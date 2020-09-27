PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF SEPT. 8, 2020
37027
9276 Exton Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Lauren Peck and Shawn William Cannon; Seller: Heather and Benjamin Crane Family Revocable Trust; $2,950,000.
1909 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Minal and Bhavik Shah; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,194,107.
6 Sugarloaf Lane, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Pamela Lynn and Michael Arthur McCoy; Seller: Susan R and Lawrence E White; $1,340,000.
6204 River Court, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Whitney Thompson and Colin Pierce Prince; Seller: Amy H and Bradley C Dickerson; $759,900.
9408 Smithson Lane, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Hermica Alise and Aderibigbe O Alalade; Seller: April H and Maria M Troche; $846,500.
1020 Sunset Road, Brentwood, West; Buyer: Lisa L and Dean J Troester; Seller: Danielle Anne and Gregory Ronald Amodio; $689,000.
1014 Doveland Court, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Danielle Anne and Gregory Ronald Amodio; Seller: Cynthia Alice and Iain Craig Prior Revocable Living Trusts; $860,000.
1564 Ragsdale Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Alexander Levy; Seller: M & S Holdings LLC; $625,000.
404 Belle Glen Lane, Brentwood, Belle Glen; Buyer: Ashley R and Jimmy Whitehair; Seller: Catherine M and Mark A Graham; $1,313,000.
1939 Bristol Court, Brentwood; Buyer: Laurie J and Daniel E Lemcke; Seller: Chelsea and Sanat Dixit; $1,525,000.
6222 Millbrook Road, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Amanda and Christopher Mulliniks; Seller: Lynne A and Christopher R Drahman; $990,000.
172 Forest Trail, Brentwood, Concord Forest; Buyer: Mary and Gary Sterzer; Seller: ATN Remodeling LLC; $630,000.
9649 Magnolia Ridge Court, Brentwood, Magnolia Vale Reserve; Buyer: Jaime A and Jonathan Vlassopulos; Seller: Salyka Sengsayadeth and Ehab Kasasbeh; $1,280,000.
505 McClanahan Drive, Brentwood, Williamson Estates; Buyer: White Pines Building Group LLC; Seller: Alyson M and Drew L Dixson; $565,000.
9303 Saratoga Place, Brentwood, Saratoga Hills; Buyer: Sarah R and Wesley Cothran; Seller: Meg L Harrell; $635,000.
1866 Charity Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Elizabeth and Edward Bryan; Seller: Aspen Construction LLC; $1,280,000.
9205 Bradbury Court, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Dillip Kumar Dalai; Seller: Daniel John Hamuis; $1,182,000.
116 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Kailee and Garrett D Smith; Seller: Jenna Stafford; $332,000.
302 Doubleday Lane, Brentwood, Valley View; Buyer: Phil Crawford; Seller: Brentwood Builders LLC; $1,550,000.
917 Calloway Drive, Brentwood, Heathrow Hills; Buyer: Angela K and Michael Eissey Ciklin; Seller: Suzanne and Richard Tatum; $1,175,000.
5315 Williamsburg Place, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Carol Blackburn and Brian Scott Brons Sr; Seller: The Estate of Robert M Sanford; $630,000.
1758 Charity Drive, Brentwood, The Laurels; Buyer: Lisa Marie and Matthew R Decker; Seller: Cathy D Keiffer Living Trust; $1,045,000.
501 Clear Water Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods West; Buyer: Thresa Espey; Seller: Lynn Loveless Martin and Larry Earl Martin Revocable Living Trust; $560,000.
1803 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Lorraine Abruzzo Gumberg and Carl Jungers; Seller: Logan Revocable Living Trust; $2,235,000.
37046
2 lots on Jolene Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Troubadour-ER LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $2,000,000.
3708 Bosk Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Holly C and Kyle E Davis; Seller: Five Nomads Living Trust; $630,000.
8906 Dovetail Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jennifer A Brown Living Trust; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $351,000.
7180 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Baseera Sarah and Humayun Amani; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $482,800.
7085 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $130,800.
7016 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Company of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $134,340.
7022 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $130,800.
7013 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Shannon and Julian Bankston; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $741,219.
8555 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: David Properties of TN II LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $194,750.
7514 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Laura and Jon A Batt; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $545,705.
7160 Neills Branch Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Vineyard Valley LLC; $165,000.
8807 O C Floyd Road, College Grove; Buyer: Kimberly D and Beau K Brothers; Seller: Kathy and John L Pritchett; $550,000.
5000 Native Pony Trail, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Bostelman Realty LLC; Seller: Janee R and Glen Henderson; $280,000.
7290 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Troubadour Lot Holdings LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $685,000.
8637 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Dawn D and Richard Todd Rollins; Seller: Southern Elite Custom Homes LLC; $1,800,000.
8692 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: L K Huffman Family Trust; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $142,500.
37062
201 Swain Circle, Fairview; Buyer: Gregory Templeton; Seller: Sandra L Williams; $415,000.
2 parcels on Drag Strip Road, Fairview; Buyer: Leslie and Dillon James Scott; Seller: E Victor Fraccaro Jr; $475,000.
7394 Forrest Glenn Road, Fairview; Buyer: Jennifer and Alex Ward; Seller: Christopher Detray; $736,000.
7208 King Road, Fairview, Stinson Willard; Buyer: Sherry D and Richard Elmo Shepherd; Seller: Elizabeth Ann Shaw Revocable Living Trust; $435,000.
7104 Colquitt Way, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Teri Lesa and James Joseph Bryant; Seller: Dawn Angelique Howington and Jacob R Works; $272,000.
7235 Deer Ridge Road, Fairview; Buyer: Zack C French; Seller: Stacey Land Grady B Givens Family Trust; $242,000.
37064
2004 Ober Brienz Lane, Franklin, Brienz Valley; Buyer: Chelsea and Ryan David Moore; Seller: Belinda Shows and Bobby Joe Arender Jr; $995,000.
106 Arsenal Court, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Ann Lorell Britton; Seller: Rena G Overton; $325,000.
1630 Callie Way Drive, Franklin, Callie; Buyer: MacKenzie and Jonathan Emminizer; Seller: Meta O and William C Guin; $500,000.
130 Carters Glen Place, Franklin, Carters Glen; Buyer: Ashley Katherine and Nicholas Michael Passarello; Seller: Debra L Center; $419,800.
484 Avon River Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Susan O and Daniel R Eby; Seller: Mark A Thompson; $665,000.
2026 Cabell Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Hilaire and Patrick H Jozefiak; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $566,860.
6000 Keats Street #204, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Barbara J and Douglas O Bedient; Seller: Loria A and Jay Dietz; $432,500.
142 Prospect Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Vicki A Clark Revocable Trust; Seller: Barry D Watkins; $489,900.
1202 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Teresa A Streit; Seller: Pamela and Klein Calvert; $825,000.
265 Molly Bright Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Gayle Lynn and Mitchell Stanley Martin; Seller: Claudia and Kevin Gentile; $589,900.
659 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Amanda and Nathan Wayne Hamlet; Seller: Deanna Susan Iskowe Living Trust; $1,140,000.
131 Hobbs Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Sheldon P Burguieres and Frederick Burguieres; Seller: Jayne G and Michael A O'Mera; $637,500.
3206 Misty Rivers Lane, Franklin, Sullivan; Buyer: MBWF LLC; Seller: Juan Trace Ayala; $1,775,000.
155 Bluebell Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Donna T Beard Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Payal and Sandeep Neema; $449,998.
101 Tiffany Court, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Vasken Shir Hagopian; Seller: Anna Jonathan Blocker; $575,000.
390 Glendower Place, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Deborah and Howard Lee Wandrey Jr; Seller: Krista Beth and Zachary Andrew Jameson; $491,000.
3207 Dark Woods Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Joana Kristina and Paul Walsh; Seller: Justin Erwin; $415,000.
228 Prospect Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Barbara and Guy Weismantel; Seller: Katherine F and Cory C Kelley; $1,200,000.
2727 McLemore Way, Franklin, McLemore Farms; Buyer: Mary K and Adam W Gilvin; Seller: Nicole H and Steven G Hill; $785,000.
252 Noah Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Nancy and Gary Mack; Seller: Helen D and Nicholas J Mangiamele Jr; $515,000.
112 Whiteside Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Susan L and Brian J Cody; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $747,120.
140 Cavalry Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Daniel Lukas Watson; Seller: Nancy S and Ronnie W Brookshire; $365,000.
504 Countrywood Drive, Franklin, Riverview PARK; Buyer: SPH Property One LLC; Seller: Rachel E and Bryan C Lindsey; $372,000.
Vacant lot at Green Chapel Road, Franklin, Sanctuary; Buyer: Tara Goff and Mark Eric Peters; Seller: Traceland LLC; $699,000.
4393 Gosey Hill Road, Franklin; Buyer: James E Rudolph Trust; Seller: Kimberly and Terry Dean Walker; $1,090,000.
700 Vintage Green Lane #301, Franklin, Shadow Green Condos; Buyer: Lindsay Crane; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $259,990.
700 Vintage Green Lane #103, Franklin, Shadow Green Condos; Buyer: Kimberly Wessel; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $324,990.
700 Vintage Green Lane #206, Franklin, Shadow Green Condos; Buyer: Rachel Lynn Laflin; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $329,990.
2013 Verbena Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Megan Riley and Ross Ryan Grosvenor; Seller: NVR Inc; $516,745.
113 Everbright Avenue, Franklin, Battle Ground Park; Buyer: Angela S and Jamie Dale Crutcher; Seller: Rebecca C and James G Martz; $780,000.
151 Hobbs Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Andrew Whitney Chesnutt; Seller: Rodney Daniel Wilkinson; $639,900.
3552 St Ignatius Lane, Franklin, Estates of Grave Valley Farm; Buyer: Lisa A and David L Abramson; Seller: Guy Nesbitt; $1,457,500.
102 Williamsburg Place, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Hays Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Charles Orville Lyons Jr; $510,000.
4447 Ivan Creek Drive, Franklin, Ivan Creek; Buyer: Ghanshyam Patel; Seller: Kelly Sue and Suzanne Marie Stolarz; $150,000.
4000 Rural Plains Circle #203, Franklin; Buyer: Sonya and Randall B Smith; Seller: Meghan B and Robert Wagner; $349,900.
700 Vintage Green Lane #101, Franklin, Shadow Green Condos; Buyer: Marcia A Carter; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $242,500.
110 Velena Street, Franklin, Rucker Park; Buyer: Stacy Jeanne Hobson; Seller: Christina M and William E Turner III; $258,000.
3725 Ravenstrace Lane, Franklin, Ravenstrace; Buyer: Jill L and Chad C Wright; Seller: Margaret W and Michael A Spaulding; $260,000.
2031 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Patricia and Brad Fister; Seller: Jamie and Bryan Hulker; $665,000.
1812 Thorn Brook Lane, Franklin, Carlisle; Buyer: Bethany L and Deven V Patel; Seller: Streit Family Trust; $659,900.
649 Central Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Dianne R and William D Dawson; Seller: Ashwini P and Prasad R Kale; $765,000.
2062 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Liam Bartlett; Seller: Elizabeth A and Vincent R Ciesielski; $483,000.
Vacant lot on Green Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Tracy M and Terrell L Parker; Seller: Traceland LLC; $435,000.
5892 Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Tracey and Charles Jason Sain; Seller: Hewn Custom Home Design LLC; $850,000.
1105 Parkview Drive, Franklin, Hill; Buyer: Nancy Tyler Trust; Seller: Marcia Whitman Feil; $530,000.
320 Bridgeway Drive, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Dmitriy and Oleg Bondarenko; Seller: Barbara and Eric Moss; $490,000.
110 Lancelot Lane, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Kristine and Curtis Van Drunen; Seller: Kara Anne and Christopher J Clark; $460,000.
140 Generals Retreat Place, Franklin, Generals Retreat; Buyer: Hennon-Bell Family Trust; Seller: Christine and Thomas Beckert; $360,000.
700 Vintage Green Lane #303, Franklin, Shadow Green Condos; Buyer: Linda Dean and Dennis Dehler; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $354,900.
406 River Bluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Ahmed Bhagat; Seller: Reeves Revocable Living Trust; $569,000.
1457 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Erika Lynn and Michael Justin Thomas; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $1,462,375.
120 Gladstone Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Emily and Andrew Harris; Seller: Jessica H and Matthew D Schneller; $835,000.
2577 Tom Anderson Road, Franklin; Buyer: Michelle and Stephen P Burgess; Seller: Patti H and Don R Liedtke; $1,585,000.
195 Acadia Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lindsay Nichole and Patrick Scott Newkirk; Seller: Kathryn F and Austin G Fabel; $660,000.
1100 West Main Street #A12, Franklin, Colony House Condos; Buyer: Andrew J Knutson; Seller: Jan L and James F Runnels; $159,900.
2 Carver Court, Franklin, Idlewood; Buyer: Sandra Y Black; Seller: Tara N Turon; $303,000.
9160 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Celeste and Paul Shearer; Seller: McFarland Family Living Trust; $599,000.
228 2nd Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: Porter's Call; Seller: Sarah R and James T Ford; $1,600,000.
5969 North Lick Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Linda Marie and William Louis Larson; Seller: Linda C Holste and Joseph F Murphy; $1,792,000.
Vacant lot on Parker Branch Road, Franklin; Buyer: Danny W Williamson and Roland P Richardson; Seller: Tower Investments LLC; $7,500.
424 Cardel Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Cora Deakins and Robert Perry Eidson; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $677,310.
5947 David Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jennifer and Rick Guthrie; Seller: 5947 David Hollow Road Trust; $60,000.
314 Messenger Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Kendra H Armstrong; Seller: Deidra H and Israel M Romero II; $559,900.
5360 Parker Branch Road, Franklin; Buyer: Melissa Dawn Bourgeois Revocable Trust; Seller: Marvin E Clements; $4,100,000.
4048 Foxglove Farm Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Esther Deepika Kandavalli and Pramod Kumar Panasa; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $616,152.
1036 St Georges Way, Franklin, Windsor Park; Buyer: Angela Dawn and Aaron James Whitaker; Seller: Jeanne M Burden; $674,000.
1103 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Ruby Ann and Christopher Ganal; Seller: Abby Gambill; $214,900.
119 Gladstone Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Layton Neville Howell III; Seller: Laney B and Charles Walker Hayes; $575,000.
106 Lancaster Drive, Franklin, Harpeth Meadows; Buyer: Kenneth Adler; Seller: Matthew Thomas Williams; $540,000.
4031 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Neeta and Sachin Patidar; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $657,655.
2101 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Maria and Tia Smith; Seller: Amanda L Smith; $243,500.
700 Vintage Green Lane #A203, Franklin, Shadow Green Condos; Buyer: Caitlin M Galo; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $309,990.
813 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Sandra Christine Wegner; Seller: Erin L and William D Lane; $590,000.
700 Vintage Green Lane #A204, Franklin, Shadow Green Condos; Buyer: Melissa and Hayden Redd; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $294,990.
Vacant lot on South Harpeth Road, Franklin, Songbird Springs; Buyer: Michael Litton; Seller: Melanie and William Ehrhart; $244,000.
37067
105 Dennis Court, Franklin; Buyer: Allison and John Cyphers; Seller: Amy M and Michael H Bradley; $590,000.
245 Freedom Drive, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Aman Hamza and Nimah Yusuf Dada; Seller: Denise L H and R B Ethington; $395,000.
132 East Lake Court, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Nicole and Alexanthros Rizos; Seller: Kelly C Kubiak and Christopher M Tisdale; $436,000.
132 Delta Boulevard, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Jill R and Danny B Wood; Seller: Leslie and Donald Raye Abercrombie Jr; $586,850.
709 Glen Oaks Drive, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Darkenya W and Sean D Waller; Seller: Kevin L Cox; $432,500.
1206 Broadmoor Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Khema Ablack-Krabiel and Jeff Krabiel; Seller: Khusi M and Sajir Shrestha; $565,000.
108 Wynthrope Way, Franklin, Wynthrope; Buyer: Erika M and William O Horton Jr; Seller: Sandra B and William Harrison Crabtree Jr; $995,000.
1532 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Michele H Wilson; Seller: Karen J Hastings; $370,000.
1122 Hudson Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Bhakti and Amit Sardesai; Seller: August Group LLC; $440,000.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #C4, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Leslie Liace; Seller: Jacqueline D Golden; $306,000.
521 Foxcroft Circle, Franklin, Eagles Glen; Buyer: Leah M and Matthew P Watkins; Seller: Stephenie and Westley Williams; $549,500.
1120 Amelia Park Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Lakshmi Vijayakumar and Vijayakumar Sekar; Seller: Sacha and Kevin S Cargill; $578,000.
508 Barrington Drive, Franklin, Barrington; Buyer: Isabel and Bruce Alan Gordon Jr; Seller: Elizabeth B and Kevin W Mobley; $756,500.
541 Hope Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Angela and Dennis Dycus; Seller: Tricia J and Mark C Murray; $984,000.
5074 Saddleview Drive, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Kayla Olson and John Paul Dillon; Seller: Pamela and Eric Grasman; $682,000.
37069
6662 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Christine Lovaas; Seller: Rochford Realty and Construction Co Inc; $275,000.
204 Cotton Lane, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Katie and Caleb Gregory; Seller: Andrea D and Bryan S Burns; $545,000.
2499 Santa Barbara Lane, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Annmarie and David Meoli; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,023,372.
373 Lake Valley Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Dana Weber and William Lyons Zelenik; Seller: Carla E Myers; $1,575,000.
1161 Echo Lane, Franklin, Echo Estates; Buyer: Kunu and Jull and Kaushal; Seller: Melanie and David Hill; $1,155,000.
2105 Granby Court, Franklin, Harts Landmark; Buyer: Tammy and Gavin Houldin; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $1,059,510.
451 Essex Park Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Reed Family Trust; Seller: Katherine M Gregory; $356,000.
2320 Harts Landmark Drive, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Lanell A and Michael t Story; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,024,094.
2261 North Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin, Cunningham; Buyer: Simona Malfaccini and Giuseppe Capellua; Seller: Kiersten and Marcus Hanna; $225,000.
2301 Wimbledon Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Sheri Swist; Seller: Rae Jean Harman; $541,000.
1036 Walesworth Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Cordia W Harrington; Seller: Anita M Hogin; $300,000.
466 Essex Park Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Tracy and Joseph Scrima; Seller: Mark S Maynard; $520,000.
101 Alpine Court, Franklin, Echo Estates; Buyer: Tracy and Eric Aiken; Seller: Meredith and Daniel Cottrell; $1,199,000.
1220 Temple Crest Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Joyclyn and James R Ellison; Seller: Jane Kinsinger Revocable Living Trust; $720,000.
100 Bramley Close, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Andrea and Brett Mohr; Seller: Layla S and Robert M Herbert Jr; $525,000.
1072 Stonebridge Park Drive, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Jennifer M and Walker B Hale; Seller: Diane and James Cooper Wood; $815,000.
310 Lockhard Court, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: Dina and Slayton Paul Gorman; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $310,000.
484 Essex Park Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Rebecca Brown and Griffin Brooks Benton; Seller: Michael David Matteson; $480,000.
72 Cromford Place, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Nicholas F Betz; Seller: Jillian and Will Franklin Chapman; $330,000.
2260 South Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin, Walnut Hills; Buyer: 2260 South Berrys Chapel Road Trust; Seller: Mildred Ray; $166,000.
336 Lake Valley Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Nicole D Stauffer; Seller: Dianna L Parker; $990,000.
37135
3240 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Kelly and Chris Tisdale; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $557,883.
895 Dortch Lane, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Cara Lexine Beasley and Walker Thompson Dorris; Seller: Elyse R and Benjamin D McMeen; $471,400.
821 Delamotte Pass, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Morgan Joette and Connor Stewart Kent; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $750,400.
1531 Underwood Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Christina Margaret and Matthew Joseph Crawley; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $736,840.
108 Lodge Hall Road, Nolensville, Reserve at Bent Creek; Buyer: Jill Louise and Michael Skordinski; Seller: Judith and Stephen Stasiak; $588,000.
2946 Old Horton Highway, Nolensville; Buyer: Amadeus Mercury Living Trust; Seller: J Lynne and Jacob E Standifird; $175,000.
715 Lawler Lane, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Emily Ann and James P Wilson IV; Seller: Brenda S and Kevin E Reeves; $709,000.
727 Lawler Lane, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Amanda and Daryl Dennison; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $716,219.
2513 Whitlock Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Alexandra and Stephen C Decamillo; Seller: Eilea Mai and Adam Michael Vanscoy; $525,000.
326 Crescent Moon Circle, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Rhiannon and Chad Ondrasek; Seller: Lynne Christine and Stephen Edward Johnson; $619,900.
7727 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Hannah Christine and Robert Tanner Withrow; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $525,602.
1299 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Harsh R Patel; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $564,015.
2637 Nolita Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Karthikeyan Alladurgam; Seller: Jillian J and Adam C Presley; $444,250.
2016 Delaware Drive, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Fify and Ayman Gerges; Seller: Patricia K and Brent Summers; $455,000.
9600 Clovercroft Road, Nolensville, Flippen Estates; Buyer: Amber Neely Bain; Seller: William L Gouger Jr Subtrust; $383,955.
213 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Alise and Christopher Housden; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $675,000.
2526 Broome Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Sydnee J and Reginald W Knox Jr; Seller: Amy K and Daniel F Butler; $451,000.
421 Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: TF Scales Farmstead LP; $937,983.
513 Meadow Creek Lane, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Caroline and Devin Clark; Seller: Alysha Drysdale; $297,000.
37174
1721 Dryden Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Charles W Gamble IV; Seller: Bonnie and Quentin D Hall; $361,000.
3050 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Amanda Emerson and Lucas Evan Wood Jerkins; Seller: Diana Millage; $470,000.
2050 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Katherine and Aaron Meade; Seller: Bonner Builders Inc; $815,785.
3051 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $67,000.
120 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Mary Ann and Gregory Ward Sligh; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $260,125.
3410 Haynes Cove, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Ashley Renee Saddler; Seller: Catherine Ada Hester and Robert Brown Mcartor; $287,000.
7026 Salmon Run, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Rachel and Bryan Lindsay; Seller: Karol Ann Hoffman 2014 Gift Trust; $449,944.
2282 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Brian James Walton; Seller: Lori and Craig Ruggles; $310,000.
3006 Helfrich Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Tamara Ann Whitney; Seller: Jennifer and Jeffrey Stein; $400,000.
2033 Trenton Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Erica H and Jonathan Miller Armstrong; Seller: WO SFR LLC; $335,000.
252 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Jose Antonio Boquete Noya; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $249,900.
1459 Bern Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Amanda M Akers; Seller: Joylene and Charles W Starling; $317,000.
1988 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Shelly L White III; Seller: Kelly Flannery; $347,500.
2049 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside Townhouses; Buyer: Julie Noel and Warren Douglas Pardue; Seller: Susanne M Gill; $224,000.
2014 Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Seema and Deepak Bansal; Seller: Shannon and Jason A Chapman; $426,500.
2016 Brisbane Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Kathleen Michelle and Colby Glass; Seller: Lynde E and Charles M Ross; $566,900.
2953 Burtonwood Drive, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Aleksandra Zaluska and Frank Manzella; Seller: Samantha Wanamaker and Warner Braxton III; $375,000.
8001 Spirit Court, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Jennifer and Jeffrey Stein; Seller: Cornerstone Construction Management LLC; $529,900.
2093 Parliament Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Christy A and Jason M Roth; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $488,215.
1614 Zurich Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Lisa Webb and Brianna Bjerke; Seller: Melissa and Peter T Prevost; $302,500.
1989 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Tracie and Nathaniel Hantle; Seller: Kathleen and Cameron O Crews; $414,900.
3039 Havasu Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Kimberly A Graves Separate Property Trust; Seller: Britney and Shaun Hile; $410,000.
1245 Chapmans Retreat Drive, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Erin A and Jonathan M Knudsen; Seller: Carmen P and Theodore O Crocco Jr; $369,900.
4990 Ash Hill Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Waheed and Ishrath Sujjad; Seller: Sherman W Leonard; $560,000.
4022 Campania Strada, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Angela L and Harold L Sawyer; Seller: Patricia A and Rodrigo F Endara; $499,900.
37179
2831 Thompsons Station Road East, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Tiffany Louise and Andrew Michael Cole; Seller: Janet and Robert Shadoin; $999,000.
2663 Sutherland Drive, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Sarah Elizabeth and Dustin M Espenscheid; Seller: Brittany and Dillon Newell; $250,000.
2112 English Garden Way, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jackie C and Barry Alexander; Seller: Chelsi Rene and Traver P Hager; $476,500.
2569 Wellesley Square Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Michael John Meighen; Seller: Gregory Templeton; $335,000.
3836 Pulpmill Drive, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Megan and Alec Humphries; Seller: Old South Construction of TN LLC; $885,925.
8004 Darwin Court, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Janice G and John D Siler; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $659,900.
1581 Bunbury Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Windpoint Properties LLC; Seller: Carol C and Jack David Stoffer; $620,000.
1556 Bunbury Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Natali Ann and Geoff Sansone; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $610,212.
3830 Pulpmill Drive, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Lindsay and Emanuel Bocos; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $847,150.
2424 Adelaide Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Joylene and Charles William Starling; Seller: Ericka and Paul Wright; $430,000.
3617 Ronstadt Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Linda and Randy Younger; Seller: Stephanie J and Earl L Lipscomb Jr; $870,000.
2427 Adelaide Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Sharon and William P Knuf; Seller: Natalie J and Matthew L Holland; $389,900.
2138 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Brianna Ashley D'errico and Raymond Scott Legieza; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $455,000.
3533 Union Village Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Gabriela and Robert Fletcher; Seller: Jeffrey Wood; $860,000.
2713 Aston Woods Lane, Thompsons Station, Aston Woods; Buyer: Chelsey and Jason Sykes; Seller: Nannie M Savoie Trust and Kenneth W Savoie; $305,000.
4634 Bennett Hollow Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Amanda and Daryl Johnson; Seller: Christien E Arthur; $1,169,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.