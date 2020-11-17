You may be ready to settle in to the current season of sweaters, fireplaces and pie, but spring is just around the corner and if you want to welcome it with flowers, you need to think about it now!
If you have some areas around your home that could use a little more color next season, but you don’t want to spend a lot of time or money planting in the spring only to have those flowers last through the end of summer and die, consider planting some bulbs now. Many home improvement stores still have some basic flower bulbs in stock, right next to the Christmas decorations! Tulips, daffodils and iris bulbs are fairly common and easy to find locally this time of year, but there are also plenty of online sources that offer a variety of bulbs that you will never see at your local home improvement center. Many companies will allow you to place an order any time of year and then use your zip code to determine your zone and send your order when planting is appropriate for your area.
Do some additional research to determine how to prepare the area for planting and the proper care of your bulbs once they are planted. Some bulb varieties can be planted now and remain in the ground all year long with little fuss. Other bulbs may need the cold winter to spur blooms in the spring then need to be removed from the ground before the heat of the summer and be replanted next year at this same time in order to thrive. Some require no special conditions other than well-drained soil while others may need specific types of fertilizer or other additions to the soil. There are also pest resistant varieties to help keep your bulbs from becoming a snack for your yard creatures!
No matter what amount of effort you want to invest, there is probably a bulb for you. Some time spent outside now could result in some colorful surprises next spring!
