PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
OCT. 20, 2019
37027
409 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Adam B Mayberry Sr; Seller: Joseph J Lever; $335,000.
5141 Walnut Park Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Jody and James C Paar; Seller: Jennifer and Christopher Weir; $895,000.
9221 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $251,025.
9632 Mitchell Place, Brentwood, Magnolia Vale; Buyer: Monica Leticia Persaud and Kenneth Tribeni; Seller: Sherri L and David A Deluca; $995,000.
5137 Walnut Park Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Deutsche Bank National Trust; Seller: Rubin Lubin TN PLLC; $676,800.
406 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Judith A Good and Grace A Good; Seller: Sarah Nichols; $215,000.
1729 Reins Court, Brentwood, Carriage Hills; Buyer: Mary A and Jeffrey J Hahn; Seller: Malinda L and Gary D White; $580,000.
1598 Mallory Lane, Brentwood, Mallory Park; Buyer: Gary Force; Seller: Tennsco LLC; $4,250,000.
Lots 89, 90, 21, and 31 on Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $1,450,000.
9302 Saratoga Place, Brentwood, Saratoga Hills; Buyer: Netsanet Mekia and Michael J Ehrhardt; Seller: Leslie K and Erik D Henderson; $587,000.
1420 Lipscomb Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Meadows; Buyer: Stephanie Dixon; Seller: Debra Jean and Richard Shipp; $454,900.
9542 Faulkner Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Leslie Kunkel and Erik Dwaine Henderson; Seller: Katie Kistel; $459,000.
1206 Brentwood Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Linda and Kenneth Wood; Seller: Mailyn and Phillip Banham; $575,000.
5212 Williamsburg Road, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Robert Daniel Frankfather; Seller: Michael F Holling; $1,150,000.
5113 Victoria Cove, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Lisette M Benefield and James W Smythe; Seller: Shae and Justin D Davis; $575,000.
818 Coxboro Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Lindsay Dianne and Andrew G Rice; Seller: Kathryn Taylor and Arnold Craig Tharpe; $685,000.
1009 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Peter B Barnes; Seller: Victoria B Lee; $288,900.
9116 Saddlebow Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Jodi H and Hyatt D Sutton; Seller: Peter R Barnes; $420,000.
638 Firefox Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Jodie A and Jonathan D O'Neill; Seller: Jana M and Michael G McCormack; $775,000.
1855 Pageantry Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Dawn and Nigel Green; Seller: Drees Premier Home Inc; $1,229,000.
1499 Kellywood Drive, Brentwood, Parkside at Brenthaven; Buyer: Erica Lauren and Kevin Charles Martin; Seller: Travis R Adams; $1,185,000.
1456 Witherspoon Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Deborah and Michael Mirt; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $490,000.
9411 Whittingham Drive, Brentwood, Whittingham; Buyer: Caralyn and Kyle Digangi; Seller: Brittany and David Stollenwerk; $800,000.
1744 Forsyth Park Drive, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Michelle and Christopher Nieset; Seller: Danny B Wood; $1,060,000.
1821 Grey Pointe Drive, Brentwood, Inglehame Farms; Buyer: Brittany and David Stollenwork; Seller: Robyn W and Michael Irvin; $797,000.
6987 Tartan Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Dalyir and Alberto Forero; Seller: Cadence Construction LLC; $720,000.
37046
6022 Pelican Way, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Margaret Anne and Richard Gerard Stepien; Seller: Michael J Lorence; $450,000.
6829 Chatterton Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Laura and Dustin McWhorter; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $839,752.
8166 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Bonita Thompson and Stuart C Horlak; Seller: Beasley Construction & Associates LLC; $225,000.
2 vacant lots on Ludlow Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $271,000.
7188 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $116,235.
8936 Calendula Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Stephanie and Jonathan Hunter; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders; $1,380,569.
7392 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Harlow Drive Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,200,000.
37062
7805 Shauna Circle, Fairview, Cherokee Hills; Buyer: Brenda Hope Squires-Koch; Seller: Cindy and Kevin Brooks; $299,900.
7120 Wheat Road, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Elizabeth E Harrison and Tyler H Vest; Seller: Nancy Demaio; $170,000.
7300 Henderson Drive, Fairview, Fairview; Buyer: Russell E Pitt; Seller: Matthew D Hudgins; $187,000.
7516 Old Nashville Road, Fairview, Deer Park; Buyer: Innovated Construction Co LLC; Seller: Stuart Alan Mays; $290,000.
7611 Crow Cut Road, Fairview; Buyer: Northcutt Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Diane and Ricky J Campbell; $157,000.
7205 Sugar Maple Drive, Fairview, Rolling Acres; Buyer: Rosana Lopez Ocegueda and Jose Luis S Valadez; Seller: James Wilson and John Corbin; $190,000.
7102 Clear Crest Court, Fairview, Clearview Meadows; Buyer: Megan Deann Calhoun and Anthony Lee Turner; Seller: Tanya B and William C Turner; $235,000.
7211 Rye Court, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Carolyn and Andrew Hommes; Seller: Patricia Ann Smith; $177,000.
19 vacant lots on Sweetbriar Circle, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: Ole South Properties Inc; Seller: Gina S and Marlon Cunningham Revocable Living Trust; $1,197,000.
7116 Crow Cut Road, Fairview; Buyer: Katherine M Fleming and Terry L Browne; Seller: Charlotte R Thompson; $263,000.
7418 Chester Road, Fairview; Buyer: Julie and Vincent Eugene Rowell; Seller: Joni L and Timothy B French; $319,900.
37067
118 Deejay Drive, Franklin, Henley; Buyer: Jennifer Margaret and Adam Vazquez; Seller: Marjorie Menard-Morris and Alfred Morris; $740,000.
3179 Southall Road, Franklin, Raines; Buyer: Jozi and Austin Crowe; Seller: The Estate of William Taylor McMillan; $285,000.
2131 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Kathryn R and Eric D Collinsworth; Seller: Anne H Lawrence; $289,000.
234 Public Square, Franklin; Buyer: Franklin Fire Hall LLC; Seller: Amy and Kenneth Zongor; $2,300,000.
Coleman Road, Franklin; Buyer: Iron Triangle Farm LLC; Seller: Portia L and Gary T Baker; $26,650,000.
2 vacant lots on Rowan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $321,800.
5072 Birchcroft Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Shawanna Shoneace Hunter; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $306,650.
2964 McLemore Circle, Franklin, McLemore Farms; Buyer: Melanie and Derrick Derringer; Seller: Lisa Jane and Christopher S Bridgford; $775,000.
4174 Columbia Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Brightstone Inc; Seller: Lorri A Love; $280,000.
4047 Arno Road, Franklin; Buyer: Catherine J and Kelly P Gunter; Seller: Iris M and Harold E Skelton; $577,000.
509 Cobert Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Gina A and W Michael Craig Trust; Seller: Natalie and Christopher B Dendy; $494,500.
4701 Farmstead Lane, Franklin, Farmstead; Buyer: Watermark Homes LLC; Seller: Gregg and Rains Building Group LLC; $280,000.
151 Velena Street, Franklin, Rucker Park; Buyer: Carol Lynn Friday; Seller: Camille Rose and James Curtis DaSilva; $244,500.
3169 Langley Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Bethany and Christopher H Martin; Seller: Pedro Hernandez and Karina Baurista-Lopez; $337,000.
142 Snowden Street East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Keerthana Sekhar and Baskar Arasu; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $577,406.
4000 Rural Plains Circle #301, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Mission Eurasia Inc; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $419,900.
5078 Birchcroft Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Shannon D and Timothy B Hovdet; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $328,484.
5084 Birchcroft Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Jessica Ray and Jordan C Depaolantonio; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $316,542.
216 Crossmill Court, Franklin, Andover Park; Buyer: Amanda Morales and John Clayton Rogers; Seller: Jennifer and Jason Chaffin; $574,900.
2308 Winder Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Jenny Atanasov; Seller: Rachel A and Phillip Luke Roe; $448,700.
1011 Murfreesboro Road #J5, Franklin, Indian Springs Condos; Buyer: Joel R Mayer; Seller: Hannah R and Mason W Holbrook; $222,000.
1381 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Heather A and Dennis T McWeeney; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders; $775,750.
6001 Blackwell Lane, Franklin, Weatherford Estates; Buyer: Beth Ann Griffith and Christopher C Subik; Seller: Drees Premier Home Inc; $999,900.
1375 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Katherine Anne L and David Prescott Dees; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders; $791,765.
321 Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jennifer L and James T Lawrence; Seller: Fiona R and Mark E Mullins; $640,000.
207 Azalea Lane, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Julie A Cook; Seller: Holly and Nathan Koogler; $683,850.
212 Emily Court, Franklin, Brownstones at First; Buyer: Alicia Lynn and Max Tillman Caudill; Seller: Nancy R Smith and Gregory A Flittner; $1,884,000.
5205 Second Creek Lane, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Jenny and Brady Upton; Seller: Gosey Hill Road Development LLC; $329,000.
1005 Oleander Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Virginia L and Peter S Kulka; Seller: Cheryl C and David L Winter; $705,000.
4285 Gosey Hill Road, Franklin; Buyer: Katherine Marie Housley and Andrew W Flautt; Seller: Christine Y and Meredith E Flautt Jr; $335,000.
106 Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mary Ann Ely Warrington; Seller: Jamie Carol and Michael Blake Fulton; $697,000.
252 Karnes Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Garzini 2019 Trust; Seller: Karen M and James A Lowery; $524,900.
991 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jennifer L and Shaun Rowles; Seller: Craig A Dillworth; $415,000.
3235 Kinnard Springs Road, Franklin, Kinnard Springs; Buyer: Kimberly Wren and Scott Hogg; Seller: Charlita R and James W Osborn; $1,700,000.
1205 Signature Court, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Lisa and Jody L Koenemann; Seller: Rosemary and Gregory L Williams; $910,000.
2003 Roderick Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Philip D Ashmore; Seller: Emily B and Mitchel J Geiger; $317,900.
1737 Swansons Ridge Drive, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Molly Louise and Drew Ryan Vaughn; Seller: Swansons Ridge LLC; $340,000.
124 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kathleen Lynne and Christopher C Breland; Seller: Mary C Peet; $537,500.
1702 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Amy E and Konnor F Bugg; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $881,075.
206 Mary Webb Street, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Tina R and Philip E Morris; Seller: Bryan N Richter; $375,000.
109 Berwick Place, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Kelly Battles; Seller: A Diane Wright; $412,900.
1568 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lynda and Kenneth E Root Jr; Seller: Rebecca R and Raymond P Hahn Jr; $925,000.
2624 Goose Creek Bypass, Franklin; Buyer: Hunter Evans; Seller: Lance Tyler Gish; $894,000.
5066 Birchcroft Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Shaik H B Sirajudeen and Sirajudeen S A Mohideen; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $327,900.
5054 Birchcroft Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Kaylee Welch and James Munroe II; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $318,615.
613 Hillsboro Road #A17, Franklin, Executive House Condo; Buyer: Carmen Martinez and Rau Carmarena; Seller: Michele S and Robert E May; $153,000.
121 Brevet Drive, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Mozhdeh H and Dary Taheri; Seller: 121 Brevet Drive Trust; $227,000.
300 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Angela Diane Wright; Seller: Emily L and Bryan Thomas; $725,000.
100 Poplar Street, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Jixia and Robert E Stader Jr; Seller: Alisha White; $450,000.
37067
609 Gleneagle Lane, Franklin, Eagles Glen; Buyer: Cheri and Shawn Janezen; Seller: Christine E Griffith and Adam Molnar; $485,000.
4256 Warren Road, Franklin; Buyer: Natalie and Cameron Craig; Seller: Mary E Kandel Revocable Trust; $650,000.
1801 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Sharon L and Edgar H Klueppelberg; Seller: Martha Peters; $330,000.
334 Tippecanoe Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Linda R and Hunter D Sholar Sr; Seller: Shannon Dyer and Timothy Blair Hovdet; $490,000.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #H10, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: Theresa Celia-Falaschi; Seller: Michael M Morgan; $300,000.
115 Lanes End Drive, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Amy T and Matthew D Mulick; Seller: Cinda and Kevin Berg; $615,000.
1017 Park Run Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Linda A and Duncan Eric Blake; Seller: Lisa D McMahan; $259,900.
9274 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Clovercroft Preserve LLC; $176,760.
9091 Clovercroft Preserve Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Prem Lata and Suresh Kumar Maheshwari; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $602,161.
1867 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Linda E Smith; Seller: Rosemary Lippincott; $335,000.
321 Billingsly Court #20, Franklin, Billingsly Square Condo; Buyer: Kennisis Group LLC; Seller: Liberty Street Partners LLC; $843,000.
4076 Trail Ridge Drive, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Jenna and Keith David Slocum; Seller: Lori A Emery; $615,000.
761 Glen Oaks Drive, Franklin, Cheswicke Farms; Buyer: Cheryl Vincent and Matthew Nurczyk; Seller: Joanne L and Steven M Murbach; $513,000.
1061 Firestone Drive, Franklin, Firestone at Cool Springs; Buyer: John W Shutt III; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,168,735.
417 Gambriel Court, Franklin, Breezeway; Buyer: Jovie and Sean Lotespeich; Seller: Regina M and Michael K Phillips; $690,000.
108 Fine Lane, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Kelly Rae Patrick and Alexander M G Becnel; Seller: Jenna B and Keith Slocum; $499,900.
114 Chester Springs Road, Franklin, Caldwell Estates; Buyer: Victoria B Lee and Melissa E Tippit; Seller: Terri L and Douglas L King; $499,900.
37069
110 Saddle Bridge Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Lindsay Gray and John Dawson Frierson; Seller: Laura C and Thomas J McElroy; $499,900.
1043 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Madison H and Jacob M Taylor; Seller: Lisa M and Charles S Sanford; $454,900.
192 Stanton Hall Lane, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Estefania Nuno Celaya and Donald A Gomez; Seller: Katherine Lange; $292,600.
219 Gardenridge Drive, Franklin, Gardens at Old Natchez; Buyer: Jessica and John Douglas Waterman; Seller: Lauren West and Robert Dale Smith; $840,000.
37135
607 Quarterhorse Lane, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Joseph M Berry; $335,500.
Vacant lot on Nolensville Road, Nolensville, Jenkins; Buyer: Elsie B and Gideon E Smucker; Seller: Glenda J Tant; $200,000.
7716 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $120,000.
10 vacant lots on Little Leaf Way, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Defatta Custom Homes LLC; Seller: C K Residential LLC; $1,350,000.
1128 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Abby Renee and Michael Alan Reuther; Seller: Clayton Properties Groups Inc; $589,377.
2232 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Kristen Hershey and Brian Schell; Seller: On Point Construction Co Inc; $555,290.
105 Hankins Court, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Robyn Tara Lee; Seller: Drees Premier Home Inc; $663,470.
37174
3042 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jessica and Kevin Hill; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $469,900.
1475 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Laura Nunnery and Ryan Richard Love; Seller: Lisa and Richard Leonard Stille Jr; $292,000.
3070 Romain trail, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Progress Nashville LLC; Seller: Gary Alan Harper; $240,500.
3093 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $60,796.
1104 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Jason D Boyer; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $554,390.
301 Dursley Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Claire C Mobhair; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $269,900.
100 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: William M Wilson; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $295,625.
3003 Melville Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Stephen M Sanders; Seller: Abigail K and Michael S Standridge; $489,000.
6040 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Suprova Sarkar and Ranhan Chakroborty; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $394,895.
2963 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Malinda L and Gary White; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $594,900.
2215 Newport Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Yamada Co LTD; Seller: Crystal D Nesmith; $289,300.
1004 Alpaca Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Aimee and James Fletcher; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $489,900.
Vacant lot on Kidman Lane, Spring Hill; Buyer: John Maher Builders Inc; Seller: Breland Homes LLC; $11,115,000.
1707 Dublin Court, Spring Hill, Shannon Glen; Buyer: Breanna and Terrence Rummerfield; Seller: Gail Delottinville; $272,800.
2911 Bragg Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Deborah A Brown; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $260,500.
10 vacant lots on Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Stoneridge Homes Inc; Seller: Wright Homes LLC; $1,064,470.
3014 Arbuckle Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Lynnsie R and Phillip L Dement; Seller: Melanie and Derrick L Derringer; $540,000.
1904 Baileys Trace Drive, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Rachel Chelsey Lovejoy; Seller: Laura C and Willard G Lovejoy; $295,000.
2323 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Catherine A and Tyler J Quillet; Seller: Crissy and Justin York; $424,900.
2039 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Crissy Lynn and Justin David York; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $627,360.
4109 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Kathleen Marie and William Brand Spragins; Seller: Tanya Kresta; $463,000.
1718 Emma Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Cammy M and Tony E Norris Jr; Seller: Eric T Byford; $320,000.
1012 Cantwell Place, Spring Hill, Winstead Manor; Buyer: Michele and Neil Tufano; Seller: Grandview Custom Homes LLC; $620,151.
108 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Amy L Zazzetti; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $424,975.
104 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Julie Willett; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $245,800.
2848 Hurt Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: R L Builders LLC; Seller: Darrel E Reifschneider; $97,500.
2206 Charles Way, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Majid Hayat; Seller: Christine L and Garland Vose; $200,000.
Vacant lot on Harrah Drive, Spring Hill; Buyer: Brock Baker or Assignees; Seller: Kimberly and Anthony Galardi; $175,000.
37179
3794 Strawberry Lane, Thompsons Station, Strawberry Fields; Buyer: Jennifer A and Randolph W Scott; Seller: Joyce Elaine and Harry L Watson; $145,000.
2924 Stewart Campbell Point, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Kimbra and Stephen Spann; Seller: Jessica R and Nathaniel C Phelps; $335,000.
204 Trophy Court, Thompsons Station, Churchill Farms; Buyer: Yamada Co LTD; Seller: Elissa K and Kirk M O'Connor; $311,000.
2769 Trasbin Court, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Christina Hewgley and James M Holland Jr; Seller: Leah Marie and Keith Eric Pyle; $419,000.
2717 Cloister Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jami L and Scott B Geselle; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $409,440.
1660 Lantana Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Shawna L and Ricky D Hooter; Seller: Stoneridge Homes Inc; $455,940.
2761 Cloister Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Shovan and Andrew Ortiz; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $440,725.
3057 Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jason R Fyler; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $289,635.
Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; Seller: MBSC TN Homebuilder LLC; $307,500.
2739 Jutes Drive, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Amy and Kristopher Lewie; Seller: Jesse M Ewer; $350,000.
3053 Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Erica L Russell; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $290,775.
4126 Chancellor Drive, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Socorro Padilla and Steven N Snider; Seller: Venus Niner; $430,000.
3678 Martins Mill Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Lauren Olivia and Joseph Cameron Pirkle; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $578,751.
1909 Ridgeland Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Angela D and Anthony Joseph Ziobrowski; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $536,176.
3561 Ronstadt Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Shelly Straub and William Leslie Bosarge Jr; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $799,876.
1436 Channing Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Claudia Rodriguez Madison; Seller: Carolyn A Dodd; $292,000.
2141 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Andrew M Thimme; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $432,990.
