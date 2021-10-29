We are swiftly moving through October and this is a good time for the reminder that October is Fire Prevention Month. If you haven’t done so this calendar year, test your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors if you have them. If you have older models, test and change the batteries. Many newer models are hard-wired into your home’s electric panel and have a back-up battery to change. Other newer (non-hardwired models) have built-in batteries that can’t be changed. They start beeping after a certain pre-determined time period which signals that you need to replace the whole unit. Check the condition and location of any fire extinguishers and fire blankets if you have them. These are great items to have in your home in the event of a small fires. Generally, smaller fire extinguishers are only good for one use and have a small gauge that will indicate its condition. A fire blanket should be maintained and replaced according to manufacturer instructions. Please keep in mind that although fire extinguishers and fire blankets are helpful to contain a small fire quickly, they are no match for a larger fire and should not be a replacement for evacuating the space and calling the fire department if necessary!
Based on research, the largest cause of home fires is unattended cooking. There are many fall activities planned over the next few weeks that will celebrate family, football games and Halloween. These events will be inside or outside of your home and most likely involve at least a stove or grill and possibly a fireplace, fire pit, or even a bonfire. With a few simple precautions you can be sure your gathering is fun and safe for everyone.
If you will be cooking outside, prep your cooking area and remove any loose debris that could blow around and cause sparks if accidently ignited. Consider setting up a food service area a safe distance away from the cooking area so guests don’t need to be crowded into your cooking space with open flames. When cooking indoors, counters can get crowded quickly. Make sure pot holders, kitchen towels and other flammable items are stored away from the stove and oven. It is easy to get distracted from your chef duties catching up with guests as they arrive so set timers that keep beeping until you turn them off to help you closely monitor any items on the stove or in the oven and plan for children to be supervised and occupied far away from cooking areas if they are in attendance.
With just a little advanced planning for safety, you can relax and enjoy the many fun events this season brings for you and your family.
......"You've Got A Friend in Real Estate"
Jarod Tanksley 615.403.8265
Brentview Realty 615.373.2814
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.