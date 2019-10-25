PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF OCT. 15, 2019
37027
6469 Penrose Drive, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Elizabeth and Joshua Blake Pittman; Seller: Montgomery Classical LLC; $1,650,244.
2103 Dye Court, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Anglie Biles and Esau Gardner; Seller: Nicole J and Brian J Flint; $750,000.
1935 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Patricia and Donald A Medine Jr; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $1,295,000.
Mallory Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: F M Investments LLC; Seller: Gordon H Sympson Jr; $1,450,000.
1031 Belle Terra Circle, Brentwood, Belle Terra; Buyer: Amy Seung and Jamie M Lee; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,771,813.
9545 Butler Drive, Brentwood, Twelve Oaks; Buyer: Christine A and Troy A Geuther; Seller: Joseph A Hudson; $745,000.
1006 Falling Leaf Circle, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Samantha and Nicholas Grant Jarnigan; Seller: Adrienne and Jay Tyler Pennington; $1,153,500.
9218 Sydney Lane, Brentwood, Inglehame Farms; Buyer: DRB Preservation Trust; Seller: Jennifer J and Neil Knickerbocker; $865,000.
6421 Panorama Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Estates; Buyer: Les Lazarus; Seller: Padgett Law Group Sub Trust; $580,000.
124 Dylan Woods Drive, Brentwood, Dylan Woods; Buyer: Achilles Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Chris Thomas Homes LLC; $230,000.
100 Dylan Woods Drive, Brentwood, Dylan Woods; Buyer: Achilles Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Chris Thomas Homes LLC; $225,000.
121 Dylan Woods Drive, Brentwood, Dylan Woods; Buyer: Achilles Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Chris Thomas Homes LLC; $230,000.
1507 Covington Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Jacqueline Ann and Sean McDonald; Seller: Aline C and Thomas W Wesley Jr; $449,789.
127 Rue de Grande, Brentwood, Crockett Springs; Buyer: Chris C and Ellis C Galyon; Seller: Laura R and Barton H Harrison Trusts; $875,000.
1033 Holly Tree Gap Road, Brentwood, Callie Ann Estates; Buyer: Katrina Nichole Barnett Inheritance Trust; Seller: Hillside Homes Inc; $1,675,000.
801 Hunterboro Court, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Duke Family Trust; Seller: Audrey L and Charles D Coleman; $890,000.
720 Shenandoah Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Karen Speyer; Seller: Myra V Ishee; $640,000.
8216 Alamo Road, Brentwood, Crockett Hills; Buyer: William P Reeves Jr; Seller: Brenda R Lehman; $703,000.
212 Williamsburg Circle, Brentwood, Williamsburg Estates; Buyer: J Kevin Pennington; Seller: Beth and Sterling Ambrose; $600,000.
9475 Calais Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Eileen Janet and Thomas Labetti; Seller: Hong Lin; $712,000.
2009 Hunterwood Drive, Brentwood, Hunterwood; Buyer: Louise C and Joseph D Kitchell; Seller: Troy Tschantz; $735,000.
2151 Key Drive, Brentwood, Hunterwood; Buyer: J & B Realty Holdings LLC; Seller: The Estate of Jacqueline B Kennedy; $440,000.
9427 Weatherly Drive, Brentwood, Laurels West; Buyer: Jennifer J and Douglas Knickerbocker; Seller: Nancy S and Bill B Rutherford; $1,617,500.
5106 Seward Road, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: TCG 5106 Seward Cre LLC; Seller: Susan M and James L Kendrick; $700,000.
2 vacant lots on Fordham Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $731,000.
37046
8645 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Janet C and Andy E Marshall; Seller: Southern Elite Custom Homes LLC; $1,425,000.
8827 Horton Highway, College Grove; Buyer: Kimberly Houston; Seller: Rebecca S Adair and John L Mason; $300,000.
6457 Drumright Road, College Grove; Buyer: Karen Lynn and Marc Sleenhof; Seller: Amber D and Timothy E Roberts; $595,000.
Horton Highway, College Grove; Buyer: Mary Estmalek; Seller: Linda Baharloo; $210,000.
7400 Flatbrush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Brooke M and Ryan S Firm; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $520,608.
7349 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Sixstringdream Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $896,725.
37062
7120 Adams Drive, Fairview; Buyer: Jennifer Martin and Gabriel Carter; Seller: Deborah Lynn and Walter A Fields; $75,000.
7702 Millie Louise Court, Fairview, Leverette Meadows; Buyer: Sydney Davis and Christopher Michael Talley; Seller: Penny L and John J Johnson; $320,000.
Lots 12, 13, and 14 on Sweetbriar Lane, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: James Phillip Caldwell JR; Seller: Gina and Marlon D Cunningham Revocable Living Trust; $168,000.
7512 Old Nashville Road, Fairview, Deer Park; Buyer: April Dawn and Elijaj Bleu Drennan; Seller: Roger E Toney; $341,000.
37064
111 Alexander Drive, Franklin, Idlewood; Buyer: Janet Magness; Seller: Amanda B Griffin; $355,000.
1012 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Elizabeth M and Larry E Ennenga; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $700,426.
Lots 2155 and 2157 on Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $289,800.
3rd Avenue South (Special Warranty Deed), Franklin; Buyer: Candace and J Lawrence Sullivan; Seller: Sondra F Mooris and The Estates of Robert N Moore; $260,000.
819 Rebel Circle, Franklin, Rebel Meadows; Buyer: Taylor Jessica and Seth M Bolte; Seller: Clatyon Property Group Inc; $304,000.
1303 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jo Anna T and Terry McMillan; Seller: Kimberly D Walsh; $662,000.
611 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Lauren G and Patrick M Dedrick; Seller: Sunday and Isaac Effinger; $470,000.
618 Prince Charles Way, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Kelly Kramer; Seller: Brittany Travis Reid; $385,000.
126 West Fowlkes Street, Franklin; Buyer: Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County; Seller: Sanford Family Trust; $300,000.
5107 Water Leaf Drive, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Laura and John Peters; Seller: Strock Custom Homes LLC; $270,000.
1319 West Main Street #101, Franklin, Village at West Main Street; Buyer: Selisa J and Dan H Beeler; Seller: Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County; $165,000.
1317 Mallard Drive, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Luke Thomas Johnson; Seller: Nancy Diane and Gerald R Smith; $289,900.
813 West End Circle, Franklin, West End Circle; Buyer: Stacey L Heitkamp; Seller: Rebecca Smith; $415,000.
1008 Oleander Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Robert Devin Neuneker; Seller: Phyllis D and Gary R Mitchell; $755,000.
114 Gardenia Way, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Vicki D and Randal A Erwin; Seller: Amanda T and John C Miller; $530,000.
431 Eddy Lane, Franklin, Eddy Pointe; Buyer: Catherin L Elliott; Seller: Poora Properties LLC; $560,000.
302 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kate D and Mathew K Farmer; Seller: CLH Investments LLC; $743,900.
118 Cavalry Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Alyssa N and Timothy R Earls; Seller: Evett Revocable Living Trust; $265,000.
3033 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $141,900.
4713 Farmstead Private Lane, Franklin, Farmstead; Buyer: Zurich Homes Group LLC; Seller: Gregg & Rains Building Group LLC; $435,000.
3045 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $124,900.
3039 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $124,900.
4432 Harpeth School Road, Franklin; Buyer: Celi and Seth Mosley; Seller: Matthew Clint Tidwell Trust; $515,000.
Mile End Road, Franklin; Buyer: Across 2 Creeks LLC; Seller: Felix R Lawrence; $950,000.
1511 Keystone Drive, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Amy and James Wester; Seller: Donna Carol and Keith Alan West; $695,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #262, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Corinne and Ryan Smith; Seller: Lance H Johnson; $254,000.
1003 West Main Street, Franklin; Buyer: West Main Trust; Seller: Jan and Andrew E Marshall; $2,425,000.
406 Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $133,900.
319 Cherry Drive, Franklin, Keegans Glen; Buyer: Beth Hazelwood; Seller: Linda Stokes and 2nd Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Inc; $222,000.
201 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Theresa Renee Davis; Seller: Lola C Davis; $360,000.
Old Highway 96, Franklin; Buyer: Frank S Houle Jr; Seller: Jennifer T and Jeffrey D Locke; $143,900.
5474 Parker Branch Road, Franklin, Traceland; Buyer: Harper Living Trust; Seller: Paula and John Peila; $968,000.
206 Franklin Road, Franklin; Buyer: Katherine N Wilson; Seller: Penni and Michael S Liles; $970,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #279, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Mark Maynard; Seller: Robert D McClain; $241,000.
1030 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Adams TN Community Property Trust; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $639,020.
1030 Crisp Springs Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Sumit Aryal and Ambu Aryal Pokhrel; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $505,760.
1000 Crisp Springs Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Lashun Y and Stanley Thompason; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $560,015.
1756 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, Grandy; Buyer: Sonja Y and Eric R Scales; Seller: Sherrie R and William A Watson; $430,000.
180 Heathersett Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Laura E And William Thomas Pettus; Seller: Allison N and David F Rupp; $395,000.
2200 Brienz Valley Drive, Franklin, Brienz Valley; Buyer: Mary Cornelia Price; Seller: Rebecca and Charles M Ward; $690,000.
100 Buttercup Cove, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Danielle and Edgardo Padilla; Seller: Elizabeth and Adam Zinke; $430,000.
37067
617 German Lane, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Nelle A and Theodore R Castellucci; Seller: Judy C and James R Knight; $762,500.
1942 Springcroft Drive, Franklin, Worthington; Buyer: Monica Kay and Alexander Ryan McDuffie; Seller: Jennifer and Adam Vazquez; $597,500.
220 Watson View Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Julie A and Jason B Miller; Seller: Kristin Hood; $560,000.
1007 Swanson Lane, Franklin, Nichols Bend; Buyer: Yanganna Chowdary Yella; Seller: Melissa H and Matthew R Perry; $537,500.
1401 Hanson Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Stephanie A Henry and Jeffrey M Restarski; Seller: Lauren M and Anthony M Inglis; $529,900.
225 Grant Park Drive, Franklin, Residences of Grant Park; Buyer: Gertrude V Mishev and Barry S Kemp; Seller: Allison Bryant Moorby and Michael Allan Ristor; $370,000.
300 Shingle Way, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: 300 Shingle Way Properties LLC; Seller: Prarie Life Fitness LLC; $9,400,000.
2034 Upland Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Deana and James R Rosell; Seller: Tara Lynn and Thomas Alexander Arcuri Jr; $384,900.
413 Savannah Way, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Radhika and Pankaj Desai; Seller: Glennon N and Jordan E Andrews; $568,400.
102 Victoria Court, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Jessica and Caleb Chapman; Seller: Marlin Chapmans; $385,366.
7122 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Villages of Morningside; Buyer: Donna and John Bentley; Seller: The Estate of Edwin Hale Harris; $402,000.
37069
1013 Chapel Court, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Equitable Enterprises Inc; Seller: Mayra Berenice Torres; $375,000.
6690 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills County Club; Buyer: Lauren W and Robert D Smith; Seller: Sipple Homes LLC; $1,250,000.
2304 Clare Park Drive (Executrix Deed), Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Sarah Alison Pilkington and Leah Hope Pilkington; Seller: Lee Ann Pilkington; $12,000.
6565 Stableford Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills County Club; Buyer: Michele and Thomas Bertorella; Seller: Teresa Morgan; $1,200,000.
93 Alton Park Lane, Franklin, Windsor Park at Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Betsy Mallory; Seller: Helen M Rogel; $310,000.
5025 Viola Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Sharon and Charles Maumus; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $554,445.
37135
7727 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $120,000.
7216 Roland Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
639 Weybridge Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Warner R Smith; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $364,900.
350 Tulley Court, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Vaibhac Harishkumar Vyas and Rushikesh Harishkumar Vyas; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $584,560.
7204 Roland Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7056 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7067 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7098 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $120,000.
7061 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
359 Crescent Moon Circle, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Jessie Roma Taylor; Seller: Jeffry Bush and Kyle L Merritt; $551,000.
1132 McClellan Lane, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Denise A and Robert L Weldon; Seller: Achilles Custom Builders LLC; $979,000.
2217 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Lori and Daniel Bustos; Seller: T R & D Homes Inc; $483,000.
2870 Sanford Road, Nolensville, Davis & Davis; Buyer: Stefanie B and Bill K Tolar; Seller: Mathew C Clarke; $825,000.
105 Burberry Glen Boulevard, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Kathleen J and Mohammed Salem; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $525,000.
2509 Carmine Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Rasha and Nashed Nashed; Seller: Janelle and David White; $395,200.
720 Vickery Park Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Andrea Renee Raines; Seller: Weekly Homes LLC; $604,071.
Vacant lots on Greenbrook North Private Way, Nolensville, Townhomes at Greenbrook; Buyer: Raj Holdings LLC; Seller: Grandview Eight LLC; $175,000.
918 Los Lomas Way, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Laura and Joseph Patracuollo; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $657,600.
420 Larkhill Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Lindsay Brooke and Kenneth Brian Scruggs; Seller: Jo Ellen and Keith Wilson; $659,900.
37174
5013 Wallaby Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Prominence Building Corp; Seller: Don R Cameron III; $105,000.
2004 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Tennessee Dream Home LLC; Seller: Mark A Smith; $314,760.
2020 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Jeri Lynn and Brian Johnson; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $416,050.
2100 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Jennifer and Lance D Ward; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $315,000.
1012 Aenon Circle, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Genesis Global Ministries; Seller: Lori A Johnson; $340,000.
3043 O'Halloran Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Jennifer F and David L Hollman; Seller: Caroline C and Robert G Reimer; $364,900.
2947 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Woodridge Homes LLC; Seller: Downtime LP; $97,800.
1845 Devon Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Brittni N and Houston E Bagsby; Seller: Ashley Renee and Justin Santoro; $274,200.
2163 Spring Hill Circle, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Monica Rizzo Knight and Roberto L Rizzo; Seller: Jaime Alcala; $295,000.
8001 Ragusa Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Lucinda N and Jacob K Cain; Seller: Kristin Vo-Austin and Clifford Austin II; $410,000.
Lots 97 and 21 on New Port Royal Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: SRMZ 4 Asset Company 1 LLC; Seller: MUPR 3 Assets LLC; $627,209.
8009 Fernwick Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: SPH Property Two LLC; Seller: Katherine A and Brooks A Parker; $470,000.
4023 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Anita and Paul Wolff; Seller: Jill Rene and Robert J Swayze; $505,000.
6023 Trout Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Katherine Amanda and Brooks Allen Parker; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $670,000.
2813 Rippavilla Way, Spring Hill, Cockran Trace; Buyer: Cindy and Joseph Price Pesz; Seller: Melanie D and Larry W Steward; $275,000.
4033 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Simone Cohen and Robert Bruce Fessler; Seller: Meredith L and Stephen N Garvin; $480,000.
1483 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Property Owner 1 LLC; Seller: Catherine Ann Cochran; $252,900.
37179
1304 Branchside Court, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Stacy and Ricky L Gongwer; Seller: Rebecca B and Jonathan Pendergrass; $272,000.
5816 Everyman Way, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Ruth M and Stephen M Woetzel; Seller: Shaw Enterprises Inc; $768,635.
2000 Newark Lane #G303, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Debra Rich and David Joseph Mathews; Seller: Margene and James T Smith; $272,500.
5204 Mead Park Drive, Thompsons Station, Vale Creek; Buyer: Lori R and Robert E Clemons III; Seller: Cuttin Edge Construction Inc; $139,000.
2640 Wellesley Square Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Sara A Hooker; Seller: Lynda Berretta; $320,000.
1026 Brixworth Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Shirley P Vestal; Seller: Julie and Charles Fisher; $387,000.
3066 Allenwood Drive, Thompsons Station, Allenwood; Buyer: Franchesca J and Daniel Aaron Rosenbalm; Seller: Melia and Daniel D Woods; $674,000.
2015 Blackberry Estates Drive, Thompsons Station, Blackberry Estates; Buyer: Susan Knecht and Donovan Weaver; Seller: Jamie Marie and Dennis Emery Smith; $640,000.
3691 Ronstadt Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Andrea Jane and Timothy Michael Bushell; Seller: Shaw Enterprises Inc; $724,900.
2756 Aston Woods Lane, Thompsons Station, Aston Woods; Buyer: Natalie and Paul Coffin IV; Seller: Lucinda N and Jacob K Cain; $300,500.
1089 Rochelle Avenue, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Carol Lynn Jones; Seller: Christina Norris; $309,000.
2151 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Michael Brown; Seller: Karen S and Paul Meek Pratt III; $445,000.
2317 Stockwood Trail, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Vallery D Pardo-Lopez and Eriberto A Lopez; Seller: Deneil Marie and Kevin Neil; $456,000.
2908 Mercer Lane, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Sara Seldon and Matthew Walczak; Seller: Leslie and Daniel Stevenson; $335,000.
2734 Paddock Park Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Paul Pratt III; Seller: Pamela J Beverly; $582,000.
15 lots on Milford Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; Seller: MBSC TN Homebuilder LLC; $1,488,000.
3049 Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Martha F and John S Kesler; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $296,360.
Bethesda- Arno Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Gayla Graham Wilson; Seller: Phyllis and Daniel S Bond; $269,000.
