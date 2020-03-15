PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
FEB. 25, 2020
37027
935 Edmondson Pike, Brentwood; Buyer: Majors Construction LLC; Seller: Akin Trust; $650,000.
Lots 207, 208, and 209 on Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Max Daee; Seller: CWC Properties LLC; $159,900.
7026 Tartan Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Glynn A Spangenberg; Seller: Cynthia Ann Slatton; $290,000.
8327 Alamo Road, Brentwood, Crockett Cove; Buyer: Daniel V Queen; Seller: Dorothy F and Richard G Campbell; $757,500.
9104 Brentmeade Boulevard, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Katie and Joseph Centofonti; Seller: Erica and Jason Rust; $945,000.
1986 Sunnyside Drive, Brentwood, Sunnyside Estates; Buyer: Alan Sielbeck Sr; Seller: G L Properties LLC; $540,000.
6219 Bridlewood Lane, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Julia A and David M Kinder; Seller: Haile M Ferrell; $1,825,000.
2151 Key Drive, Brentwood, Hunterwood; Buyer: Jan R Claussen and Matthew J Beyer; Seller: J & B Realty Holdings LLC; $689,900.
513 Midway Circle, Brentwood, Brentwood Country Club; Buyer: Rachael and David Eric Mitchell; Seller: Lucy S Locke; $1,275,000.
9504 Wicklow Road, Brentwood, Glenellen Estates; Buyer: Paige R and Robert T Andre; Seller: Mary Ferguson; $720,000.
9556 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Andrea Allender; Seller: Melicent L and Charles Todd Homan; $652,000.
86 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Sharon L and Daniel W Walker; Seller: Penny L and Charles I Guinn; $950,000.
1459 Crimson Clover Court, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Susan and Carl Osborne III; Seller: Stephanie S and Rodric D Everett; $478,500.
37046
6685 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $135,160.
7200 Shagbark Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Christin and Thomas C Forscht III; Seller: C Arthur Haws; $220,000.
7064 Crimson Leaf Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Kelly N and Michael S Gruhn; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $706,190.
6806 Flower Hill Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Monica Dawn and Tyler J Anderson; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $704,605.
7024 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Barbara Meagan Glover; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $530,000.
6560 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Shanen Ashleigh and Christopher Ellis Scott; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $774,933.
7188 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: T5 Trust; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $496,785.
9417 Thatchbay Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Stonegate Homes LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $270,750.
8816 Edgecomb Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Trace Construction LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $199,500.
8812 Edgecomb Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Trace Construction LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $175,750.
37062
7112 Pepper Tree Circle, Fairview, Pepper Tree Cove; Buyer: Wanda Berry; Seller: Duke & Duke LLC; $365,000.
7137 Kingwood Boulevard, Fairview, Kingwood; Buyer: Payton and Lee Grubbs; Seller: Opendoor Property C LLC; $292,000.
7122 Sutton Place, Fairview, Dogwood Hills; Buyer: Emma and Jonathan Smith; Seller: Opendoor Property C LLC; $240,200.
7210 Sutton Place, Fairview, Twin Creek; Buyer: Daniel Joel Lebeau; Seller: Payton Hope Grubbs; $205,000.
37064
202 5th Avenue South, Franklin, Craigs; Buyer: Dennis Lee; Seller: Alex Gregg and Elliott Rains; $1,375,000.
2020 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Gillian Fischbach and Grady Theodore Parton Jr; Seller: Ann Kathryn Mullins; $388,000.
1030 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Andrew Courchesne; Seller: Brendan P Fuge; $530,000.
1720 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Tara M and Brent A Baldwin; Seller: Brionna and Erik Motsenbocker; $874,000.
106 Buttercup Cove, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Sarah E Jones and Edward Elvin Shroyer III; Seller: Cheryl S and Terry W Hutchins; $440,000.
4019 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Swaroop Shivarudraiah and Deepa Shivalingaish; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $483,140.
1112 Adams Street, Franklin; Buyer: Carol and Michael Ennis; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $1,556,369.
4054 Foxglove Farm Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Kimberly Ann and Ryan Kei Ito; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $599,820.
100 Whiteside Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Melinda S and Tony J Simmons; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $713,155.
209 Jaclyn Court, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Monica and Randy Wooten Living Trust; Seller: Joshua J Wingstrom; $500,000.
309 Inwood Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Amanda and Richard Stanfill; Seller: Karla M Workman; $550,000.
436 Wise Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Clare Messina and Andrew Michael Hansen; Seller: Kate D and Matthew K Farmer; $520,000.
611 Cobert Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Erin G and Byron Joel Schneider; Seller: Lindsey C Harrison; $480,000.
2084 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Billy Russell Wall; Seller: Lisbeth S Bradley; $659,900.
70 Shelley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Tanya L and Chad E Wierscheke; Seller: Lyndsay C and Sam M Undseth; $590,000.
1301 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Jan S and Robert Roy Morehead; Seller: Mark D Michel Revocable Living Trust; $252,000.
6038 Huntmere Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Alexis R and Taylor M Lee; Seller: Megan B and Giancario Marchena; $446,000.
506 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Caitlin and Thomas Grumley; Seller: Michelle Donnelly; $643,500.
2031 Erwin Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Cassandra and Trent Dilfer; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $541,371.
1238 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Barbara J and Kenneth J Zipperian; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $812,857.
245 Strahl Street, Franklin; Buyer: Brett M Kroncke; Seller: Nashvillage LLC; $450,000.
117 Rucker Avenue, Franklin, Rucker Park; Buyer: Rida and Mahvish Nusrat Khan; Seller: RBF Investments LLC; $300,000.
Vacant lot on Russell Road, Franklin; Buyer: Heist LLC; Seller: Russell Ridge LLC; $269,900.
3060 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Isabell R and Thomas J Thomasson; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $684,053.
501 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estates Condos; Buyer: Dante Rozzelle; Seller: Twyla Marie Bryant and Frank R Courreges III; $231,000.
2654 McLemore Road, Franklin; Buyer: Julie and Bradley Tunnell; Seller: Watermark Homes LLC; $1,477,100.
37067
136 Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Manish Kharat; Seller: 136 Trinity Road Trust; $135,000.
129 East Lake Court, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Jordan Melton and Luis Lozoya; Seller: Daniel Kantor; $350,000.
1011 Dunrobin Drive, Franklin, McKay's Mill; Buyer: Terri and Robert Haviland II; Seller: Frances Le Hale; $460,000.
Southstar Private Drive, Franklin, Standard at Cool Springs; Buyer: Franklin Parkland Acquisition LLC; Seller: Gateway Mosby Cool Springs Lessee LLC; $100.
Knoll Top Lane, Franklin, Standard at Cool Springs; Buyer: Cool Springs Acquisition LLC; Seller: Gateway Mosby Cool Springs LLC; $82,849,900.
202 Golden Leaf Court, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Tara and Thomas Arcuri Jr; Seller: Griselda B and Barry E Ambuehl; $406,500.
1120 Cross Creek Drive, Franklin, Cross Creek; Buyer: James Allen Ekness; Seller: John Andrew Vahrenkamp; $550,000.
6061 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Spencer Donna and Homer Wright Jr; Seller: Letitia B Turner Trust; $385,000.
1525 Braden Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Sandra and Curtis B Lane; Seller: Lynn C Wilson; $489,900.
4280 Warren Road, Franklin; Buyer: Anna and Jonathan Smith; Seller: Natalie and Cameron Craig; $1,187,500.
9236 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Dimple Maia Sakthivel and Sakthivel Sabapathy; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $616,155.
5004 Montelena Drive, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Miranda G and Phillips Jones; Seller: Shelly H and Barry M Brown; $813,000.
37069
2480 Santa Barbara Lane, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Carolyn A Tidwell; Seller: Amy Lynn; $1,065,000.
2404 Manderly Trail, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Kiira Teresa and Stephen Lawerence Cherry; Seller: Amy R and Brian S Blankenship; $520,000.
5014 Rizer Point Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Sarah and James Russell Connolly Jr; Seller: Dana M and Ghevond Hookassian; $541,000.
1015 Stonebridge Park Drive, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Julie and William Thompson; Seller: Lindsay and Martin Hahn; $725,000.
Vacant land on North Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Hartmann Trust; Seller: Lisa and John Lormand Jr; $32,500.
1609 Blue Springs Road, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Christina Anne and Brett Thayer Jones; Seller: Rita Warden Short; $320,000.
116 Jackson Lake Drive, Franklin, Jackson Lake; Buyer: Yi Qiang Chen; Seller: Susanne M and Robert J Washko; $610,000.
37135
1111 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Katie and Greg Schwerdtfeger; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $506,905.
1824 Apperley Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Emilli Elsie and Christopher Allen Fabiani; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $616,650.
9236 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Jessica M and John M Bruno; Seller: Katrina M Howchin-Tucker and Charles Henry Tucker; $707,500.
1207 Creekside Drive, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Kerry and Gregory Marotta; Seller: Stacie and Gary Kinder; $437,500.
838 Nolenmeade Place, Nolensville, Nolenmeade; Buyer: Patricia and Philippe Beaubian; Seller: Woodridge Properties LLC D/B/A Woodridge Homes LLC; $524,600.
37174
2110 Ieper Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Hillary L and Marcus U Baucom II; Seller: Cynthia and Michael C Park; $336,000.
4021 Locerbie Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Jennifer L Angeny; Seller: Elizabeth J Tomes and Jon Karl Long; $342,000.
301 Oldbury Private Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Cynthia Park; Seller: Josh Tomlin; $270,000.
1521 Halifax Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Calvin W Bivings Builders LLC; Seller: Kathleen M and Roy S Serfass; $70,000.
5020 Speight Street, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Diane Linda and Timothy Ryan Starnes; Seller: Mariah Chelsey and Kyle Matheson Kinser; $369,500.
2271 Dewey Drive #D2, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Irena and Oleg Baranets; Seller: Nita Wyrick and Ellsworth Neil Richardson; $177,000.
1011 Alpaca Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Isamara and Turner B Binkley; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $494,900.
1274 Chapmans Retreat Drive, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Amanda Lynn and Robert T Davis; Seller: Rachel N and Jason L Cook; $336,000.
3004 Langston Place, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: SPH Property One LLC; Seller: Tasha and Royce C Guy; $373,600.
1535 Halifax Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Kortney M and Wesley R Crigger; Seller: Tchaye Natacha Abobi-Graber and Jonathan R Graber; $299,900.
37179
1035 Watauga Court, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Robin E and Michael A Joncich; Seller: Brittany and Adam Truch; $372,500.
2029 Devonwood Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Michelle K and (unknown) Terry; Seller: Charli R and Reed N Staal; $415,000.
4805 Bethesda Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Nicole and Taylor Scott; Seller: Jeffery Welch; $825,000.
2838 Pedigo Place, Thompsons Station, Buckner Place; Buyer: Dugout Properties Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Joyce Marie Maddox; $285,000.
1427 Channing Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Danielle McGlynn; Seller: Karen Aigner; $305,000.
2201 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Melanie S and Guy A Aull Declaration of Trust; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $496,488.
2444 Adelaide Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Lesley A and Jerry S LaCroix; Seller: Melissa and Benjamin Greene; $349,900.
2686 Paddock Park Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Mariah and Kyle Kinser; Seller: Nicole and Taylor Scott; $591,000.
3102 Shropshire Court, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: April Snyder and Nicholas A Ohl; Seller: Sharon and Anthony Q Miller; $413,000.
