The weather has finally taken a turn towards the sun and this weekend is the unofficial start of summer! Many people will be planning gatherings and spending a lot of time outdoors over the next few months so here are some things to keep in mind as you prepare to get the summer started!
Outdoor spaces used to be defined by simple decks or patio spaces with some outdoor furniture, maybe a swing, blow-up kiddie pool and a grill. However, outdoor living has had a makeover in recent years and these spaces have become very elaborate and popular areas to unwind, de-stress and spend quality time with your family and friends. Many outdoor spaces are now built as complete “rooms” with televisions, full kitchens, dining rooms, fireplaces and other indoor amenities created specifically for outdoor durability. Some spaces even incorporate some solid walls, well-placed windows and heaters to allow for year-round use.
No matter what amenities your outdoor area offers, it is smart to prepare for outdoor living and entertaining by making sure you have ample comfortable seating arranged for good conversation and your outdoor cooking and dining areas are in tip-top shape before guests arrive. You may also want to consider some light sources that allow everyone to move around safely after dark but not attract the pesky bugs to the gathering! And speaking of bugs, you might want to consider having your yard and outdoor spaces treated by a pest control company or at least have some personal insect repellant close at hand just in case the citronella candles don’t act as a proper deterrent!
If you will be preparing or serving food in your space be sure you have food, drinks, dinnerware, utensils, napkins and other necessities in convenient self-serve locations with a few well-placed trash cans. This setup will allow your guests to help themselves so you can relax and save yourself countless trips back inside. If you plan to spend a lot of time outdoors or entertain often this season you may want to consider some outdoor storage options where often used items will be close at hand and safe from the elements. With a little advanced preparation as the season begins, you can relax and enjoy!
