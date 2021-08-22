PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
AUG. 4, 2021
37014
1031 Valley Forge Drive, Arrington, Lake Colonial Estates; Buyer: Leslie R and William R Walker; Seller: Nancy C and James R Weiland Sr; $815,000.
7013 Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Murphy Brothers LLC; $151,500.
4618 Majestic Meadows Drive, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Jennifer and Jonathan Alan Styers; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $950,572.
6305 Percheron Lane, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Propst Hardeman Springs LLC; $190,000.
4067 Old Light Circle, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Molly Rooney Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Jenny and Brady E Upton; $1,525,000.
7028 Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: TWF Trust; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $728,540.
37027
754 Sunnybrook Court, Brentwood, In-a-Vale Estates; Buyer: Carrie M and Matthew A Kavan; Seller: Shannon A Shell; $752,000.
1016 Berkley Drive, Brentwood, Berkley Walk; Buyer: Kristin M and Gerard P Galle Jr; Seller: Wan Yee Yeh and Richard Chang; $885,000.
9623 Deer Track Court, Brentwood, The Estates of Bonbrook; Buyer: Maya Monique Martin and Andre Bugg; Seller: Laina and Alan Smith Living Trust; $1,650,000.
2 lots on Overlook Boulevard, Brentwood, Corporate Ridge Office; Buyer: Sonia C Smithson-Griffin and Charles R Griffin; Seller: CR II Partners; $1,885,000.
8226 Victory Trail, Brentwood, Crockett Cove; Buyer: Megan and Thomas K Sieling; Seller: Jean P and Mark A Cummings; $835,000.
1913 New Bristol Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Amelia Danette Guerra and Carlos Guerra Garcia; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $1,275,914.
8644 Brunswick Drive, Brentwood, The Estates of Bonbrook; Buyer: Ashley and John Lassourreille; Seller: Laura Read; $1,207,600.
1621 Crockett Hills Boulevard, Brentwood, Crockett Hills; Buyer: Kaila Karish and Michael Allen William Bolden; Seller: The Estate of Wayne E Glenn; $732,000.
9474 Chesapeake Drive, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: C & C Development of TN LLC; Seller: Tina and Christopher J Eeles; $920,000.
1013 Falling Leaf Circle, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Stephanie Green and Justin Lynn Ford; Seller: Juanita Kay and James Reed Green; $1,900,000.
308 Hayeswood Drive, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: 308 Hayeswood Drive Trust; Seller: TCG 308 Hayeswood Cre LLC; $2,714,526.
1404 Parker Place, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Ernest Dale Tubb III; Seller: Sharon Cox; $700,000.
9219 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Christine and Daniel Hareziak; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $1,800,692.
9263 Berwyn Court, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Elizabeth and Wade Privett; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,965,605.
712 Shenandoah Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Gail F and David W Humes; Seller: Sean A Anderson; $825,000.
1624 Vineland Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Veronika Horvath and Attila Nagy; Seller: Linda H and J Greg Hardeman; $360,000.
6917 Southern Woods Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Leona and Berndt Spittka; Seller: Kay G and Timothy O Walker; $499,000.
1032 Sunset Road, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Stase Sinkeviciene and Redas Zakas; Seller: Bailey-Otto LLC; $925,000.
5321 Williamsburg Road, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: April M and Garrett W Rome; Seller: C Robert Beckett; $915,000.
1746 Umbria Drive, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: SSJ Land Investments LLC; Seller: Daniel Aaron Grenier; $1,770,000.
362 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Jamie C Adams; Seller: Jan and Chris Barber; $912,000.
1800 Morgan Farms Way, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Allison Riggio and Derek Wibert; Seller: Stephanie and Sudarshan Suvarna; $1,515,000.
8224 Wikle Road East, Brentwood, Brenthaven East; Buyer: Victoria and Jeffrey Williams; Seller: Robert S Hite; $750,000.
1535 Mooreland Boulevard, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Weiqi Wang; Seller: Stephanie P Shrader; $490,000.
7012 Crews Lane, Brentwood, Oman; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Equity Trust Co Custodian F/B/O Caroline Jenkins; $1,400,000.
9781 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Shuganthi and Chris Caradonna; Seller: Kelly Elizabeth and Victor Karl Phillips III; $950,000.
1584 Fawn Creek Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Julianne M and Trevor Steven-Richard Fox; Seller: Olympia and Frank Scott Lamuno; $999,999.
291 Jones Parkway, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Leisa Byars; Seller: Julie C and Scott D Wells; $3,250,000.
1872 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Tatiana Carolina and Andrew Fitzpatrick Scoggins; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $457,651.
37046
7053 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Kristine and Timothy Michael Whalen; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $691,970.
8495 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Cohen Family Trust; Seller: Robin and William Siren; $3,275,000.
7194 Neills Branch Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Katherine Susanne O'Connor; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $774,014.
7592 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Johannes Diele and Gerri Bluhm; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $603,619.
5009 Native Pony Trail, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Laura and Oliver Lubin 2015 Living Trust; Seller: Helene Deon and Charles H Brown; $2,289,000.
8186 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Joann Nikolaos and Nikolas Nikitas Handrinos; Seller: Sharon and Joshua B Parker; $2,550,000.
8531 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jane L and Evan M Gruber Trust; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $2,690,000.
7017 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Luisa and Jonathan Carlson; Seller: Melissa and Bradley S Amos; $1,025,000.
7151 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Barbara A and Gregory K Emminizer; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $587,950.
9120 Joiner Creek Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Aaron Garrett; Seller: Luna Custom Homes LLC; $1,697,000.
7065 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Elisa and Reginald Bomer; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $585,634.
37062
7365 Old Cox Pike, Fairview; Buyer: Susan S and Ronnie W Sullivan; Seller: The Estate of Ewin L Sullivan; $300,000.
7319 Overbey Road, Fairview; Buyer: Mae L Ferrell; Seller: Carol and Chris Reed; $300,000.
7144 Chessington Drive, Fairview, Castleberry Farm; Buyer: Woodrick Revocable Trust; Seller: Alfred J Heyman; $590,000.
7366 Taylor Road, Fairview; Buyer: Shawna and Dion D Matos; Seller: The Estate of Ronald L Erland; $525,000.
7104 Chessington Drive, Fairview, Castleberry Farm; Buyer: Brittany Lynn and Zachary Thomas Powers; Seller: Mae L Ferrell; $495,000.
7897 Horn Tavern Road, Fairview, Springway; Buyer: Lori M and Kathleen A Koch; Seller: Joy Lynn and Caleb Allen Andrist; $360,000.
7218 Crow Cut Road (Affidavit of Heirship), Fairview, Daugherty; Buyer: William Inman; Seller: Myrna Elaine Inman; $600,000.
7218 Crow Cut Road, Fairview, Daugherty; Buyer: Whitney and Jonathan Johnson; Seller: The Estate of Myrna Elaine Inman; $25,000.
7768 Dice Lampley Road, Fairview; Buyer: John Pelletier; Seller: Christopher O King; $112,200.
7107 Little John Lane, Fairview, Chester Creek; Buyer: Jessica Goodwin; Seller: Karen Lynne Cornwell; $315,000.
37064
228 4th Avenue North #5, Franklin, Heritage Chase Condos; Buyer: Elizabeth Vaughn Sherertz; Seller: Karen D and John R Haynes; $470,000.
514 North Petway Street #203, Franklin, Warren Park Condos; Buyer: Judith Kaye and Rondal Leroy Sumption; Seller: Daniel Michael Tidwell Jr; $240,000.
612 Watermark Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jordan Robert and Jorgen Paul Kvick; Seller: Natalie and Gary W Benz Jr; $655,000.
5104 Aberleigh Private Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Toni-Sue and Robert E Cramutola; $352,900.
308 James Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Tucker Voges; Seller: 5 Points Properties LLC; $585,000.
2207 Skylark Court, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Carly Schroer and Brandt Jewell; Seller: Toby D Hancock; $399,900.
508 Maplegrove Court, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Heather J Easterday; Seller: Marjorie Gay Gunter; $385,000.
406 Revere Lane, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Elizabeth Anne and Jeremy L Magers; Seller: Mary Cathleen and Jason T Crunk; $727,000.
1102 Dora Whitley Road, Franklin; Buyer: Savanna Bailey and James Carter Millikan; Seller: The Estate of George M McIntyre; $700,000.
107 Abercairn Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Kelleigh Kathaleen and Rodney Dale Foster; Seller: Rae B and James C Stewart; $740,000.
414 Galloway Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Kimber and Mike Loche; Seller: Lacey Y and Christopher D Haeckel; $659,000.
455 Cardel Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Teresa Ann Morgan Revocable Trust; Seller: Mazen Khanfar; $820,755.
613 Central Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Pamella and Evan Barker; Seller: Danielle N and Jacob P Dumbleton; $869,000.
960 Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Margaret T and Daniel L Kramer; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $1,268,232.
2000 Barclay Lane, Franklin, Barclay Place; Buyer: Moira Quinn MacTavish; Seller: Gina and Michael C Julian; $768,000.
3250 Boyd Mill Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Tania E and Richard W Clark; Seller: Padre Pio Properties LLC; $300,000.
4912 Buds Farm Lane West, Franklin, Ivan Creek; Buyer: Marissa and Jordan Young; Seller: Beth D and Michael Franklin Danes; $1,800,000.
217 Lancelot Lane, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Bethany J and Anthony Charles Harvey; Seller: Kristen L and Mark A Stone; $580,000.
141 Generals Retreat Place, Franklin, Generals Retreat; Buyer: Elise M and Michael J Clark; Seller: Rebekah Joy; $470,000.
160 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Galen Everhart and Jeffrey Robin Clark; Seller: Penny M and Peter T Dirksen; $615,000.
2257 Henpeck Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Catherine and Henry Madison; Seller: The Estate of Evelyn Vaughn and The Estate of James A Vaughn; $369,115.
1916 Redbud Court, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Pamela Marie and Phillip Steven Hargrove; Seller: Kim M and Ronald Jay Hill; $377,000.
143 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Sarah and Adam Djak; Seller: Georgeann and George Oxnam; $810,000.
3 parcels on New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: Westhaven Partners LLC; Seller: Elizabeth B Jewell; $6,641,046.
619 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Bryan Wampler; Seller: Remya Balasubramanian and Vishal Sushil Pillai; $727,000.
626 Band Drive, Franklin, Henley; Buyer: John L Pontius; Seller: Jo Ann Jones Revocable Trust; $1,325,000.
714 Founders Pointe Boulevard, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Ysette and Tyler James Horsley; Seller: Mary J and Christopher A Graebe; $675,000.
214 4th Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: Andrea Lynn and David Anthony Cambio; Seller: Michele Jackson and Wayne Deveydt; $3,200,000.
231 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Allison Nicole and Kyle Jacob Klassen; Seller: Homeward Custom Homes LLC; $845,120.
2048 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Lagaytha and Isaac Yuan; Seller: Surabhi Choudhury and Rajesh Pawa; $1,070,000.
7506 Ivorybill Lane, Franklin, Songbird Springs; Buyer: Michele L and Hunter B Craig; Seller: Jake Embry; $324,000.
5735 Old Highway 96, Franklin, Quest Ridge; Buyer: Alexis C and Wade Stuart Negranti; Seller: Carly J and Kris J Dedonder; $827,500.
Vacant lot on Leipers Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: TSDS Holdings LLC; Seller: Mary Parker; $1,450,000.
213 Old Carters Creek Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Kathryn and Charles Spencer; Seller: Peter S Penrose; $390,000.
2247 Henpeck Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Jeanene and Gregory Trey Vaughn; Seller: Evelyn and James A Vaughn; $450,000.
3208 Vera Valley Road, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Shayna Olson and Adam Krajewski; Seller: Kendra Suzanne Webb; $530,000.
164 Spencer Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Melanie Rae McDaniel; Seller: Jennifer Lynn Carneal Living Trust; $2,200,000.
302 Abram Court, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Hilary and Jared McDonald; Seller: Alice Darlene and Anthony Richard Bonfante; $780,000.
246 2nd Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: PBNJ Management LLC; Seller: Richland South LLC; $1,395,000.
948 Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Joy M and John J Bechke; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $741,000.
1074 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jacqueline S and Roy Monte Dillow; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,500,283.
1243 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Delphine Asonfac Burdick; Seller: Bonnie J Dearmond; $360,000.
157 Cornerstone Circle, Franklin, Cornerstone; Buyer: Teresa and Christopher Readon Warrick; Seller: Bronwyn R and Tony D Scott; $770,000.
6021 Russell Ridge Private Lane, Franklin, Russell Ridge; Buyer: Christopher Reynolds Morris; Seller: Melissa and Phil Meiss; $750,000.
606 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Shadow Green; Buyer: Brittany D and Ryan J Hicks; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $430,156.
5013 Captain Freeman Parkway, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Tab and Jeffrey A Dehainaut; Seller: Amy B Cochran; $1,120,000.
1013 Belamy Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Michele L Kirkpatrick; Seller: Monica C and Mark W Hudgins; $398,500.
451 Royal Crossing, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Kara Leigh and Terry Daniel Henges; Seller: Lois J and Raymond A Rizzo; $648,500.
612 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Shadow Green; Buyer: Debra Marie Mitchell and Graeme H M Nelson; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $383,770.
1040 Wetzel Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Jennifer Lee Choi and Evan Guarino; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $697,833.
1168 Hunters Chase Drive, Franklin, Hunters Chase; Buyer: Patricia A and Adam T Bertram; Seller: Kathy Lynn and Geoffrey Bond Owen II; $577,801.
37067
1100 Frenchtown Lane, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Mary D and James T Hunter; Seller: Kristi and Greg Morrow; $700,000.
836 West Benjamin Court, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Holly J Lattimer; Seller: Vickie and Bruce Reafsnider; $517,000.
7007 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Adrienne Elizabeth and Gilberto Alex Merchan; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $838,000.
2310 Surrey Lane, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Pramila Pokhrel and Dinesh Ghimire; Seller: Summer and David W Stovall; $410,000.
641 Gleneagle Lane, Franklin, Eagles Glen; Buyer: Offerpad LLC; Seller: Deana Hood and James Flowers; $622,000.
411 Grant Park Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Gayle C Kindig and Gregg S Murphy; Seller: Nicole Beuchler; $500,000.
315 Crooked Oak Court, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Tricia Michelle and Lee Hall Lorenzen III; Seller: Joy G and Craig F Flagg; $445,000.
1809 Cynthiana Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Turner Dawn Trust; Seller: Lauren and Brendan Regan; $652,000.
1786 Pleasant Hill Road, Franklin; Buyer: Melanie Raub-Colletti and Dennis Colletti; Seller: Jeffrey Tyler Smith; $450,000.
1202 Habersham Way, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Crystal and John Jung; Seller: Lynn MacMullin; $603,000.
3042 Coral Bell Lane, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Alison Anne Perry; Seller: Carol A and Daniel B Keiter; $925,000.
1669 Guy Ferrell Road, Franklin; Buyer: Julie C and Scott Wells; Seller: Lindsay Kishanna Evans-Mitchell and Burgess Mitchell; $1,700,000.
1335 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Sharon and Anthony Privitera; Seller: Corey B Refield; $555,000.
3210 Chase Point Drive, Franklin, Daventry; Buyer: Misty and Andrew Johnston; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $809,995.
1060 Dovecrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Sruthi Donepudi and Rajesh Yalavarthy; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $687,859.
37069
16 Prescott Place, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Shawn and Axel Burgos; Seller: Gary D Bailey; $341,100.
1403 Natchez Road, Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Kristie and William David; Seller: Rebecca R and Martin Tracy Henry; $1,450,000.
116 Century Oak Drive, Franklin, Highgate; Buyer: Declaration of the Light Trust; Seller: Kelly and Brandon Bubis; $925,000.
1805 Farmington Drive, Franklin, Farmington West; Buyer: Mary Cathleen and Jason Thomas Crunk; Seller: Debra M and Mark W Haggard; $785,000.
2218 Dunblane Lane, Franklin, Dunblane; Buyer: Rebecca and Steven Buccola; Seller: Cathy B and Alexander Melendez; $1,450,000.
504 Brighton Court, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Jamie Elizabeth and Michael Patrick Harrigan; Seller: Karianne and Paul M Annastas; $15,000.
2010 Trent Park Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Jon Hasfjord; Seller: Abigail Popham and Matthew Hogue; $390,000.
7000 Penbrook Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Megan Lundgren Robinson; Seller: Joy and W Gregory Cook; $425,000.
8003 Penbrook Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: JGL Consulting 401K Plan & Trust; Seller: Lisa L and Robert D Ravener; $575,000.
1012 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Sarah and Greg Bradley; Seller: Leigh A and Keith D Neidhart; $525,000.
2020 Belmont Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Deborah S and Dominick Ignaffo; Seller: Rose M Wilson; $489,000.
237 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Carol Alice and James Vernon Smith; Seller: Hope L and Raymond D Pope; $415,000.
64 Anston Park, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Jessica Raynebeau and Andrew Emery Nelson; Seller: Lydia P and Jeremy D Snipes; $425,000.
211 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Anne and Stephen Sargent; Seller: DTR Investments LLC; $439,000.
37135
2081 Belsford Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Neysa L and Mitchell R Jordan; Seller: Heather D and Charles D Black; $760,000.
7326 Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Jody E and Derek L Simmons; Seller: Debbie Evetts; $615,000.
4641 Sawmill Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Steven W Overmyer; Seller: Sharon and Dale J Kondik; $508,000.
1232 Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Erin Jocelyn and Bruce Frederick Malleus-Mayer; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $823,840.
7723 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Elsa and Justin D Thompson; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $475,670.
1700 Jonahs Ridge Way, Nolensville, Sunset Park; Buyer: Sarah E and Craig A Henniger; Seller: Laura McCarthy; $911,000.
833 Stonebrook Boulevard, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Ana Marcela and Christopher Allen Church; Seller: Lynn D and Donald T Henderson; $432,500.
1240 Countryside Road, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Mark A Sturtevant; Seller: Elizabeth Burnett Wood; $565,000.
846 Nolenmeade Place, Nolensville, Nolenmeade; Buyer: Quinn and James Rowe; Seller: Sherry L and Whittie Lockett III; $716,100.
1534 Eden Rose Place, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Elizabeth Blair and Hunter Thomas Vincent; Seller: Keris Deann and Roger Lee Patton Jr; $682,500.
679 Lawler Lane, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Gina and Michael Conrad Julian; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $1,033,827.
433 Oldenburg Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Julie and Darren Omeara; Seller: Elizabeth and Frank Cardenas; $1,250,000.
8 vacant lots on Broadway Street, Nolensville, Everett Henry Farm; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: CCD Oldsmith Henry LLC; $1,080,000.
1965 Ashburn Court, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Zakia Ferdausi and Mohammed Arshad Mia; Seller: Maurice E Stoner; $600,000.
800 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Ryan J Thomas; Seller: Joshua Sandler; $96,000.
1516 Little Leaf Way, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Heather and Jeffrey Charles Goodman; Seller: Defatta Custom Homes LLC; $739,719.
2230 Broadway Street (includes 25 vacant lots), Nolensville, Everett Henry Farm; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes LLC; Seller: CCD Oldsmith Henry LLC; $3,100,000.
1 lot on Broadway Street, Nolensville, Henry Everett Farm; Buyer: Lisa and Paul Pate; Seller: CCD Oldsmith Henry LLC; $245,000.
2650 Sanford Road, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Ruchi Jayesh and Arpit J Patel; Seller: Audrey T and Denver L Confer; $980,000.
Vacant lot on McFarlin Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Augustin Ramirez Martinez; Seller: Sara T and Paul Harris Tune Revocable Living Trust; $315,000.
205 Trimble Court, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Lacey J and Bryan H Swayze; Seller: On Point Construction Co Inc; $684,900.
37174
3041 Foust Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Christi L and Daniel J Egan; Seller: Kaitlyn and Cody Fitzgerald; $570,000.
2031 Sercy Drive, Spring Hill, Ddartford; Buyer: Andrea and Kirk Tardy; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $405,000.
8006 June Apple Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Andrews Family Trust; Seller: Kelli M and Michael L Hankins; $671,000.
2845 Cochran Trace Drive, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Cathey C and John L Carrington Jr; $288,500.
2054 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside Townhomes; Buyer: Tina Rose Townsend; Seller: Kayla R and Sean B Mosley; $290,000.
1982 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Meijin Jiang and Zuo Biao Gao; Seller: Susan A and Jimmy H Pinter; $459,000.
1711 Ginger Way, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Kristie Ellen and David Allen Reed; Seller: Nicole T Thrower; $390,000.
3026 Romain Trail, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Mariela Catherine Moscoso and Sean Stephen McDevitt; Seller: Jennifer and Thomas Kleronomos; $545,000.
2012 Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Kimberly Joy and Nicolas Eugene Willard; Seller: Lindy and David Sims; $630,000.
2012 Gweneth Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Robin L and Dennis C Long; Seller: Cristy and Joshua C Densman; $640,000.
2901 Buckner Lane, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Srilatha Muthyampeta and Srinivas Patil; Seller: Maria Reyna; $495,000.
1009 Via Francesco Way, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Rhiannon Parent; Seller: Melanie and Timothy Milton; $575,000.
1971 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Venu Nutulapati; Seller: Amy and Michael Todd Thorpe; $480,000.
3003 Helfrich Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Laura Beth and Jeremy Mark Brooks; Seller: Shelby F and Melvin C Waymaster; $615,000.
37179
3040 Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Ivan Trevino; Seller: Monica and Mark W Hudgins; $404,000.
1621 Bryson Cove, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Jessica C and Soheil Kolouri; Seller: Kara L and Douglas B Clark; $359,000.
6006 Burnett Circle, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Benedict Varela; Seller: John Devaughan; $300,000.
2936 Mercer Lane, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Elena Danielle and Richard William Prince; Seller: Christie and Marius A Negrin III; $500,000.
1668 Hampshire Place, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Pamela Carlson; Seller: Amanda Hetzler; $340,000.
2822 Biggers Drive, Thompsons Station, Buckner Place; Buyer: Katherine Leigh Lombroia and David John Taylor; Seller: Emily D and Elliot G Khansari; $475,000.
3822 Somers Lane, Thompsons Station, Tollgate; Buyer: Katherine Standish Rogers; Seller: IRA Innovation LLC; $535,000.
3619 Martins Mill Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Emily Gilbert and James Franklin Blue V; Seller: Lois L and Raymond Goff; $825,000.
2254 Brakeman Lane, Thompsons Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: Tina R and Philip E Morris; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,058,636.
3298 Vinemont Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Valerie Michelle and Clark Randall Hardman; Seller: Phillips Builders LLC; $720,101.
2703 Banks Court, Thompsons Station, Maplelawn Estates; Buyer: Katherine Sarah and Finlay Neilson Johnston; Seller: Penielle Brooke and Charles Ryan White; $385,000.
3512 Refuge Trail, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Caleb Global; Seller: Penny and Douglas N Everett; $975,000.
3440 Colebrook Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jennie L and Cody Michael Hawkins; Seller: Sherry Lynn and Steve Lee Cebada; $616,000.
2051 Tollgate Boulevard, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Leslie and Gregory W Moody; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $427,275.
2300 Flagstaff Lane, Thompsons Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: Debra Z and Eric Naviaux; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $989,900.
4016 Compass Pointe Court, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Emily Margaret Berndt and Mitchell Dan Steele; Seller: Karen Ann and Dwight Allen Mauk; $649,990.
2642 Sutherland Drive, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Rod Riley; Seller: Michael D Smith; $358,000.
5212 Mead Park Drive, Thompsons Station, Vale Creek; Buyer: Laura and Nathan Brown; Seller: Marcia and Tom Knowles Living Trust; $879,000.
1171 Saddle Springs Drive (840 Right of Way), Thompsons Station, Saddle Springs Estates; Buyer: Cathryn Wilder and Walter C Thomas; Seller: Julie M and Timothey P Jagneaux; $1,800,000.
2005 Callaway Park Place, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Caye L and James L Randolph; Seller: Collin J Bastien; $685,000.
1504 Buckskin Court, Thompsons Station, Saddle Springs Estates; Buyer: Melissa and Dan Whitecotton; Seller: Sheryl H and Michael A Davis; $1,420,500.
