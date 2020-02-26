February is just about over and it is time to get your home in tip-top shape and ready to list if you plan on moving this year.
As a Realtor® with over 20 years of experience, I can tell you that one of the most important aspects of listing your property is to offer the best first impression of your home to buyers! It is no longer enough to make sure your home is just clean and tidy when buyers arrive at your doorstep for a showing. You need to make sure your home makes the very best first impression online before buyers ever set foot in the foyer!
Your chosen real estate professional should walk through your home with you to discuss areas that need attention before photographs are taken by a professional photographer. Selfies may be all the rage, but taking listing pictures of one of your most important assets should be done by a trained professional and this should be part of the listing procedure used by your Realtor®. They should also be taking extensive notes on your home’s best qualities as they move through your home with you to use as captions on the still photographs once pictures are uploaded into the MLS system. Adding descriptions along with photographs can help buyer’s better understand the best details and character points of your home.
A video tour can also be created and posted for online viewing on platforms such as Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, and LinkedIn to encourage interest and showcase your home’s best qualities. By having your home marketed through multiple sites, it is receiving the widest exposure rather than just appearing on the MLS site.
An audio track can be added to a video tour to describe your home’s details. QR codes can be created and added to print media to link to the listing or any tours that have been created. This can be very helpful when flyers are used outside the property to quickly capture interest of potential buyers driving through neighborhoods an see a sign in your yard.
When you choose a Realtor®, ask about how they plan to market your home and make it stand out from the competition. Look at examples of some of their current listings online to see how they accentuate details on different sites. Buyers do a lot of shopping on their phones and tablets before they ever decide they want to see a property in person. Make sure your home will make the very best first impression when you list it!
... "You've Got A Friend in Real Estate"
Jarod Tanklsey (615)403-8265
www.BrentwoodandBeyond.com (more Blogs and Featured Listings)
Brentview Realty (615)373-2814
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.