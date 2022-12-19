Merry Christmas!
Christmas is Sunday, and 2022 is almost over! The rush is on to wrap up work or home projects and complete holiday errands with only a few days remaining! Whether you are staying in town or traveling for the holidays, keep in mind these few helpful tips. If you are traveling, be sure to stop your mail and any other regularly scheduled home deliveries such as newspapers or food delivery services. It is helpful to have someone drop by daily or a few times per week to pick up items that may be delivered while you are gone. Doorbell cameras can provide you with an extra layer of package security this time of year, especially if someone sends an item you weren’t expecting. They are reasonably priced, fairly easy to set up on your home network, and can be monitored through an app on your phone. If you have other security items around your home, check their settings and test your timers if you plan to use them for indoor or outdoor light fixtures and holiday decorations. Even if you are not leaving town, these reminders still apply to keep your home safe and secure since many people will be out visiting with friends and family and away from home for longer than normal periods of time.
It is also going to be a bit colder than normal over the next week or two. If your home will be empty you may want to adjust thermostat settings up or down from where you normally keep them. If you and your pets will be gone you can probably save some money by lowering your thermostat a few degrees. Every little bit helps the budget!!!
As this year comes to a close, I would like to thank you for your continued friendship and business. I look forward to hearing from you and helping with all your real estate needs in the new year!
