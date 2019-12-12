It seems like we were just celebrating Thanksgiving and now Christmas is less than two weeks away! Everyone is rushing around to finish decorating and shopping tasks in preparation for the big day.
Many people will spend their holiday locally hosting their friends, family and out-of-town guests and others will be traveling this holiday season. If you are the one traveling to visit friends and family, have you prepared your house for departure?
Some people travel often and have a well-established checklist of items to handle and others may be traveling for the first time this year. Either way, there are a few important things you should consider doing to keep your house looking "lived in" while you are gone.
Be sure to stop your mail and any other regularly scheduled home deliveries such as newspapers or food delivery services. If you haven't put a hold on your mail in a while, the U.S. Postal Service has a new verification system so placing a hold may take a few extra steps this year if that service is available in your area.
If you have "smart" plugs or light bulbs, look at the schedules and make some changes for a more randomly lighted appearance than normal. Even though you may have control of household items remotely via your home network, give a trusted neighbor a key so they could get into your home and reset a router if your network goes down or handle other small emergencies that may arise. Mechanical timers on lamps provide a good back-up in the event of a network failure.
Other things to consider are thermostat settings and parking arrangements. Turn down your thermostat to save some energy while gone, but do not turn off the heat completely. Consider asking your neighbors to park a car in your driveway occasionally while you are gone and keep watch on the mailbox as well as pick up deliveries that may not have been cancelled. Many people may choose to use a house or pet sitter while gone, but if not, make sure to clean out any items from the refrigerator that may not stay fresh while you are gone.
By attending to some of these things in advance you can feel more confident leaving your home and enjoy your holiday travel without worry!
