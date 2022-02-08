If you’re trying to decide when to list your house, the time is now. The market is hot and buyers are active, eagerly awaiting each new listing.
According to research done by Keller Williams Music City and expert realtors at Sold By Zimmerman, recent data indicates home showing rates are rising. There are more buyers than homes for sale right now which means you’ll likely receive multiple offers, and your home won’t be on the market long.
Here are four reasons to list before the busy spring season:
- The number of houses on the market is still low
- Your equity is still growing at record amounts
- While rising, mortgage rates are still historically low
- Home prices are going to keep rising with time
Working with an expert to help you navigate the difficult aspects of your sale is extremely important. Selling your home can be emotional, stressful and complex. Having someone go every step of the way with you will ensure you not only get the best price for your home, but that you feel secure in the process leading up to the final sale.
Here are just a few things those at Sold By Zimmerman will do to make sure you get the most out of your sale:
- Make the best first impression
- Maximize your buyer pool and your sale
- Understand the documentation
- Be your expert negotiator
- Price your home right
Whether you’re just starting to think about selling or you tried it on your own and want to revisit it with a professional, Tracy Zimmerman and her team are ready to help. For more information, email [email protected], visit soldbyzimmerman.com or call (615) 294-8800.
