; Seller: Katherine P Redcap; $172,000.
7013 Kidman Lane, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Amy Carol and David Nathanael Watson; Seller: McCreary Trust; $552,000.
2117 Burgess Lane, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Sana and Fahad Z Chaudhary; Seller: Aimee Kathleen Murphy; $252,000.
2033 LeQuire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Nichole L and Marc A Cefaratti; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $374,400.
2002 Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: SPH Prop Two LLC; Seller: Harold Stephen Graham; $329,900.
2033 Trenton Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: WO SFR LLC; Seller: Kimberly Y and Michael Hall; $245,000.
37179
2002 Scafell Court, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Melody A and James F Thomas; Seller: Diana M and John L Siegel; $375,000.
3005 Paper Mill Bridge Court, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Arriaga Family Living Trust; Seller: Hazel T and Jesse T Deason; $625,000.
2810 Washington Court, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Kristy and Jeremy Nofs; Seller: Patricia K and Bernard E Meade; $362,000.
3029 Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Alisha and Alexsander Bondarenko; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $284,587.
2282 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Mary Scott Speigner and Benjamin Casey Devault; Seller: Haley and Brett J Beeler; $419,000.
3 vacant lots on Sturry Cove Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $217,500.
