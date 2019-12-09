PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
NOV. 26, 2019
37027
9459 Appleton Court, Brentwood, The Laurels; Buyer: Lisa and Gregory James; Seller: Angela D and John H Jolly Jr; $1,215,900.
1015 Jones Parkway, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Erin C and Thomas H Cabell Jr; Seller: Phyllis L and James J Gray; $850,000.
9230 Fox Run Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Shelley Blume and John Marshall Sinclair; Seller: Deborah L and Bobby W Sinclair; $600,000.
107 Blackstone Court, Brentwood, Shadow Creek at Southern Woods; Buyer: Karen M and Sean W Moore; Seller: Chynea and Charles S Ahyou; $630,000.
9575 Faulkner Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Michelle and Kyle Killian; Seller: Katherine and James Toney; $645,000.
1521 Tellcroft Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Julie Hui and Steven J Blad; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $2,430,576.
1920 Oakhampton Place, Brentwood, Oakhampton; Buyer: Kristin Barlowe and James Clauer; Seller: Teresa Rhyne Mullins; $525,000.
1580 Ragsdale Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Wilkinson Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Miten Patel and Cloyd Wayne Thurman Jr; $405,000.
Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Jessica Ann Herbert; Seller: Ryan S Gadsey; $266,500.
9200 Bradbury Court, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Melissa and Mark Rood; Seller: Natalie Kovach; $1,175,000.
1857 Pageantry Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Erin E and Stephen B Hunter; Seller: Aspen Construction LLC; $1,159,199.
5 Carmel Lane, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Bell Group Holdings LLC; Seller: Laura Jill Reynolds; $1,250,000.
315 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek at Southern Woods; Buyer: SPH Property Two LLC; Seller: Brenda M and Craig R Smith; $576,900.
355 Childe Harolds Circle, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Kedija Abdela and Alemu Mindaga; Seller: Anthony C Forster; $610,000.
2145 Key Drive, Brentwood, Hunterwood; Buyer: Leslie A and Christopher N Thomas; Seller: Charlotte Adrienne Poe; $760,000.
5 Camelback Court, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Bell Group Holdings LLC; Seller: Kathy M and Michael C Smarkdak; $1,300,000.
506 Franklin Road, Brentwood, Country Club Estates; Buyer: 506 Franklin Road LLC; Seller: Sara Wall; $625,000.
9466 Chesapeake Drive, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Yuru Ouyang and Zhiwang Wu; Seller: Susanne Lawrence-Starr and James E Starr; $632,000.
8011 Knoll Court, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Emily J and Winston Rester II; Seller: Pamela and Joseph Q Gilder; $592,000.
37046
6821 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Nancy J and Kevin M McGrade; Seller: Jenny and Chris Quartararo; $539,999.
7109 Blondell Way, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Amy M and Chad D Pfeffer; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $538,795.
6833 Chatterton Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Jennifer Warner and Glenn Sheriff; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $719,247.
6556 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Natalie B and Mitchell J Tolzmann; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $657,200.
6584 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: John M Jacques; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $826,471.
7176 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $116,235.
8911 Calendula Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Timothy Burns Living Trust; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,087,468.
7039 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Casa M Investments LLC and Justin L Thomas Revocable Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,312,500.
8333 Patterson Road, College Grove; Buyer: Cheryl K and Robert W Queen; Seller: The Estate of Mattie E Walker; $375,000.
Lots 405, 417, and 439 on Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $419,580.
7021 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Elizabeth West and William Eric Downing; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $779,960.
7113 Blondell Way, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Alexandra G and Luke M Amelang; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $488,000.
7137 Blondell Way, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Tina M and David J Blake; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $574,341.
8205 Tiller Court, College Grove, Smithson Property; Buyer: Kingdom Homes LLC; Seller: The Estate of Everal Lucille Kole; $675,000.
37062
1041 Wiseman Farm Road, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Andrea S and Claiborne Pitt Watkins; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $333,445.
1056 Braydon Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Gina D White; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $275,364.
7210 Deervalley Drive, Fairview, Deer Valley; Buyer: Christina M Fahy and David A Clark Jr; Seller: Andrea Suzanne and Claiborne Pitt Watkins; $300,000.
Vacant lot on Cooper Lane, Fairview; Buyer: Gabriel Pritchard; Seller: Elizbeth and Reese Tidwell; $80,000.
Multiple lots on Lake Road, Fairview; Buyer: Kimberly Rose; Seller: Janice Raye Osborne and Linda Lee Karow; $155,300.
7213 Dogwood Drive, Fairview, Glenhaven; Buyer: Rebecca Jo and Berton Lloyd Dinkins; Seller: Marty Curle; $190,000.
7356 Spencer Mill Road, Fairview; Buyer: Carol Lynn Gothard; Seller: Audrey and Avraham Niego; $539,900.
7103 Wiley Circle, Fairview; Buyer: Wiley Circle Investment; Seller: June King; $325,000.
37064
4000 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Revecca Lenora and Scott Wayne Beaulieu; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $429,900.
269 Stonehaven Circle, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Bethany Ford and Dayton Hollis Long; Seller: Jill and Edward Wildermuth; $423,000.
220 Azalea Lane, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Michelle and Charles M Collier; Seller: Melissa McGrath; $759,000.
1042 Huntsman Circle, Franklin, Hunters Chase; Buyer: Shirley J and William Turner; Seller: Toni S Cassady; $387,450.
1718 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin, Galleria Commercial Complex; Buyer: Armel LLC; Seller: 1718 Galleria Boulevard Partnership; $4,600,000.
1268 Buckingham Circle, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Nicolas Schulz Trust; Seller: Silke Schulz; $399,104.
2043 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Surabhi and Rajesh Pawa; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $319,165.
309 Liebler Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Sharon and Graham P Matthews; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $564,900.
1535 Fleetwood Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Abigail and Andrew S Fishbone; Seller: Zurich Home Group LLC; $1,286,178.
3031 Cheever Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Billie A Payne and William A Rozell; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $593,070.
306 Astor Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Mary A and David A Wismer Jr Irrevocable Exempt Trust; Seller: Kerry H and Frank Blackwood; $378,k203.
South Carothers Road, Franklin; Buyer: Lockwood Section 9 & 12 LLC; Seller: HDP Lockwood Glen LLC; $3,421,288.
1581 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Carol and George M Shap Jr; Seller: Barbara J and Ken J Zipperian; $993,000.
1371 Moran Road (Special Warranty Deed), Franklin; Buyer: 614 Series II LLC; Seller: Frank F Chalfont Revocable Trust; $2,750,000.
405 Alexander Drive, Franklin, Magnolia Place; Buyer: Tom Lochbihler; Seller: JWS Magnolia LLC and Sanders GP; $350,000.
104 Meredith Place, Franklin, Magnolia Place; Buyer: Tom Lochbihler; Seller: JWS Magnolia LLC and Sanders GP; $350,000.
108 Meredith Place, Franklin, Magnolia Place; Buyer: Tom Lochbihler; Seller: JWS Magnolia LLC and Sanders GP; $350,000.
Alexander Drive, Franklin, Magnolia Place; Buyer: Poonam Bery; Seller: JWS Magnolia LLC and Sanders GP; $350,000.
600 Alexander Drive, Franklin, Magnolia Place; Buyer: Poonam Bery; Seller: JWS Magnolia LLC and Sanders GP; $350,000.
309 Levisa Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Tonya J Long Trust; Seller: Christy C and David W Willson; $424,000.
4032 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Lauren Lynn and Jason Matthew Giesler; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $532,424.
172 Barlow Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jacob Andrew Barnes; Seller: Sonja J and Erik E Peterson; $595,000.
1738 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lana Leck and Jonathan Baker; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,043,209.
1085 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Alger Revocable Living Trust; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $603,280.
2127 Southern Preserve Lane, Franklin, Southern Preserve; Buyer: Sarah and Ruben Rodriguez; Seller: Carbine & Assoc LLC; $1,000,956.
3006 Ledgebrooke Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Rachel Ellen and Jeffrey Tyler Baugh; Seller: Lauren and Matthew Giesler; $500,000.
107 Parsons Place, Franklin, Harpeth Meadows; Buyer: Parsons Place LLC; Seller: Franklin Retreat House - A Series of IT Realty LLC; $540,000.
2810 Cale Court, Franklin, McLemore Farms; Buyer: Christy and David Scott Trammell; Seller: Cathryn P and John A Mazeika; $620,000.
4403 Bagsby Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Sandra and Leroyh Engstrand; Seller: Kathleen Engstand and John Baugh; $450,000.
1000 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lana K Mitchell; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $744,900.
444 MacKenzie Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Juilianne M and Scott A Lansfield; Seller: Suzanne and Joshua H Williams; $537,000.
114 Hobbs Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Emily G and Joshua W Drake; Seller: Brooke Nichole Myers; $614,000.
205 Creekstone Boulevard, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Claudia Quesada and Eduardo Aguirre Gonzalez; Seller: 205 Creekstone Boulevard LLC; $505,000.
1030 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Allison H and Chandler R Pace; Seller: Megan B Minifie; $384,500.
3012 Singing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Baiaji Boddapati and Ujwala Naga R L Somaraju; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $473,011.
1744 Swansons Ridge Drive, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Heist LLC; Seller: Swansons Ridge LLC; $284,000.
502 Tiger Lily Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Brandon C Lundquist; Seller: Ruth Elise and Eugene Franklin Caldwell; $380,000.
4901 Nuthatch Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Laurel J and Emmanuel John Butmankiewicz; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,752,357.
2016 Roderick Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Louis J Columbo III; Seller: Sarah Rebecca Branscom; $330,000.
Lots 1891 and 2165 on Rowan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $360,800.
1609 Grassmere Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Goodmanson Family Trust; Seller: Kimberly M and David R Anderson; $1,427,500.
4712 Farmstead Lane, Franklin, Farmstead; Buyer: Courtney and Nicholas Laxton; Seller: Gregg and Rains Group LLC; $335,000.
249 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kristin A and Matthew G Ashabranner; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $690,000.
108 Sontag Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Karen O and Gary L Carrigan; Seller: Paula D and James W Cannon; $500,000.
1373 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Delois Faulkner Trust; Seller: Sandra Smith Abell and Henry C Smith; $570,000.
228 Granger View Circle, Franklin, Cedarhill; Buyer: Amy and Adam Livesay; Seller: Heather D and James M Demastus; $377,000.
605 Rutherford Lane, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Cynthia Rae and David Allan Holder; Seller: Deanna L and Douglas E Allen; $495,000.
228 Karnes Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Jennifer and Paul Bazzano Jr; Seller: Virginia L and Stephen T Fahey; $502,000.
206 Hardison Avenue, Franklin, Rolling Meadows; Buyer: Katelyn E Williams and Martin P Coleman; Seller: Asaph Freedom Properties LLC; $250,000.
128 4th Avenue North, Franklin; Buyer: CJR4THAVE2019 LLC; Seller: The Estate of Victor Thomas Patterson; $1,322,500.
37067
1033 Eden Park Drive, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Hoffman Family Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Mary L Zdeb Revocable Living Trust; $635,000.
311 Sheffield Place, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Hannah Rachelle and Brian Carl Pike; Seller: Brandi Thraikill and Alexander Ottolini; $445,000.
5025 Montelena Drive, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Mukta and Abhishek Kasturia; Seller: Cherie Epperson and Gregory Keith Sibley; $753,000.
1047 Cedarview Lane, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Vincent J Valetutti Jr; Seller: Robert A Shultz; $600,000.
105 Brickston Street, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Gray S and John W Vogler; Seller: David W Holst; $755,000.
106 Fine Lane, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Brittany Lynn and Steven James Hansen; Seller: Linda Maria and Jonathan Shane White; $470,000.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #A10, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: Brett Granstaff; Seller: Nancy Black; $300,000.
248 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Haley Hampton and Brett J Beeler; Seller: Dawn C Newton; $395,000.
37069
1505 Blue Springs Road, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Sarah D and Joseph A Williams; Seller: Rebecca F and Larry H Medlen; $415,000.
432 Essex Park Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Carolyne J Niles Living Trust; Seller: Susan Burcham; $455,000.
1575 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Lyle Finley Revocable Trust; Seller: Carol Lynn Gothard; $2,000,000.
701 Mockingbird Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Pamela and Joseph Q Gilder; Seller: Emily and Joshua W Drake; $490,000.
129 Meadowgreen Drive, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Kathryn and Patrick Cowden; Seller: Carolyn H and Harold R Trickey III; $340,000.
1055 Stonebridge Park Drive, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Beverly and Steve Bogard; Seller: Meredith and John Nelson; $620,000.
424 Crofton Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Karen and Phillip Bonasso; Seller: Kimball Family Realty Trust; $580,000.
1104 Montpier Drive (Executrix Deed), Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Cindy and Jesse J Loflin; Seller: The Estate of Ralph H Maxson; $550,000.
417 Newbary Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Arianna Lynn and John Vincent Attigliato; Seller: Joseph Alexander Morrison; $340,000.
141 Deercrest Circle, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Nicole Lee and Nicholas Eugene Diamond; Seller: Kiersten Burk; $355,900.
1044 Vaughn Crest Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Eloise E and Terry L Correll; Seller: Emily T Warthen Revocable Trust; $2,300,000.
908 Gold Hill Court, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Christine Brinkley and William Lance Gifford; Seller: Denise M and Bradley B Wolf; $833,000.
37135
716 Vickery Park Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Kathy and Mark Engelsdorfer; Seller: Weekly Homes LLC; $692,787.
9221 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Teresa Nelson and David H Carpenter; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $757,994.
1127 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Jing and Chaochen You; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $547,020.
2267 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Yazdian Development Group Inc; Seller: Kiddsroad LLC; $130,000.
2316 Dugan Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Chetan Pillai; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $406,432.
258 Belgian Road, Nolensville, Bennington; Buyer: Nicole and Brian Flint; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $968,891.
113 Hadley Reserve Private Court, Nolensville, Hadley Reserve; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Tennessee Valley Homes Inc; $239,000.
1221 Bradshaw Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Katherine M and James M Toney; Seller: Melissa Vazquez-Putman and Jamie Putman; $555,000.
330 Gleaves Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Michael Zakaria Elias; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $470,075.
7720 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $120,000.
7110 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $120,000.
7724 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $120,000.
7106 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $120,000.
130 Belle Forest Circle, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7040 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
2300 Trivaca Court, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Anoop Vipin and Gayathri Suprabha; Seller: Marcy A and Robert E Sipes; $410,000.
9950 Maxwell Lane, Nolensville; Buyer: Turnberry Homes LLC; Seller: Richard McAdams; $1,560,000.
133 Burberry Glen Boulevard, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Nichole and Shilo A Morin; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $505,490.
37174
1730 Dorset Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Trans AM SFE II LLC; Seller: Karen S and Frederick L Clendening; $250,000.
1716 Emma Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Trans AM SFE II LLC; Seller: Heather Christine and Thomas James Pinter; $284,000.
2018 Gweneth Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Caroline and Sterling Scott; Seller: Justy and Shane Andrews; $399,900.
1059 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Elizabeth and Roger Qualls; Seller: Betty K Hunnicutt; $250,000.
1028 Lexington Farms Drive, Spring Hill, Lexington Farms; Buyer: April T Frank; Seller: Toni Selliris N/K/A Toni Frizzell; $309,900.
5021 Paddy Trace, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Amber and Richard Andrasek; Seller: Adrienne Green; $430,000.
3028 Sommette Drive, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Kelly Elizbeth and John Eric Lyon; Seller: Thompson Revocable Living Trust; $324,900.
165 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Carolyn and Paul Riviere; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $243,625.
1802 Lowell Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Kyle and Carmen L Collins; Seller: Adrian Garrison Jr; $322,900.
106 Baker Springs Lane, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Joan E Bennett-Williams; Seller: Kimberly and Michael Felix; $248,500.
3035 Havasu Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Jo Ann and Thomas D Larson; Seller: Brenda B and Cary P Blue; $355,000.
6025 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Nancy H Seaman; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $434,783.
2442 Adelaide Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Lauren and Kevin Hines; Seller: Kathleen T and Brett McCarthy; $374,900.
3045 Newport Valley Circle, Spring Hill, Newport Valley; Buyer: Derek Campbell; Seller: Lauren and Sean Finn; $191,900.
2200 Loudenslager Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Jamie Craig and Adrian Garrison Jr; Seller: Michelle and Michael J Chatterton; $637,500.
104 Cabin Creek Court, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Chanel and Dustin Brown; $345,000.
1006 Glessner Drive, Spring Hill, Glennmont; Buyer: Michael Oberberger; Seller: Jo Ann and Thomas Dolph Larson; $470,000.
2002 Towhee Court, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Jennifer and Joshua Lunn; Seller: Glenda and Thomas H Walls Jr; $339,900.
3207 Appian Way, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Danielle and Michael Saigh II; Seller: Raquel Aremendariz P and Michael Joerg Schnepf; $485,000.
6013 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Bridgette and Thomas Thompson; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $415,625.
4177 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: McKenzie Jean and John David Towle Lund; Seller: Laura and Warren Smith; $474,900.
37179
6 vacant lots on Ronstadt Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: G P Luxury LLC; Seller: Blueprint Properties LLC; $1,110,000.
3267 Vinemont Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Erin O and Josef D Stephens; Seller: Crescent Homes of TN LLC; $452,490.
4869 Bethesda Road, Thompsons Station, Newcomb; Buyer: Jane and Daniel Szoch; Seller: Sharon M and Dan Blount; $1,096,500.
2764 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: MMZ Ventures OLC; Seller: Nancy H Seaman; $409,000.
2797 Buckner Lane, Thompsons Station, Pickens Estates; Buyer: Janet F and Walter D Ward; Seller: Brenda K Conner Revocable Trust; $1,260,000.
2116 English Garden Way, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: BGRS Relocation Inc; Seller: Kristin K and Nicholas Smith; $422,500.
6004 Turncreek Road, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Tracy and James Metcalfe Jr; Seller: Stoneridge Homes Inc; $559,611.
3666 Martins Mill Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Rosa Li and Arnold Laxamana; Seller: Crescent Homes of TN LLC; $557,662.
3100 Millerton Way, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Bobby Joe White; Seller: Opendoor Property J LLC; $390,000.
2169 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Kristin M Larsen; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $469,473.
1643 Hampshire Place, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Canterbury Place Trust; Seller: Brooke and John Robert Peitzman; $304,900.
