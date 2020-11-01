PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF OCT. 27, 2020
37027
5123 Seward Road, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Lindsey Michelle and Travis Joseph Kulp; Seller: Julie Ferrell and Thomas R Wilson Jr; $1,150,000.
1247 Wheatley Forest Drive, Brentwood, Bridgeton Park; Buyer: Sam Karaman; Seller: Irina and Evgeniy Karaman; $370,000.
1775 Charity Drive, Brentwood, The Laurels; Buyer: Kathryn and Clifton Randall Taylor; Seller: Jane Y and Al W Radford; $1,085,000.
9733 Amethyst Lane, Brentwood, Woodlands at Copperstone; Buyer: Sheleen and Jack Anstandig Trust; Seller: Julie R and Stephen Richard Stephenson; $870,000.
1508 Sugarwood Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Chandler S Ganick; Seller: Marie and Steven Perrigo; $409,900.
9550 Faulkner Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Charles Young Sun Yum; Seller: Connie and Bryan E Bender; $490,000.
1182 Waller Road, Brentwood, Wheelers; Buyer: Yuri and Glenn Hancock; Seller: Brent Owens and Howard Curtis McGuire Jr; $209,000.
1037 Sunset Road, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Michelle R and Jeffrey M Scobey; Seller: Cristin and James Patterson; $660,000.
1132 Holly Tree Farms Road, Brentwood, Holly Tree Farms; Buyer: Deborah and Samuel D Payne; Seller: Kathleen W and Charles A Owen Jr; $717,000.
1609 Reed Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Lihui Yin and Ziheng Zhen; Seller: Winnie J and Richard L Bray; $380,000.
5107 Yale Court, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: Lumsdaine TN Community Property Trust; Seller: Kimberley K and Ryan T Foster; $1,925,000.
1114 Brookview Drive, Brentwood, Liberty Downs; Buyer: Emily and William Jackson; Seller: Jane L and John S Hutson; $750,000.
1214 Arrowhead Drive, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Martha Suzanne and George Silbernage; Seller: Emily C and William A Jackson; $695,000.
5207 Country Club Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Country Club; Buyer: Catherine and Gerald D Laufman; Seller: Laura G Powers; $1,000,000.
917 Jones Parkway, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Carrie Alicia and Kevin Michael Hare; Seller: J Cottrell; $1,050,000.
28 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Pamela D and David Duquette; Seller: Distinctive Design Homes Inc; $4,125,000.
9258 Berwyn Court, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Julia Marie and Roger Dale Clapp Sr; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,640,508.
309 Seward Road, Brentwood, Iroquois Estates; Buyer: Rachel and Andrew McCloud; Seller: Jessica and Scott Warren; $1,600,000.
1899 New Bristol Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Caroline R and Edwin C Bibb; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $1,342,081.
9290 Fordham Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $365,000.
1864 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Lunden Aelovet; Seller: Old South Construction of TN LLC; $1,420,362.
1310 Robert E Lee Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Alessandra and Michael W Glasser; Seller: Stephanie Maureen and Peter Currie Boyle; $300,000.
8339 Lochinver Park Lane, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Adam Joel Charriere; Seller: Nancy E and Shawn D Madden; $818,000.
1915 New Bristol Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Stephanie Ann Russo and Brandon Ryan Giraldez; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $1,148,721.
1887 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Lauren and Bradley Taylor; Seller: Michele and Luke Riffle; $1,275,000.
315 Southgate Court, Brentwood, Crossroads South; Buyer: SCF RC Funding III LLC; Seller: JEJ Childcare Inc; $1,600,000.
2 lots on Berwyn Court, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $522,436.
725 Jones Parkway, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Hensley Group LLC; Seller: Rashmir Family Trust; $835,000.
9400 Whittingham Drive, Brentwood, Whittingham; Buyer: Alana and Stephen Bergen; Seller: Sevena O S Kreegel; $700,000.
9654 Boswell Court, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Sarah and Jalon King; Seller: Julie A Arnold; $699,000.
37046
7009 Vineyard Valley Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Teena M and Robert M Sand; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $679,955.
7586 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Julie Ann and Alexander Paul Welgraven; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners Inc; $554,032.
7546 Whiskey Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Lot 314 Troubadour Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $2,350,000.
7008 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Vivian Tarrio and Joseph Emanuel Sloan III; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners Inc; $649,146.
7044 Vineyard Valley Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Heather and Jason Louis Clementi; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $659,900.
6371 McDaniel Road, College Grove, ; Buyer: Zhihong Jin and Liping Huang; Seller: Scarlett R Brown; $3,000,000.
8831 Dorsera Circle, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Rhodora Bertuso and Kurt Alan Steward II; Seller: McKnight Revocable Living Trust; $255,000.
Vacant lot on Lane Road, College Grove, Riverstone Homes; Buyer: Roxanne L Townsend and Michael R Corcoran; Seller: Christopher M Richey and Kenneth R Burd Jr; $192,500.
6841 Glenn Lane, College Grove, Quail Hill; Buyer: George McClellan Roberts Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Carol and Calvin Bivings; $1,615,000.
Vacant lot on Sky Meadow Drive (840 Right of Way), College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $263,750.
7035 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Reene Talley and Devin Brander Cook; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $565,175.
6710 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Nicole and Kelley McTaggart; Seller: Yanxia and Tommy Couch; $555,000.
37062
7181 Kyles Creek Drive, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Karen M and Michael D Ellis; Seller: Kelly Shiver; $1,049,000.
7101 White Oak Drive, Fairview, Chester Estates; Buyer: SPH Property One LLC; Seller: Crystal D and Benjamin M Kuhn; $195,000.
7367 Crow Cut Road, Fairview, ; Buyer: Susan Deason and John Edgar Irby; Seller: Catherine and Kevin C Meston; $401,000.
7156 Chessington Drive, Fairview, Aden Woods of Castleberry; Buyer: Jane L and John S Hutson; Seller: Lorraine E and Brian L Threlkeld; $495,000.
Vacant lot on Caney Fork Road, Fairview, ; Buyer: Kevin Griffin; Seller: Beverly and Michael Binkley II; $200,000.
Vacant lot on Caney Fork Road, Fairview, ; Buyer: Summerwind Properties LLC; Seller: Beverly and Michael Binkley II; $260,000.
7323 Bruch Creek Road, Fairview, ; Buyer: Thomas Michael Bush; Seller: Janice E and Loyd A Pierce; $110,000.
Vacant lot on Cumberland Drive, Fairview, ; Buyer: Heather Marie and Christopher Blaine Eikel; Seller: Samuel E Burgess; $151,000.
7340 Taylor Road, Fairview, ; Buyer: John Christopher Deffenbaugh; Seller: Rita and Keith Mangrum; $302,000.
7203 Hidden Lake Drive, Fairview, Thompsons Landing; Buyer: Clayton T Rhylander; Seller: Tammy S and Jay H Moore; $464,000.
7542 Union Valley Road, Fairview, ; Buyer: Kayla and Hunter Spencer; Seller: Caleb A Duke; $285,000.
7127 Park Glen Drive, Fairview, Kingwood; Buyer: Bonnie Jill and Anthony Dylan Bruner; Seller: Jianqin Wang and Huai Yu Jiang; $368,800.
7621 Horn Tavern Road, Fairview, Hickory Springs; Buyer: Haley Elizabeth and Josh Horn; Seller: Annie and Quentin Hilman; $381,000.
37064
332 Fair Park Court, Franklin, Fair Park Cottages; Buyer: Sharon G and Philip Joost and Sharon G Debruyn; Seller: Bristol Fairpark Holdings LLC; $1,375,000.
4158 Arno Road, Franklin, ; Buyer: Jessica C and Michael Rosenberger; Seller: Shana and Jeffery C Jones; $627,000.
610 West End Circle, Franklin, West End Circle; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: H Elizabeth Hallier; $310,000.
135 Halswelle Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Valeria Alejandra and David Leon Hawkersmith Revocable Living Trusts; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $762,355.
830 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Zurich Homes Group LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $289,900.
Vacant lot on Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $592,800.
352 Whitewater Way, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Tammy and James N Sfakianos; Seller: Jaime and David Strang; $814,900.
225 Noah Drive, Franklin, South Park; Buyer: MTLC Properties LLC; Seller: Glass Properties LP; $2,100,000.
529 Madeira Street, Franklin, Reid Hill Commons; Buyer: Mary Susan and Marty Clinton Mills; Seller: Fay F Newman; $397,000.
112 Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Katherine R Miller Trust; Seller: Jennifer and Richard B Kloete; $1,150,000.
3039 Blossom Trail Lane, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Jennifer and Richard B Kloete; Seller: Ann and Sam Buchanan; $715,000.
1129 West Main Street #1, Franklin, Williamsburg; Buyer: David Alan Fountain; Seller: Kimberly L and Barry Clinton Giles; $251,000.
104 Patrick Avenue, Franklin, Idlewood; Buyer: Erin Lunn; Seller: Louisa K and Theodore M Shumaker; $370,000.
1904 Townsend Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Heather Leigh and Jared Armstrong Wieland; Seller: Catherine E and Gregory M Reed; $1,600,000.
3056 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Susan Maurine Faro and Susan Carol Hesla; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $465,240.
220 Green Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Caroline and Kaleb Haines; Seller: Angela C and Marcus W Overstreet; $567,000.
204 Monks Way, Franklin, Millgate; Buyer: M Douglas Brown; Seller: Joyce B and Samuel K Miller; $366,000.
2 lots on Gosey Hill Road, Franklin, Knowles; Buyer: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; Seller: Pamela and David Duquette; $9,900,000.
5957 Greenbriar Road, Franklin, Mitchell; Buyer: Jaime and Dave John Strang; Seller: Teresa L and Michael J Mitchell; $925,000.
6058 Stags Leap Way, Franklin, Stages Leap; Buyer: Gibson Family Trust; Seller: Mary and Sam Aruti; $679,900.
3030 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Katherine and Steven Scott Montgomery; Seller: Glorisa and Keith Reason; $334,500.
610 West End Circle, Franklin, West End Circle; Buyer: Megan K and Robert Hartman III; Seller: Music City Holdings LLC; $313,000.
2139 Southern Preserve Lane, Franklin, Southern Preserve; Buyer: Samantha R and Derrick S Foster; Seller: Blalock Homes LLC; $1,065,884.
123 Stream Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $140,277.
6 vacant lots on Cardel Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Belle Vista Phase 3 LLC; $1,140,000.
4207 Arno Road, Franklin, ; Buyer: Laura and Oliver Lubin 2015 Living Trust; Seller: Katherine Ratliff; $395,000.
201 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Ladonna M and Steven E Bacon; Seller: Darrel E Reifschneider; $493,000.
324 Liberty Pike #230, Franklin, Jamison Station Condos; Buyer: Sheila Jo and Clyde Dayton Hylton Jr; Seller: Traci Griffith Winter; $675,000.
4084 Foxglove Farm Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Teresa and Thomas Hewett; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $650,796.
127 Pebblecreek Road, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Allen and Anita Dix; Seller: Venus and Paul J Niner III; $359,980.
205 Cedar Drive, Franklin, Hill Estate; Buyer: Amber K and Nathan R Pirkle; Seller: Kathleen and Kevin Robison; $275,000.
1044 Carlisle Lane, Franklin, ; Buyer: Fangying Zhang and Shaofeng Huang; Seller: Dana K and Timothy J Gill; $715,000.
3050 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Martha and Frank Miller; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $457,105.
257 Karnes Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Sherril Deeanna and Bradley Lane Davis; Seller: Lola C Davis; $640,000.
Vacant lot on Gosey Hill Road, Franklin, ; Buyer: Don Dabbs and Alexander Blake; Seller: James C Ray Jr; $619,000.
210 Gloucester Street, Franklin, Yorktown; Buyer: Sara L and Christopher W Hageman; Seller: Mary E and William F Smith; $425,000.
123 Halswelle Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Kelly McCain and John Randle Day Jr; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $763,357.
6011 Leipers Fork Private Lane, Franklin, ; Buyer: Jacquelyn E and Rick A Jensen; Seller: Lauren and Barry Sullivan; $619,000.
9020 Wenlock Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Sandra K and Timothy D Miller; Seller: Shawn Damirian; $475,000.
616 Watermark Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Melissa Ann and Jeffrey Loritz Family Trust; Seller: Scot J Fickes; $525,000.
2 lots on Sycamore Street, Franklin, ; Buyer: Aubrey B Preston; Seller: Carol Etherington and Joseph Stanley Fossick; $1,545,000.
6051 Rural Plains Circle #205, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Moon Bay Harbor Condo Phase II LLC; Seller: Kathleen and Mark Engelsdorfer; $323,730.
177 Front Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kathy Anne Foltner Trust; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $845,799.
1026 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stacy A Barker; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $633,213.
1037 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: PCD Properties LLC; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $688,716.
613 Sugartree Lane, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Sharon and Nicholas Bollen; Seller: Natalie M and James G Anderson III; $390,000.
1627 Kinnard Drive, Franklin, Heath Place; Buyer: Rebecca D and Christopher James Kastner; Seller: Celia A and Morton H Stein; $476,000.
119 Pebble View Drive, Franklin, Cobblestone Court; Buyer: Donna C and Gary McClanahan; Seller: Richard A Kelly; $715,000.
2408 Adair Court, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Fereshteh Ferdosian and Nasim N Atefi; Seller: Joan H Burk; $400,000.
3044 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Santiago Garcia; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $461,915.
1105 State Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: John Thompson Fusting; Seller: Lauren and William Justin Morrison; $1,140,000.
3063 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Phyllis and Scott E Buchta; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $600,385.
708 Abbott Place, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Linda D and Carmine C Carullo; Seller: Sarah and Eric Immerfall; $520,000.
1024 State Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lisa B Reynolds; Seller: Beverly Hill and Ike Brumfield; $550,000.
425 Cardel Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: CKA Revocable Trust; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $730,405.
204 Cooper Ledge Circle, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Christina and Nabil Boutros; Seller: Patricia A and Hunter Q Styles; $515,000.
1409 Kinnard Drive, Franklin, Heath Place; Buyer: Lauren and Trey D Brown; Seller: Kayla and Jeffrey Wohelski; $427,750.
1205 Kristen Court, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Lisa M and William Z Schuster; Seller: Colleen L and James W Coomer; $480,000.
800 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Karen E and Sigmund J Peterson; Seller: Zurich Homes Group LLC; $1,449,500.
2008 Cabell Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Elizabeth Ann and Bryant Gregory Constantine; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $565,958.
206 Rich Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jennifer R and William W Bailey; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $599,900.
3038 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: John L Chambers; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $455,275.
451 Dewar Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Marielisa Aguilar Mendez; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $582,356.
30 Ashwood Court, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Colvin Family Trust; Seller: Laurene B and James D McLemore; $460,000.
4338 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, ; Buyer: Leipers Fork Foundation Inc; Seller: Kate and Mat Farmer; $390,000.
4312 Gallant Ridge Drive, Franklin, Estates of Gallant Ridge; Buyer: Tammy and Bruce Gennari; Seller: Deborah L Mickle and Edwin M Baker; $979,900.
106 Whiteside Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Tabitha J and Erol C Agaoglu; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $815,465.
404 Perkins Drive, Franklin, School Manor; Buyer: Lauren Taylor Wurthmann; Seller: Rebecca and Joseph Ireland; $430,000.
1068 Lewisburg Avenue, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Rachel and Christopher J Crosby; Seller: Megan C and Michael L Mason; $849,900.
1906 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Bonnie Robin and Scott T Doyle; Seller: Kevin Rippetoe; $244,900.
165 Sontag Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Nancy B and Stephen D Merrill; Seller: Jennifer D and Jimmy D Cline; $650,000.
1125 Harpeth Industrial Court, Franklin, Harpeth Industrial Park; Buyer: Connie and Steve Cathey; Seller: Steven Wells Trust; $1,175,000.
511 Ardmore Place, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Anna Christine and Daniel James Sargeant; Seller: Lauren and Murray Levesque; $680,500.
1222 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Elaine Ramel and Richard Stanley Davis; Seller: Mistrann T and Robert Todd Bridges; $801,000.
37067
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #M4, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Tanish A and William Joseph Newell Jr; Seller: William Pabst Jr; $319,000.
121 Selinawood Place, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Sheree L and Christopher C Chapela; Seller: Andrew Johnston; $510,000.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #K5, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Lisa B and James G Terry; Seller: Loraine Kovach and Thomas W Padden; $310,000.
132 Stanwick Drive, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Joseph F Owens Jr; Seller: David Todd Beasley; $379,000.
1528 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Karen Lee Little; Seller: Debra and Terry Welborn; $372,000.
708 Calloway Court, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Meagan A and Marc L Brannan; Seller: Casey and Patrick Robinson; $405,000.
1015 Candytuft Court, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Amber Ashby and Jeffrey Thomas Hitchcock; Seller: JLC Property Trust #1; $620,000.
218 Watson View Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Kristina Mizzell and Alex Wayne Buckler; Seller: Lauren Beth and Paul Samuel Mink; $588,000.
3013 Halenwood Circle (Correction Deed), Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Kathryn A and Robert S Nelson Jr; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $692,000.
3001 Halenwood Circle, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Jordan Whitehead and Robert Migliavacca; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $691,295.
1045 Harwick Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Kim Williams; Seller: Annemarie Browning; $660,000.
1012 Dovecrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Priyanka Boggavarapu and Venkta N Katakam; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $554,253.
37069
207 Eastgate Crescent Place, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Ginger and Micah J Hicks; Seller: Ying Luo and Ping Wang; $470,000.
913 Gold Hill Court, Franklin, Links at Temple Hills; Buyer: Carol and David Carter; Seller: Monika H Freeman; $825,000.
614 Lawrin Park, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Phillip J Brown; Seller: Glee R Solomon; $320,000.
1610 Ash Grove Court, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Emily Elrod and Ollie J Petre; Seller: Catherine Elizabeth and Katherine Marie Tremblay; $519,000.
1128 Hillview Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Jaqueline and Timothy E Stone; Seller: Glenola Livingston; $410,000.
204 Bellegrove Court, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Julie Basile; Seller: Linda E and Robert A Pedde; $1,015,000.
1016 Vaughn Crest Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Veronica Perez-Davidson and Stephen Davidson; Seller: Cynthia S and William Liggett Jr; $4,500,000.
532 Franklin Road, Franklin, ; Buyer: Vivian F Khah and Mahmoud Sajjadi; Seller: Master Plans LLC; $375,000.
354 Colt Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Kylie and Matthew E Harter; Seller: Kevin Michael Train; $395,000.
309 Chalford Court, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Sharon A and Joseph Brywczynski; Seller: Kathryn and Seth Myers; $860,000.
1284 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, ; Buyer: Jamie McPhee and James Ransome; Seller: Caitlin and Jay B Buchanan; $799,000.
108 Patricia Lee Court, Franklin, Carolina Close; Buyer: Kimberly Sue and Daniel Gilbert Brames Jr; Seller: Catherine J and Gerald D Laufman; $2,240,000.
2172 Hartland Road, Franklin, Harts Landmark; Buyer: Sharon S and Stuart C Spigel; Seller: Nancy and Stephen Merrill; $1,190,000.
1500 Amesbury Lane, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: Miwon and Peter Halt; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $1,987,599.
28 Prescott Place, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Sarah Bice; Seller: Anita L Bice; $255,000.
2171 Hartland Road, Franklin, Harts Landmark; Buyer: Christina Zabel and John Mark McDougal; Seller: Lynn S and Dale R Woods; $1,070,000.
37135
1323 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Marmar Bastory and Emad Yousif; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $594,000.
4505 Sawmill Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Samantha La Deux; Seller: Cassandra F and Bruce Wayne King; $473,000.
1834 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Julianne and Ryan Stornes; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $520,070.
1014 Austin Court, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Brittany and Russell Neely; Seller: Deidra W and Steve A Cummings; $525,000.
804 Delamotte Pass, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Sachie Hase and John M Craig; Seller: Defatta Custom Homes LLC; $811,205.
145 St Andrews Court, Nolensville, Temple Hills; Buyer: Wesley Revocable Trust; Seller: Karen L Little; $460,000.
801 Brownstone Court, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Alice B Upchurch; Seller: Julia G and David R Hickman; $365,000.
3112 Rutgers Pass, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Betty J and George W Redmond; Seller: Bryan Eugene Hannah; $479,900.
3202 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Juliana M and Christopher Leonard Gangone; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $599,027.
9240 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Jennifer and Matthew D Wright; Seller: Kimberly A and Randal L Stout; $815,000.
800 Piccadilly Drive, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Dhuha Maen and Alaa Algaban; Seller: Patricia and John Wilkins; $505,000.
Lots 4 and 5 on Dylan Woods Drive, Nolensville, Dylan Woods; Buyer: 615 Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Chris Thomas Homes LLC; $455,000.
259 Belgian Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Donna and Kenneth Paul Watkins; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $1,171,415.
37174
2987 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Ann and Stephen Lenahan; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $519,900.
3025 Gard Baldi Way, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Jolly Roofing and Contracting Co Inc; Seller: Tabitha N Jolly-Agaoglu and Erol K Agaoglu; $430,000.
3019 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Barbara S and Jeffery A Anderson; Seller: Enterprises LLC; $489,900.
8029 Ragusa Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Melissa M Wayne S Cook; Seller: Janice D and Robert B Hayes; $373,000.
1489 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Kalee Nicole and Lucas Daniel Madorin; Seller: Laura and Jeremy S Thompson; $405,000.
3017 Foust Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Janice D and Robert B Hayes; Seller: Alissa D and Michael J Anderson; $430,000.
3037 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $68,000.
3058 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Anam Shahid and Suleiman Ahmed Cheema; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $350,552.
2080 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Anna Faye and Ernest Dee Ashburn; Seller: Heather N and Oscar J McGivern; $420,000.
1012 Chapmans Crossing, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Harold Kenneth Marshall; Seller: Mary Goetsch; $339,900.
1708 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Myong-Suk and Jarrett Robinson; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $405,010.
3001 Michaleen Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Michelle and John Mayer; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $460,835.
4088 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Julie Carol and Stephen Erm Boyajian; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $529,900.
2994 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Erica and Jarom Bowman; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $582,590.
1012 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Sarah and Adam Tuttle; Seller: Amanda and Justin Lamore; $359,900.
1973 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Dana Nicole and Bryan Jacob Tri; Seller: Denise Marie and John A Cargan; $445,000.
3041 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $68,000.
2908 Faldo Lane, Spring Hill, Augusta Place; Buyer: Danielle L and Conor J Cronin; Seller: Jamie and Christopher D Wright; $280,000.
3017 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Allison R and Charles N Krewson; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $506,702.
2340 Leighton Way, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Benjamin S Hurst; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $260,000.
37179
6013 Turncreek Road, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Sylvia C and Harold A Held; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $421,395.
2107 Geneva Drive, Thompsons Station, Anderson Acres; Buyer: Cherisse and Daniel Redmond; Seller: April M and Jeffrey H Rupright; $304,000.
1907 Bunbury Court, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Lindsay and Todd Villemont; Seller: Carmen C and Douglas M Duncan; $367,000.
1909 Bunbury Court, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Zinah Rasool Al Sabbagh and Raed Abdul Wahid Shamkhi; Seller: Sarah Danielle and John Travis Dedrick; $363,750.
6009 Turncreek Road, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Janice S and Thomas L Hamilton; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $420,470.
3860 Bear Creek Road (includes 2 parcels), Thompsons Station, ; Buyer: Rebecca and Jason Mosow; Seller: Tony Wayne Anderson; $375,000.
2104 Geneva Drive, Thompsons Station, Anderson Acres; Buyer: Kortney J Dalrymple; Seller: Rachel C and Daniel T Zecher; $291,000.
3210 Natoma Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Megan C and Michael L Mason; Seller: William B Lambing IV; $639,900.
2273 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Brooke and Dwayne Pate; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $547,990.
1901 Sedberry Road, Thompsons Station, ; Buyer: Joy K and James T Helton III; Seller: Janice Huff Greene; $665,000.
3437 Milford Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Marlen Collins; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $474,493.
2146 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: JCP Family Living Trust; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $497,103.
1907 Loughborough Court, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Jennifer Majors and David Lance Smith; Seller: Melissa R and Scott H Lieberman; $470,000.
