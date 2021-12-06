Thanksgiving was here and gone and Christmas is on the way!
Many of you will be traveling for some part of December during the upcoming school break and holidays and I wanted to give you a few helpful hints to help you get your home ready for your departure.
If possible, have a family member, friend or neighbor check on your home regularly while you are gone, even if you have stopped deliveries. Sometimes the mail doesn’t get stopped on the date you requested or there may be packages delivered that were sent by others who are unaware of your travel plans. It is always good to know there is someone close by to check on your home, especially if you will be away for an extended amount of time.
Before leaving, check that your windows and outside doors are locked and leave a key with whoever is checking on your home. Garage codes are good to share but a key will always allow them entry in the event of a power or device failure. It is also a good idea to thoroughly review and leave a written list of details and provide a few alternate contact numbers in the event you are unreachable or are leaving a pet behind with a housesitter. Don’t forget to provide clear instructions on any alarm systems that may need to be disarmed for entry to your home!
Set up a few timers on lamps around your home, even if someone may be checking on your home daily. You can go as high tech as you would like or just use some simple manual timers in different locations. Some timers have a “random” setting and will make it look like your home is occupied by turning the lights on and off at different times every day. For an additional layer of security, you can install a doorbell camera or other types of simple cameras that are triggered by motion and can be controlled remotely from your phone.
You can also lower your thermostat setting if you would like to save a little money on your heating bill while you are gone. However, don’t turn off your heat or set it so low that it won’t ever run while you are gone! You don’t want to come back to a mess of frozen pipes!
If you have a clear plan and attend to a few of these details a week or two before you leave, you will be able to focus your attention on enjoying your time away! MERRY CHRISTMAS!!! And always remember..... "You've Got A Friend in Real Estate"
