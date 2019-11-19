PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
NOV. 5, 2019
37027
1919 Harpeth River Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Valley Estates; Buyer: Jessica and Jeremy Durham; Seller: Jacqueline McDonald; $675,000.
310 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Collette and Marcos Delgado; Seller: Ann Marie R and Robert E Salerno; $579,900.
6318 Ascot Close, Brentwood, Derby Glen Close; Buyer: Jessica Suzanne Arroyo; Seller: Patricia S and Craig A Moon; $1,325,000.
1313 Arrowhead Drive, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Kati and Caleb Cook; Seller: Kathryn and Christopher Lindholm; $676,000.
1238 Monarch Way, Brentwood, Concord Hunt; Buyer: Barbara A Owens and Richard T Hoos; Seller: Bolin Revocable Living Trust; $1,089,000.
1504 Kemah Court, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Pranav Madhav Karve and Ashwini Kashelikar; Seller: Cheryl Ann Vincent; $414,000.
Vacant lot on Franklin Road, Brentwood, Brentwood Community Condos; Buyer: H C Brentwood Hotel Partners LLC; Seller: H C Brentwood Land LLC; $2,460,000.
608 Forest Park Drive, Brentwood, Forest of Brentwood; Buyer: Mary Ann Johnson; Seller: Carolyn M and Charles A Smith; $594,000.
1034 Holly Tree Gap, Brentwood; Buyer: Whitney and Malcolm Cupples; Seller: Claudia and Thomas A Duncan; $279,000.
1512 Chestnut Springs Road, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Keying Yang and Yi Chung Chen; Seller: Kyong Sun Woo; $405,000.
8351 Lochinver Park Lane, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Nathan and Holly Koogler; Seller: Dawn Lindsey and Richard H Ho; $800,000.
9275 Fordham Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $389,000.
Vacant lot on I-65, Brentwood; Buyer: I-65 4.8 Acre LLC; Seller: Charles Andrew Howell III Family Trust; $225,000.
9119 Saddlebow Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: KES Properties LLC; Seller: Melanie C and Reid A Waltz; $480,000.
1714 Andrew Crockett Court, Brentwood, Crockett Springs; Buyer: Susan Yetter and Richard W Cole; Seller: Marilyn A and Joseph G Hart; $1,650,000.
5015 Harpeth Drive, Brentwood; Buyer: TAKU LLC; Seller: Sullivan Family Trust; $1,335,000.
9273 Fordham Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Susan and Robert Zeidner; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $370,000.
9617 Portofino Drive, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Merari V Fuentes and Johan Madriz; Seller: Renee and Sebastian Bielski; $1,170,000.
340 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Kinsley S and Garrett A Crothers; Seller: Mary Ann and Douglas F Griffin; $515,000.
9366 Ansley Lane, Brentwood, Oakhall; Buyer: Amanda Kaye and William Henry Pepmiller; Seller: Cynthia and Scott Heard; $665,000.
2192 Ella Lane, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Mark A and Melissa F Ralston; Seller: Lisa Kay and Paul Willis Sutherland; $685,000.
1986 Sunnyside Drive, Brentwood, Sunnyside Estates; Buyer: G L Properties LLC; Seller: Fawn T Fenton; $324,360.
802 Vivians Way, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Zoe N and Aaron t Beck; Seller: Kevin T Herring; $790,000.
37046
6825 Chatterton Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Shannon and Mark Porter; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $798,467.
6865 Pulltight Hill Road, College Grove; Buyer: Susan E and Kendrick L Woods; Seller: Rhonda Carole Flippen Maxwell; $335,000.
8355 Horton Highway, College Grove; Buyer: Alex Khomtchenko; Seller: Tim C Hill and Greg S Mashburn; $93,500.
6588 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Amanda Hughes; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $718,188.
7004 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: A J Moyer and Phillip Broderick; Seller: ABP Capital LLC; $1,200,000.
7029 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Jennifer L and Ryan Householder; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $525,017.
37062
Vacant lot on Liberty Road, Fairview; Buyer: Sam Burgess; Seller: George Stinson; $49,000.
7837 Pinecrest Court, Fairview, Pinecrest; Buyer: Tanya and William Turner; Seller: Ashley N and Ural Trent Walker; $330,000.
7110 Taylor Road, Fairview; Buyer: Pennock Place LLC; Seller: Sheila Joyce Plunkett; $25,000.
7304 Armor Way, Fairview, Castleberry Farm; Buyer: Seth Dean Dotherow; Seller: Sharon K and Jackie L Reed; $410,000.
7311 Allans Ridge Lane, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Shirley E Kates; Seller: Elizabeth F and Doug Cook; $429,900.
7117 Haskell School Road, Fairview; Buyer: Margaret G Rush; Seller: Edmond A Creech Jr; $630,000.
7106 Hall Court, Fairview, Hallview Meadows; Buyer: Blake E Fahy; Seller: Christina M Fahy; $135,000.
37064
305 3rd Avenue South, Franklin, Town of Franklin; Buyer: Raymond Beck; Seller: The Estate of Myra Faye Clark; $1,700,000.
801 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Nicolle Marie and Matthew Alan Thesing; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $602,333.
Lots 22, 23, and 24 on Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Homeward Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $420,000.
3232 Dark Woods Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Ribbon Home SPV I LLC; Seller: Lara K and Joseph R Elder; $351,800.
1120 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Janice Shelton; Seller: Madalyn R and Richard L Williams; $585,000.
1555 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Rebecca R and Raymond P Hahn Jr; Seller: Kristi Moore and Scott R Kopriva; $1,045,000.
2214 Clare Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Shae and Derek Davis; Seller: Myoung S Kim and Jung S Lee; $425,000.
1314 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Ashley and Kyle Vevoda; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $978,989.
Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kameswari Machiraju and Venkata S K V Naga; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $484,383.
107 Whiteside Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brittany F and Curtis W Ault; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $716,690.
Vacant lot on Green Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Matthew Hirsch; Seller: Giannetti Living Trust; $788,000.
Lots 35 and 36 on Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Trace Construction Inc; Seller: LCS Investments LLC; $311,444.
723 Glass Lane, Franklin, Glass Lane Estates; Buyer: Matthew Stephen Powell; Seller: Charles Winters Sr; $1,245,000.
9055 Old Harding Road (part in Davidson County), Franklin; Buyer: Glyna and William G Dickerson; Seller: Janice Susan Billingsley; $1,300,000.
161 Grigsby Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Tina Marie and Christopher Ashley Pike; Seller: Sara Beth and Scott Matthew Miller; $620,000.
1708 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jessica Lin and Donald James Henry; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $765,400.
1421 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kristi and Scott R Kopriva; Seller: Jeaneet Jobin and Joseph R Jackson; $865,000.
3013 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Tamera Bryant; Seller: Yasser Fathi; $319,000.
444 Wiregrass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jessica Draper and Grayson J Stephens; Seller: Emily Wendell; $597,500.
3208 Calvin Court, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Franzine E and David J Mackley; Seller: Crista A Harwood; $349,900.
210 Fowler Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Tiffany and Nathan Almes; Seller: Desiree and Drew A Hove; $540,000.
Vacant lot on Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Teresa L Penza Living Trust; Seller: Jack Norman; $266,000.
2 vacant lots on Cabell Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Riverbluff Investments LLC; $245,000.
Green Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Coldwater Properties LLC; Seller: Matthew Hirsch; $100,000.
Green Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Coldwater Properties LLC; Seller: Matthew Hirsch; $399,000.
545 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Emmanuele Family Revocable Trust; Seller: Meghan and John Trevor Harrington; $343,000.
106 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Michael M Morgan; Seller: Rebecca L and Damian D Wyatt; $185,000.
311 Berry Circle, Franklin, Berry Home Place; Buyer: Annie and Eslick E Daniel; Seller: Susan and Greg Freeze; $695,000.
303 Astor Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Nancy L and Gary C Hochberger; Seller: Elizabeth West and William Eric Downing; $450,000.
507 Prince of Wales Court, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Tabor and Charles Thomas Blackmore; Seller: Janet D and Gary M Kaufman; $415,000.
2031 Cabell Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Madelyne H and Jordan C See; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $592,295.
631 Ploughmans Bend Drive, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Karen and Nathan J Litwin; Seller: Corry Tucker; $684,000.
2031 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Susan Stanley; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $327,579.
838 Shade Tree Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Cassandre Lea Torry; Seller: Lina Suhail Khoury and Sulaman Rofail Jaser; $429,900.
122 Cornerstone Circle, Franklin, Cornerstone; Buyer: Jenne and John Beauchamp; Seller: Gayle H and Jerry E Henderson; $585,000.
3177 Bush Drive, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Carolyn J Sheild; Seller: Jennifer L and James T Lawrence II; $405,000.
1606 Callie Way Drive, Franklin, Callie Estates; Buyer: Kerah L and Jackie E Winter III; Seller: Gayle and Peter Watts; $420,000.
220 Cavanaugh Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sandra H and David N Geiger; Seller: Leanne M and Timothy P Murray; $1,020,000.
2013 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Lakshmi Busam and Sreenivasa R Balla; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $317,100.
1829 Brockton Place, Franklin, Residences at Southwind; Buyer: Janet Simonson; Seller: Troy D Kish; $231,500.
2019 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Sumit Goel; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $318,500.
1429 Holly Hill Drive, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Loretta J E and Michael E Thomas; Seller: Melissa and Mark Ralston; $574,400.
2218 Oakleaf Drive, Franklin, Oakleaf Estates; Buyer: Andrea and Lance Gish; Seller: Ciara Properties; $624,900.
37067
5029 Abington Ridge Lane, Franklin, Abington Ridge; Buyer: Catherine C and Derek T Townsend; Seller: Letitia and Michael Fecher; $542,000.
211 Conservatory Drive, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Jenny and Phillip J White; Seller: Donald S Boyd; $590,000.
4092 Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Dana and David Blue; Seller: Mary A Hollingshead Revocable Living Trust; $200,000.
9120 Barred Owl Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Melissa Lea and Ronald Wayne Winton Jr; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $503,709.
1713 Decatur Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Dorothy and Gregory Nagel; Seller: Cynthia L and Steven J Gebhardt; $381,000.
1032 October Park Way, Franklin, October Park; Buyer: Charles Winters Sr; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $815,000.
618 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Manuel A Izturriaga; Seller: Nicholas Stone; $282,000.
1076 Watkins Creek Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Maria Lourdes and Jamie Ramon Garcia Sr; Seller: Stephanie J and Earl L Lipscomb Jr; $660,000.
4210 Warren Court, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Shelli and Jason Golden; Seller: Carol A and Samuel S Edge; $630,000.
6000 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Linda J and Fred H Feldman Jr; Seller: Paula Ruth Kelling; $386,500.
9259 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Ena V C DeQuijano and Herberth N Q Rendon; Seller: NVR Inc; $611,484.
37069
408 Stafford Close, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Wendy D and Brian TA Cain; Seller: Michelle D Wyer and Christopher N Hume; $615,000.
5000 Brentgrass Court, Franklin, Temple Hills Country Club; Buyer: Bethany L Harbin and Tracey B Harbin; Seller: Rochelle Broome and Debbie L Evenchik; $1,195,000.
1217 Echo Lane, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: Dawn L and Richard H Ho; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $1,445,462.
300 Rothwell Place, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Laura M and Joshua V Thurman; Seller: Angela K and Robert E Rice; $684,500.
2316 Clare Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Deborah and Michael Caldwell; Seller: Adnan Barqawi; $378,500.
1014 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Mary Jane E and Brent A Ogles; Seller: Sarah Peay; $364,900.
37135
9166 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Elizabeth and James Thompson III; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $947,549.
2545 Carmine Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Sarah Katherine and Joshua Shelley; Seller: Elizabeth O and Mirza Jasarevski; $469,900.
416 Barony Court, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Sarah W Knuz and Matthew W Egge; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $772,342.
4604 Sawmill Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Marsha C and Thomas C Cravens; Seller: Sawmill Place Trust; $530,000.
1544 Pumpkin Ridge Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Sara N and Robert C Goetz Jr; Seller: Jonathan Gregory Butler; $604,399.
1858 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Mary S and Kevin R Hansen; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $503,881.
2420 Marco Street, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Tierney Reilly Hale; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $460,244.
105 Watertown Drive, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Jill Marie and Jarrett C Dawson; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $997,900.
4965 Maxwell Landing Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Helen S and Roy N Williams; Seller: Sherri and Jason E Hubbard; $408,500.
1988 Eulas Way, Nolensville, Eulas Glen; Buyer: Long Trong Hoang; Seller: Elizabeth and Joshua Allan Bauer; $660,000.
2066 Belsford Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Ivy and Matthew Weis; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $649,905.
415 Barony Court, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Annette M and Michael A Wesolowski; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $748,880.
1131 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Jennifer and Jerry Ridgway; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $499,645.
149 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Sruthi Badri and Pradeep Buchigampala; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $486,605.
4713 Jobe Trail, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: SPH Property One LLC; Seller: Tracy L and Evan C Yates; $400,000.
37174
3087 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Jessica Scaggs and Jonathan Eck; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $346,455.
1162 McCoury Lane, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Jessica R and Nathaniel C Phelps; Seller: Jennifer S and Shane Desimone; $489,900.
6025 Trotwood Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Nikki Downes and Jody L Downes; Seller: Jennifer L and Charles P Searles; $582,200.
5001 Hemlock Court, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Courtney Allison and Chad Alan Connors; Seller: Jozi and Austin Hoil Crowe; $307,900.
2813 Buckner Lane, Spring Hill; Buyer: Eagles Nest Investments LLC; Seller: Darrell E Reifschneider; $250,000.
2850 Hurt Road, Spring Hill, Hurt Road; Buyer: R L Builders LLC; Seller: Darrell E Reifschneider; $97,500.
309 Dursley Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Stephenie Layne; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $224,900.
6026 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Lisa Y and Douglas Shannon Green; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $370,640.
1958 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Debra A and Dennis J Boyle; Seller: Sheila R and Rodrick A Montgomery; $357,000.
024 Salmon Run, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Pamela and Bruce Dyson; Seller: Pamela and Brian Plunkett; $460,000.
8052 Fenwick Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Carolina B Lira and Erik E Shockley; Seller: Molly and Bryan Griggs; $399,900.
1270 Chapmans Retreat Drive, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: William C Gardner; Seller: Lindsay A and Mark C Schumaker; $340,000.
9012 Wheeler Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Jonathan H Blaho; Seller: Bryan E Stampley; $396,900.
9002 Spearfish Court, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Shanelle and Matthew J Richardt; Seller: Christie and Daniel S McCarty; $589,900.
2009 Keene Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Renee and Gregory Kopervos; Seller: Chad L Black; $370,000.
1027 Achiever Circle, Spring Hill, Port Royal Estates; Buyer: Hillary Schulman and Ryan Gemble; Seller: Gabrielle Sue and Cory Allen Hosler; $315,000.
4002 Cardigan Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Debra M and Marvin C Cobern; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $584,900.
7026 Brindle Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Robert J Atnip; Seller: Whitney A and Jonathan H Benner; $419,900.
37179
2951 Churchill Lane, Thompsons Station, Churchill Farms; Buyer: Debra M and Jimmie C Kellums; Seller: Jill and Pedro Hernandez-Bello; $292,500.
3120 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Sharon Jean and Jeffrey Owen Watts; Seller: Chelsea and Robert Taylor; $699,000.
3921 Johnson Hollow Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Sara and John Graham; Seller: Loretta F Sandlin; $150,000.
3624 Ronstadt Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Cynthia Ann and Thomas Joseph Neri; Seller: Old South Construction LLC; $897,443.
2909 Ocoee Court, Thompsons Station, Aston Woods; Buyer: Larry Cox; Seller: Wilson & Associates PLLC; $228,100.
2680 Pratt Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Rupa Tummala and Sucharita Ananthaneni; Seller: Chapter 2 Investments LLC; $399,000.
3727 Mobleys Cut Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Barbara and Eric Wilson; Seller: Barbara Snyder; $350,000.
2805 McGee Court, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Emily and John W Manuel; Seller: Rodney H Lunn; $344,900.
1579 Bunbury Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Janet Thorn and Michael Joseph Christ; Seller: Enterprises LLC; $614,900.
2884 Sutherland Drive, Thompsons Station, Sutherland; Buyer: MUPR 3 Assets LLC; Seller: Amanda and Justin W Scoggin; $277,900.
2724 Sutherland Drive, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: MUPR 3 Assets LLC; Seller: Michelle L and Brandon C King; $270,000.
3275 Vinemont Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Emily and Robert Learned; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $477,902.
