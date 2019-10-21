PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF OCT. 9, 2019
37027
705 Forest Park Drive, Brentwood, Forest of Brentwood; Buyer: Elizabeth Oman and Mirza Jasarevski; Seller: Sherry L and Robert W Yeager Jr; $675,000.
227 Ennismore Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Erin Leann Fairbrother and Samuel Walton; Seller: Carlyn H Robb and Robert C James; $1,055,000.
9611 Portofino Drive, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Courtney and Brian Owens; Seller: Artisan Custom Homes LLC; $1,346,981.
9536 Midlothian Drive, Brentwood, Northumberland; Buyer: BwoodTN LLC; Seller: Janet G and Robert S Reynolds; $850,000.
9279 Wardley Park Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Carlyn H and Robert C Jones; Seller: Donna Gail and Martin C Walker; $2,199,900.
8106 Vaden Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Meadows; Buyer: Carol Susan and Jan Larson; Seller: Sally M and David L Allen; $550,000.
9247 Hunterboro Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Fuxue Xin and Aize Cao; Seller: Tracy Parr and Richard Mark O'Brien; $626,500.
Franklin Road, Brentwood, Oman; Buyer: Heather and Ben Crane; Seller: Oman Development LLC; $675,000.
1631 Volunteer Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: JRB Realty LLC and HEVA LLC; Seller: Wilma J Locke Trust; $286,325.
1824 Acadia Cove Court, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Lisa B and Kevin W Mitchell; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $1,232,241.
658 Post Oak Circle, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Kelly Anne and Phillip M Reynolds Jr; Seller: Asli and Hendrik Weitkamp Revocable Trusts; $1,200,000.
8903 Palmer Private Way, Brentwood, Marshall Place; Buyer: Hillside Homes Inc; Seller: SDT LLC; $535,000.
7052 North Lake Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Karla I Lopez and Armando Bueso Alvarado; Seller: Deborah J and Ronald W Carter; $460,000.
6339 Johnson Chapel Road West, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Milana and Andrey Burykin; Seller: Kimberly and Donovan Weaver; $889,900.
828 Woodburn Drive, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Jessica and Douglas Jensen; Seller: Julie and Donald B Beddingfield; $1,040,000.
9044 Southerland Place, Brentwood, Mayfield; Buyer: Julie and Donald B Beddingfield; Seller: Nelda M and Lillard T Brown; $675,000.
1934 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Lori Ann and Kenneth John Engel; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,194,690.
1433 Red Oak Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Andrea L Cumpston and Marc E Swain; Seller: Connie J and Charles E Parker; $570,000.
619 Forest Park Drive, Brentwood, Forest of Brentwood; Buyer: Rebecca and Eric K Kaduru; Seller: Melanie and Alex Moskowitz; $524,900.
247 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: George B Bailey Living Trust; Seller: Margaret and Robert Scott Raplee; $2,050,000.
1958 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Lisa Fowler and Alexander Gut; Seller: Aspen Construction LLC; $1,274,900.
1585 Fawn Creek Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Jamee and Mathis Woods; Seller: Philip Markuson; $128,750.
9836 Albemarle Lane, Brentwood, Concord Crossing; Buyer: Jessica Lindsey and Paul Michael Carey; Seller: Ashley J and David W Walsh; $536,500.
634 Firefox Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Jinzhao Hao and Xu Wang; Seller: Robert S Phair; $738,000.
37046
7241 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Laura Boone and William Andrew Tywater; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $492,500.
6753 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Mikel Evans Owens; Seller: Jess N and Jamie M Levens; $410,000.
7221 Wildings Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Nancy Y and Louis E Cowart; Seller: Tina Huettemann and Robin Michael Brady; $965,000.
7010 Krisel Dunn Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Dennis Richard Travers Jr; Seller: Marisa Lea and Kenneth Jackson; $249,900.
7036 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Kelly Jean and Gregory Ralph Duke Jr; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $540,778.
5182 Wildings Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Tina H and Robin M Brady; Seller: Robin A and Robert K Lucas; $1,350,000.
8535 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Kimberly J and David Beer; Seller: Susan Kay and Camuel Harmon; $1,500,000.
37062
7512 Scarborough Place, Fairview, Scarborough Place; Buyer: Nancy Louise Hanson; Seller: Scarborough Homes LLC; $233,000.
1039 Wiseman Farm Road, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Kellie Renea and Nicholas Andrew Gwozdz; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $313,009.
7221 Red Barn Road, Fairview; Buyer: Camille L and David W Lashlee; Seller: Bobby Love; $350,000.
7230 Northwest Highway, Fairview; Buyer: Susan B and Richard T Morrison; Seller: Lorene H Le Polston; $283,500.
7102 Harding Drive, Fairview, Daugherty Estates; Buyer: Amy Elizabeth and Anthony Mark Reid; Seller: Robin D Gulley Rusch; $293,100.
7108 Gregory Court, Fairview, Springway; Buyer: Debra Kaye McCord; Seller: Opendoor Property D LLC; $240,000.
7101 Crystal Springs Road, Fairview, Lakewood Club; Buyer: Alana Lavon and Paul Allan Shelton; Seller: Margaret E and John T Conners; $319,000.
7109 Sweetgum Road, Fairview, Rolling Acres; Buyer: Andrea and William Webb; Seller: Rachel and Donnie G Davis; $205,000.
7222 Braxton Bend Drive, Fairview, Braxton Bend; Buyer: Tina Marie and Jimmy Dale Hargis; Seller: Amber B and Dray D Moultrie; $315,000.
37064
167 Bluebell Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Katherine Lynn Armstrong; Seller: Scarlett and Zachary Parrott; $399,900.
7052 Wenlock Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Richard R Stomber; Seller: Susan J and Howard L Sloneker III; $472,900.
469 Ridgestone Drive, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Alan Brewer; Seller: Janet L and Greg W Summey; $417,000.
453 Molly Bright Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Opendoor Property C LLC; Seller: Teresa Carol and Charles Steven Rogers; $433,300.
312 River Bluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Susan and Kenneth David Konieczka; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $530,000.
1102 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Sindhukumar Sundaram; Seller: Ruperts Properties LLC; $145,000.
208 Moray Court, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Nicole and Matthew M Yurjevich; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $590,265.
2007 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Akanksha and Saurav Mahajan; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $329,480.
555 Marigold Drive, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Debra and Kevin Mannix; Seller: Claudia H and Samuel C Duke; $459,000.
2210 Oakleaf Drive, Franklin, Oakleaf Estates; Buyer: Kadie and Cale Wilder; Seller: Codi and Nicholas Van Weelden; $540,000.
106 Zoe Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Gousia Begum and Bandanawaz Mulla; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $488,785.
3151 Brimstead Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Aida Woodroof; Seller: Molly Hilton and Steven M Rider; $405,000.
3130 Langley Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Marian E Matthis; Seller: Margaret I and Charles W Bowker; $317,500.
1011 State Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: John Wayne Hayes; Seller: Barbara A and Richard F Rutan; $469,000.
309 Claire Court, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Cathy E and William M Flynt; Seller: Nancy J Shuping and the Read Family Irrevocable Trust; $410,000.
1005 Columbia Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Treglown Patton Warner; Seller: Franklin Square Partners LLC; $1,500,000.
500 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Equality Fund II LLC; Seller: JDV LP; $392,500.
806 Liberty Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Jesse Dotson; Seller: Sammie Lee Turner; $150,100.
187 Front Street (Special Warranty Deed), Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: WHTC Lake Retail LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $520,000.
294 Stephens Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Stephens Valley; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Rochford Realty and Construction Co Inc; $173,866.
2260 Henpeck Lane, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Heather Lynn Rhodes; Seller: Rhodes Living Trust; $460,000.
3024 Singin Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Haritha Sravani Gontla and Bala Krishna Pesala; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $477,410.
505 Antebellum Court, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Portia and Jemale Raphael Garrett; Seller: Shannon L and Chris A Haas Sr; $510,000.
1400 Clairmonte Circle, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Susan Sciba and Garrison Fox; Seller: Portia Bre and Jemale Raphael Garrett; $415,000.
3150 Langley Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Kelly and Brandon Sullivan; Seller: Janet Louise and Craig Leon King Living Trust; $314,900.
705 Hampton Cove, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Angela Campbell and Patrick Moore; Seller: Susan L Bennett; $420,000.
231 Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Rebecca L Pierce; Seller: Ann Ann and Bruce G Lacour; $684,000.
320 Hughes Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: W & M Boggs Living Trust; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $800,710.
111 Obree Court, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Kristen A Negrotto-Weber and Richard F Weber Jr; Seller: Ruthann and Carl Roberts; $590,000.
1316 Clairmonte Lane, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Nilsen Family Revocable Trust; Seller: Laurie and Michael Roy; $300,000.
6073 Stags Leap Way, Franklin, Stags Leap; Buyer: Christopher Fisher; Seller: Jennifer Egolf and Thomas Baker Anderson; $605,000.
5048 Birchcroft Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Oliva Allison Schroeder; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $311,553.
2001 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Tushar Awar; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $317,100.
726 Wadestone Trail, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Kristeen and Brian Grieco; Seller: Debbie Sue and David Joseph Weinstein; $494,900.
308 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Charles K Collins; Seller: Beverly J Pitts; $145,000.
103 Morning Mist Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Nancy Curran; Seller: Barbara S Larson-Wille and Carl R Wille; $665,000.
5928 Garrison Road, Franklin; Buyer: Tuscany LLC; Seller: Anne Sanford Nickens; $209,000.
117 Arsenal Drive, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Rekha Kumar and Naresh N Mirpuri; Seller: Tamra and James H Tucker Jr; $301,200.
118 Arsenal Drive, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Tamra and James H Tucker Jr; Seller: Ann Elizabeth and Jessie Ronald Chunn; $300,000.
420 Melba Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Jennifer Annette and John Daniel Rudd; Seller: Lara and David W Latture; $1,055,000.
1773 Masters Drive, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Cheng Hao and Jin Fang Pain; Seller: Jackie M and Larry M Schardon; $715,000.
214 Camellia Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Brooke and Nathan Rittenberry; Seller: Adkins 2007 Living Trust; $405,000.
303 Patrick Avenue, Franklin, Idlewood; Buyer: Martin Soto; Seller: C S Rogers Revocable Living Trust; $319,900.
5103 Water Leaf Court, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Maureen A and Timothy G Kelleher; Seller: Carbine & Assoc LLC; $1,106,440.
37067
1304 Trenton Lane, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Rebecca L and Marvin Douglas Ginn Jr; Seller: Christina P Terrell; $397,500.
4218 Warren Road, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Rachel Dana and Mark Aaron Goudie; Seller: Katrina D and James Cameron; $680,350.
Lots 209 and 213 on Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Clovercroft Preserve LLC; $350,480.
7144 Tullamore Lane, Franklin, Abington Ridge; Buyer: Helen Marie Robbins-Ellis and Jeffrey R Ellis; Seller: Sherry Lynn and Nick Anthony Stevenson Revocable Living Trust; $836,000.
405 Independence Drive West, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Miranda M and Arthur G Cook; Seller: Robin S and Larry E Baker; $483,000.
257 King Arthur Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Tessa C and Charles A Balkon; Seller: Grace Choi and Chonghun Kim; $699,900.
6092 Lookaway Circle, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Jennifer and Lane Nichols; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,257,510.
1029 Clubhouse Court North, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Shawna and Torsten Buhrke; Seller: Kailas D and Dahyabhai V Patel; $505,000.
323 Springhouse Circle, Franklin, Caldwell Estates; Buyer: Lauren McLean and Benjamin MacKenzie Bailey; Seller: Mary C and Joe R Lovelady; $515,000.
154 Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jeffery L Ackerman; Seller: Samuel H Owens; $425,000.
2047 Maple Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Julie Judd; Seller: James Palmer Cash; $477,500.
1201 Stoney Point Lane, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Jean C and Steven D Bomar; Seller: Patricia and Steven C Undercoffer; $490,000.
9220 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Christopher Hanna; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $672,572.
1203 Ridgeway Drive, Franklin, Franklin East; Buyer: Tiffany and Timothy Trudeau; Seller: The Estate of Michael Andrew Owens; $510,000.
6051 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: N Reed Smith; Seller: Gregory Galdino; $420,000.
461 Whistler Cove, Franklin; Buyer: Lindsay Ford and Stephens Porter Adams; Seller: Janet and John R Dierkes; $1,035,000.
3631 McEwen Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Jeanne M Sexton-Hyde and Gary D Hyde; Seller: Judith L Sutton; $900,000.
37069
169 Cavalcade Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: M Terry Chesser; Seller: Jan Heath and Matthew Ross Morrison; $280,000.
105 Bobby Drive, Franklin, Grassland Estates; Buyer: Katherine and James Dowdall; Seller: Debra Lynn and James Terry Shrader; $350,000.
501 Gateway Court, Franklin, Commons at Gateway; Buyer: Sherry L and Robert W Yeager Jr; Seller: Cheryl Passarelli; $448,900.
Vacant lot on Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kimbro Brothers Equities; Seller: Betty Carol Fite; $155,000.
424 Compton Lane, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Amy Houston and Cyrus Edward Fenton; Seller: Amy and Garry Bruce Brashear; $230,500.
1408 Amesbury Lane, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: Cassie and Garrett Jones; Seller: Cornerstone Premier Homes; $385,250.
1935 Berrys Chapel Court, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Katherine and Chad Herndon; Seller: Brenda J and Ronald H Adcock Jr; $325,000.
100 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Cherryl Wilson and Peter Alan Carlson; Seller: Tara Thacker Blaze; $327,000.
481 Sandcastle Road, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Holly McLaurin and Matthew Denson Deshazo; Seller: Kalan A and Robert More Jr; $893,500.
153 Alpine Court, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: Karen and Branden Miller; Seller: Bernie Bloemer Custom Homes LLC; $418,000.
1213 Summer Haven Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Kanako Sakaguchi and Kenneth Seok Kim; Seller: Leeanna Michell and Kyle Lewis Landrum; $389,000.
176 Crestfield Place, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Melissa Leanne and Benjamin Thomas Greene; Seller: Sunshine Years LLC; $379,000.
174 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Jan M and James Anthony Fleming Jr; Seller: Edna B Yinger; $287,500.
747 High Point Ridge Road, Franklin, Brewer-Southard; Buyer: Otter Creek Holdings LLC; Seller: Paige C and William Lee Horn; $715,000.
165 Deercrest Circle, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Anna and Larry Glen Rolen III; Seller: Misti R Fillipak; $358,000.
107 Harpeth Hills Drive, Franklin, Grassland Estates; Buyer: Edward Nathan Williams; Seller: Marjorie C Morgan; $575,000.
330 Colt Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: James Ronald Gambill; Seller: Marie B Hogan; $353,000.
136 St Andrews Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: SPH Property Two LLC; Seller: Robin Porter and Thomas Joseph Adam; $480,000.
124 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Connie R Harrington and Jon C Mabeq; Seller: The Estate of Euline H Behm; $300,000.
37135
2251 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Yazdian Development Group Inc; Seller: Kiddsroad LLC; $120,000.
2250 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Yazdian Development Group Inc; Seller: Kiddsroad LLC; $120,000.
3239 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Danielle M and Thomas E Lewis; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $604,660.
2500 Broome Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Katherine A and Roy H Sparks; Seller: Maria Alejandra Di Fonzo and Samuel David Newton; $415,000.
118 Stillwind Court, Nolensville, Alton Cove; Buyer: Kimberly Elizabeth and Richard Dewayne Coure; Seller: Jack W Wiesner; $190,000.
1801 Apperly Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Tina Maynard and Timothy A Dison; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $650,000.
140 Asher Downs Circle, Nolensville, Asher Downs; Buyer: Lisa L and Kevin M Boyle; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $874,953.
119 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Kelly A and Nicholas Edward Roerig; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $505,300.
634 Weybridge Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Kathryn K and Donald Edward Williams; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $344,900.
511 Meadow Creek Lane, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Kala M and Daniel L Earls; Seller: Margaret H Wells; $266,000.
826 Nolenmeade Place, Nolensville, Nolenmeade; Buyer: Miranda and Jacob Burns; Seller: Woodridge Properties LLC D/B/A Woodridge Homes LLC; $539,900.
908 Redstone Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Megan N and Aubrey L Cooper IV; Seller: On Point Construction Co Inc; $498,900.
7167 Nolen Park Circle, Nolensville, Nolen Park; Buyer: Jason S Becker; Seller: Jennifer and John Eric McNamee; $506,000.
1115 Lusitano Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Mary Martin and James Matthew Mogan; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $898,150.
6029 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Melissa and Colin Wells; Seller: Jody C Heath; $380,000.
409 Lively Way, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Mary R and Joseph R Higgins; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $453,165.
695 Lawler Lane, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Angela and Ronald Ouellette; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $733,110.
Lots 107, 108, 109, 110, 112, and 113 on Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Patterson Co LLC; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $875,000.
923 Timberside Drive, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Sarah E and Dustin M Bilbrey; Seller: Opendoor Property C LLC; $310,000.
135 Asher Downs Circle, Nolensville, Asher Downs; Buyer: Catherine Dozier and Colby D Wright; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $787,345.
2145 Grand Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Renee and James Humphreys; Seller: Jiaping Bai; $448,000.
2060 Belsford Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Carol A and Richard Thomas Purcell; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $766,600.
37174
8016 Fenwick Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Karen M and Brett Delarios; Seller: Adair M Salisbury; $415,000.
708 Rain Meadow Court, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Shannon L and James B Fey Jr; Seller: Woodridge Homes LLC; $454,900.
2305 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Kristin M and Phillip J Thornton; Seller: Felicia and Jerry W Jeffries; $439,000.
1091 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Alison and Jody Aaron Hurst; Seller: Stoneridge Homes Inc; $489,900.
1051 Achiever Drive, Spring Hill, Port Royal Estates; Buyer: Janette Judith Solorzano and Jose Mata; Seller: Sara Summers; $305,000.
1078 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Leslie W Bennett; Seller: Janice H Green; $298,300.
2037 Fiona Way, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Dominique Vannelli and William Payne; Seller: Valerie J and Robert E Wilson; $337,500.
3015 Burnley Court, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Corina Lozano and Marco Hernandez; Seller: Kimberly D Lockwood; $460,000.
2010 Brisbane Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Valerie Faith and Chad Lee Black; Seller: Jenny and Ryan P Hammer; $520,000.
6047 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Brenda J and Richard L Murray; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $372,900.
1014 Maleventum Way, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Kimberly Ann and Charles Daniel Villanova; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $477,975.
6092 Kidman Lane, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Melissa N and Melissa N McIntyre; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $451,134.
2098 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Jake Brian Crews; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $304,195.
4076 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Donald Defazio; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $509,900.
2931 Stewart Campbell Pointe, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Kristina and Christopher Bowlen; Seller: Stoneridge Homes Inc; $535,000.
4012 Gersham Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Sydney and Drew Sestito; Seller: Amanda L and Clinton R McCain; $317,000.
2271 Dewy Drive #F3, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Matheus R Campos; Seller: Courtney Lynch; $180,000.
3091 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Dakota and Joseph Beres; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $330,870.
3079 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $60,796.
1024 Briggs Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Spring Hill Townhomes TN LLC; Seller: Brooke A and Clint R Proctor; $195,000.
2011 Rudder Court, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Robert G Thornton Jr; Seller: Aimee and James Fletcher; $404,000.
1715 Portview Court, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Hunter David Custer; Seller: Cindy D Wheeler; $269,962.
180 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Susan D Diebolt and Gerald W Eichner; Seller: Jennifer and Jimmy D Cline; $349,900.
7009 Kidman Lane, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Keeli and Matthew K Brenda; Seller: Deborah L Yuss; $550,000.
37179
1862 Thompson Station Road West, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Sarah Marie and Cory Michael Misak; Seller: Laurie D Davis and Jody B Davis; $383,000.
3651 Martins Mill Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Krystal H and Robert Fount Lynch; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $579,900.
2159 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Haley and Joseph Robinson; Seller: Samantha and John Powell; $489,000.
2733 Cloister Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Andrea Jean and Micah S Davie; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $451,405.
3808 Everyman Way, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Susan Michelle and Michael Maurer; Seller: Shaw Enterprises Inc; $679,100.
2737 Village Drive, Thompsons Station, Village at Thompson Station; Buyer: Daniel Hughes; Seller: Karen M and Theodore A Macri; $358,600.
3828 Everyman Way, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Lauren and Michael Crockett; Seller: Shaw Enterprises Inc; $674,000.
3821 Pulpmill Drive, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Haley and Thomas K Brandstater; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $835,000.
Lots 1251-1255 on Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $235,000.
2605 Mercer Place, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Logan C Michl and Michal Michl; Seller: Michelle Insuna and Philip C Klein III; $271,000.
3239 Vinemont Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Sylvia and Harold Held; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $438,325.
2145 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Nancy C and John G Brady; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $436,582.
2919 Churchill Lane, Thompsons Station, Churchill Farms; Buyer: Linda and Dennison Gove; Seller: John Gerald Curtin; $318,400.
1016 Becket Circle, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Cacy Camille and James Jarrett Bragg; Seller: Nicole and Paul Johnson; $515,000.
Bethesda Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Michaela M and Tyler L Bonds; Seller: William Family Trust; $31,000.
404 Cashmere Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Glen Condos; Buyer: Cartwright Revocable Living Trust; Seller: B and B Management Services LLC; $192,500.
3705 Covered Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Haley B and Bryan V Johnson; Seller: Patricia R and William Michael Huff; $774,900.
Vacant lot on J D Bennett Road, Thompsons Station, Holt Property; Buyer: Linda S and J M Rummage; Seller: Ruth Elaine and Raymond Eugene Holt; $255,040.
Vacant lot on J D Bennett Road, Thompsons Station, Holt Property; Buyer: Laura D and Robyn R Bailey; Seller: Ruth Elaine and Raymond Eugene Holt; $349,060.
Vacant lot on Bethesda Road, Thompsons Station, Holt Property; Buyer: Tara N and David M Hays; Seller: Ruth Elaine and Raymond Eugene Holt; $476,595.
Vacant lot on Bethesda Road, Thompsons Station, Holt Property; Buyer: Jack L Langford Revocable Trust; Seller: Ruth Elaine and Raymond Eugene Holt; $525,000.
3658 Martins Mill Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Heidi and Levi R Heryford; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $674,990.
2729 Cloister Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Mary Jane Harley Aycock and Jake Randal Williams; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $456,075.
2578 Douglas Lane, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Janis L and Mario O Varela; Seller: Karen F and Matt J Hyden; $365,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.