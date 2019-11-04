PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
OCT. 22, 2019
37027
9289 Fordham Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Davis Properties of TN LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $372,000.
713 Shenandoah Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Jacqueline R Santoro Trust; Seller: Kathleen C Wilkinson; $675,000.
1601 Gordon Petty Drive, Brentwood, Concord Chase Estates; Buyer: Ruth Kazeck; Seller: Lindsay and Takahiro Hamada; $750,000.
8200 Suzanne Drive, Brentwood, Eldorado Acres; Buyer: Dawson C and Grayson M Bryant; Seller: Michael Y Slukich; $400,000.
1346 Sweetwater Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Kaitlin Marie Keltner and Aaron Blake Quattlebaum; Seller: Monica Leticia and Kenneth Tribenii Persaud; $567,000.
1938 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Amy and Mark Andrew Katz; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,137,580.
1416 Newhaven Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Julia L and Michael S Webster; Seller: Tasha and Robert Schramer; $1,650,000.
1208 Cressy Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Veerachitra Skathivel and Mohankumar Doraivelu; Seller: Tammie M Margolese; $452,500.
403 Cornwall Drive, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Donna R and Joel L Taylor; Seller: Emma Miller and Jeremy A Thurnau; $1,950,000.
6111 Johnson Chapel Road, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Jaclyn and Steven James Devore; Seller: David Chambers Trust F/B/O Joyce A Chambers; $700,000.
1550 Lost Hollow Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Shannon Eastham and Jeff Green; Seller: Susan S and Thomas A Hailey Revocable Living Trust; $570,000.
Vacant lot on Waller Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Amanda and Jerrad Miller; Seller: Crespo TN Investment Services Trust; $110,000.
1310 Choctaw Trail, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Elizabeth and Roy Story; Seller: 1310 Choctaw Trail Trust; $875,000.
1013 Holly Tree Gap Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Jennifer Vickery and Martin Smith; Seller: Glyna and William G Dickerson; $1,990,000.
9520 Wexcroft Drive, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Jennifer and Randy J Martinez; Seller: Andrea and George Feygin; $617,000.
1499 Red Oak Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Sudheshna Bishoy and Ravi Subhash Vazarkar; Seller: Shannon and Brian Murphy; $575,000.
891 Holly Tree Gap Road, Brentwood, Hillview Estates; Buyer: Grace Nguyen and Chad S Newton; Seller: Judith A Kibler; $487,500.
37046
7220 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Samantha E and Carl D Pacheco; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $493,967.
6820 Flower Hill Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $142,755.
5130 Murfreesboro Road, College Grove; Buyer: Rachel Huffines and John Mark Goode; Seller: Stefanie K and John H Schnaars; $322,000.
7010 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Teresa and Lance Wise; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $734,990.
7213 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Courtney A and Jason Scott Riggs; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $482,150.
7220 Ludlow Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Abi and Gavin Graves; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $618,614.
37062
1054 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Beth E and Kenneth G Callender; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $301,372.
1048 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Brittany and Andrew Cardwell; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $294,730.
7245 Cox Pike, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Jeremy H Roberts; Seller: Leslie Manning Roberts; $275,000.
7121 Donald Wilson Drive, Fairview, Polston Place; Buyer: Amanda Christine and Eric Michael Gasiecki; Seller: Diana and David Erwin; $405,000.
7206 Little John Lane, Fairview, Chester Creek; Buyer: Camerone and Alex Williams; Seller: Lacy L and Laurel P Beard; $420,000.
7508 Fairfield Court, Fairview, Fairfield Court; Buyer: Billie A Scroggins; Seller: Peggy R Ridgely; $317,599.
7113 Donald Wilson Drive, Fairview, Polston Place; Buyer: Sarah E and David A Adams; Seller: Rebecca H and Ray A Blankenship; $360,000.
37064
5015 Viola Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Boan Joint Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $560,735.
3018 Singing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Sai Gudivada and Jhansi Rani Bysani; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $536,630.
807 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Melanie B and Monty S Joseph; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $537,123.
3218 Boyd Mill Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Kristen H and Andrew T Hill; Seller: Mildred M Jervis Revocable Living Trust; $333,300.
2003 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Hannah Blanche and Spencer Collins; Seller: Jeffrey M Powell; $202,500.
423 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Joshua Alan McIlwain and Logan Sims; Seller: Chelsea and Daniel Ryan Jones; $717,000.
725 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Beck Family Trust; Seller: Seth D Taylor; $515,118.
408 Tothill Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Lina Khoury and Sulaiman Jaser; Seller: Joshua Alan McIlwain and Logan Sims; $570,000.
113 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Rebecca Lynn and Damian Wyatt; Seller: Staci W and Ainslie L Grosser; $786,000.
9049 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Stephanie Sue Thorne and James Dean Eden; Seller: Mike Custom Builders LLC; $902,600.
8 lots on Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Clayton Properties Group Inc; Seller: Real Estate Solutions Group LLC; $815,398.
501 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Vicki Ellen and Jack Steven Hart; Seller: Garden Gate Development LLC; $2,300,000.
2422 Douglass Glen Lane, Franklin, Douglass Glen; Buyer: Kelly and David A Berg; Seller: Ginger A and Tom J Dunham; $599,000.
236 Natchez Street, Franklin; Buyer: Russell Lacey; Seller: Mildred Jackson and Lolette Gentry; $150,000.
1100 West Main Street #D10, Franklin, Colony House Condo; Buyer: Gary Lacy; Seller: James Smith; $255,500.
1634 Grassmere Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Bettie and Roy McGraw; Seller: Linda L and Bill L Hemrick; $772,000.
Tracts 1, 3, 4, and 5 on Pratt Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Madco LLC; Seller: MDW LLC; $1,490,000.
1000 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Maria S and Juan I Rocha; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $751,657.
221 Lewisburg Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Valarie Allyn Bienas; Seller: Mary Alaina Wells; $676,250.
200 James Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Grace M and Whit M Shofner; Seller: Tina and Wayland Thompson; $620,000.
2034 Moultrie Circle, Franklin, Echelon Cottages; Buyer: Nandan N Dollegowds; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $357,759.
612 Glencoe Court, Franklin, Glencoe Meadows; Buyer: Elizabeth Wright; Seller: Shauna and Grady Lowery; $323,800.
2242 Brienz Valley Drive, Franklin, Brienz Valley; Buyer: Amy N and Mark Chaffin; Seller: Crystal and Gary Grubbs; $840,000.
309 Berry Circle, Franklin, Berry Home Place; Buyer: Olga Stone Servay Trust; Seller: Nancy R Berry; $710,000.
5374 Old Highway 96, Franklin; Buyer: Michael Emons; Seller: Diana E and Scott C Hudson; $985,000.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #A2, Franklin, Laurelwood Condos; Buyer: Jessica G and Jason M Tigert; Seller: Matthew S Healy and Marshall T Healy; $231,000.
110 Pebblecreek Road, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Jennifer and Joel C Wingard; Seller: Catherine M Fournier; $295,000.
440 Dragonfly Court, Franklin, Ralston Row; Buyer: Laura C and Thomas J McElroy; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $675,476.
1101 Downs Boulevard #131, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Noble Naron III; Seller: Calhoun Properties LLC; $214,000.
628 Stonewater Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Megan W and Andrew R Hawkins; Seller: Nashville Design Build Inc; $950,000.
6043 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Alistair and Emily Tober; Seller: Cheryl and Joel Holtzman; $508,000.
1006 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mary Ann and Douglas F Grifin; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $670,078.
835 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Ashlyn B and Donald Richard Matthews II; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $537,950.
511 Cobert Lane, Franklin, Nichols Bend; Buyer: Nashwa Eid and Ashraf S Rorky; Seller: Jennifer Hollie and Chris Fisher; $487,000.
1417 Adams Street, Franklin, Highland Gardens; Buyer: Envesta Partners LLC & Equity Trust Company; Seller: Robert Young Schmidt; $350,000.
1529 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Blanche M Howard; Seller: Tanya J and Alan Blake Thompson; $965,000.
2040 Moultrie Circle, Franklin, Echelon Cottages; Buyer: Bernadine B and James P LeBlanc; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $386,745.
37067
2046 Moultrie Circle, Franklin, Echelon Cottages; Buyer: Kathleen A and William L Lowe II; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $416,310.
9236 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Clovercroft Preserve LLC; $176,760.
3451 Stagecoach Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Anne B and Ryan P McGraw; Seller: Jennifer A and Nickolas A Goodwin; $772,500.
1301 Pemberton Heights Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Susan M and Michael J Putlock; Seller: Wesley Ann and Tom A Hallquist; $435,000.
144 Allenhurst Circle, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Lisa and Christopher J Sabia Sr; Seller: Emily and Brendan E Moran; $672,000.
124 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Kathy R and Stan T Stingley; Seller: Daniel Vung Blattler; $415,000.
429 Wandering Trail, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Charla and William D P Cerveny; Seller: Thompson Living Trust; $670,000.
9232 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Tejinder Kaur and Fredy Farokh Daruwalla; Seller: NVR Inc; $673,880.
1013 Gatewick Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Allison Bryant Moorby and Michael Allan Ristori; Seller: Lesley M and Jason Mann; $557,000.
109 Tudor Court, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Karen D and Robert W Walters; Seller: Jeanne G Burnet; $505,000.
37069
1065 Vaughn Crest Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Shannon Murray and Stanley J Kasakevics; Seller: Lindsey P and Scott B Byers; $2,058,000.
117 Crestfield Place, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Opendoor Property J LLC; Seller: Carla D Mitchell; $356,700.
3017 Legends Ridge Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Mazzuca Family Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Michele and Thomas Bertorello; $1,977,500.
322 Springhouse Circle, Franklin; Buyer: Jill R and Patrick E Baker Jr; Seller: Anne B and Ryan P McGraw; $1,375,000.
167 Stanton Hall Lane, Franklin, Prescott Place at Fieldstone; Buyer: Veenashree Vembu and Ramarathinam Sundaresan; Seller: Donna and Allen Breeze; $235,900.
310 Jeb Stuart Drive, Franklin, Battlewood Estates; Buyer: Matthew Harms; Seller: Haury & Smith Contractors Inc; $794,950.
205 Baltusrol Road, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Kimberly H and James C Neese; Seller: Kimberly Olson and Robert W Karesh; $425,000.
122 Trace End Drive, Franklin, Trace End Estates; Buyer: Elise D and Jackson Lowery; Seller: Kimberly H and James Christopher Neese; $675,000.
2235 Dumblane Lane, Franklin, Dunblane; Buyer: Marian R and Thomas W Nabors; Seller: Carly Rose and Jeffrey D Shear; $900,000.
5017 Viola Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Elizabeth L and Charles W Tanner; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $596,310.
5023 Viola Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Leisa Dawn Wamsley; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $529,880.
37135
1291 Maybelle Pass, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Dionne Y Kellogg; Seller: Steven R Cavin; $343,924.
2662 Sanford Road, Nolensville, Plan of Telfair; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Richard McAdams; $260,000.
247 Burberry Glen Boulevard, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Pamela R and Gene G Henke; Seller: Defatta Custom Homes LLC; $683,675.
1808 Erlinger Drive, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Seyedehzahra Jafarijourjad and Mohammad Kherzi; Seller: William Ryan Taylor; $399,000.
2008 Belsford Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Jennifer J and Adam J Manternach; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $715,030.
1104 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Rachel Clifton and Richard Alexander Whitmore; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $504,955.
2311 Nolensville Park Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Elizabeth and Derrick Greene; Seller: Claudia Patton; $20,000.
716 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Narae and Jinchul Kim; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $385,524.
635 Riverdene Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Stacey and Bryant Nickens; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $483,359.
1889 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Rachel H and Patrick R Britton; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $520,065.
1112 Hibiscus Lane, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Sheren Attia and Magdi Zaki; Seller: Donna and Kenneth Watkins; $604,000.
1136 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Bridget K and Robert B Hobbs; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $528,340.
37174
3013 Candlelite Drive, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Yamasa Co Ltd; Seller: Opendoor Property J LLC; $258,500.
2816 Faith Lane, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Brooke and Clint Proctor; Seller: Cindy J and Jeffrey W Oakes; $295,000.
4000 Williford Way, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Anne K and Thomas Joseph Antaya; Seller: Opendoor Property C LLC; $362,500.
4013 Cardigan Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Christine and Clinton Wayne Lagerberg II; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $559,900.
2014 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside Townhomes; Buyer: Marvin J Schultz Trust and Donald K Shultz Trust; Seller: William Frank Malone Jr; $237,700.
2025 Keiser Street, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Ruby Black; Seller: Danise H and Michael G McGarth; $365,000.
1415 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Yamasa Co Ltd; Seller: Christa L and Charles E Hughes; $285,000.
5010 Perth Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Meghan E and Tyler J Hotz; Seller: Amy G and Tyler J Bird; $520,000.
2090 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Susan M and Jeffrey L Abramovitz; Seller: Janice M and Scott M Stagner Revocable Living Trust; $375,000.
1034 St Hubbins Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Staci Lynn and James Lee Cooper III; Seller: Kimberly and David Kandel Living Trust; $395,000.
2098 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Mary Elizabeth and Shea C Antunes; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $300,660.
Vacant lot on Duplex Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Pulte Homes TN LP; Seller: Breland Homes LLC; $775,000.
2115 Long Meadow Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: MUPR 3 Assets LLC; Seller: April M and Steven L Harper; $255,000.
8055 Fenwick Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: SPH Property One LLC; Seller: Lynnsie Dement and Phillip Langdon; $471,600.
2009 Fiona Way, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Kathryn R and Eric D Collinsworth; Seller: William Troy Hopkins; $272,000.
2005 Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Shakevia Vonta Johnson; Seller: Janet B and Hugh P Tharpe; $400,000.
2242 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Mayuri and Robert Furgala; Seller: Laura N and Ryan R Love; $232,500.
37179
3065 Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Christy A Marks; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $299,617.
2743 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: SPH Property One LLC; Seller: Brigette Adelle and Michael Addison Pate; $470,000.
2907 Churchill Lane, Thompsons Station, Churchill Farms; Buyer: Yamasa Co Ltd; Seller: Donna R Frye; $290,000.
2807 Station South Drive, Thompsons Station, Station South; Buyer: Evan M Copolo and Joseph Mark Copolo; Seller: Hanhar LLC; $250,000.
3822 Somers Lane, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: IRA Innovation LLC F/B/O Patricia Balciar; Seller: Katharine Margareta Sexton; $356,000.
2765 Cloister Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Shelby and Richard Caldwell; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $437,790.
Scenic Oaks Private Lane, Thompsons Station, Twin Oaks Farm; Buyer: Rachel and Wade Helme Trust; Seller: Donna L and Kenneth Choate Jr; $2,650,000.
3061 Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jenna R Fisher; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $291,471.
2835 Chase Place, Thompsons Station, Sutherland; Buyer: Christopher R Fox; Seller: Catherine A and Tyler Quillet; $255,000.
