Happy New Year! And what a year it has been so far.
During the last seven days it has been as warm as 75 degrees with tornado sirens blaring and since Jan. 2, we have had not one, but two, snowstorms with temperatures dropping well below freezing and even toward single digits in some places!
The warmer temperatures and now the much colder temperatures may have many reaching for space heaters as a supplement to their home’s regular heating system.
Space heaters can be an easy way to warm a small area of a home when you aren’t ready to run the heating unit for the season or in the case of the most recent warm weather, don’t need to run it all the time. They can also be used as a boost to an area that may be colder than the rest of a home without cranking up the heat for the whole house. Everyone is looking for ways to stretch their heating budgets so if you plan on using a space heater this season, consider these tips to keep your family and home safe.
Consider the age of the space heater you are using. Is it so old that you can’t remember when or who purchased it? Is it missing parts or does it appear discolored or worn with electrical tape patches on the cord from where pets may have thought it was a chew toy? If so, it may be time to buy a new one with newer safety features. A new heater will also have better efficiency standards which would further help you stretch your budget.
Remember to plug your heater directly into a wall outlet rather than an extension cord or power strip and use an outlet that no other electrical devices are using. Every heater is different so follow the manufacturer’s instructions for operation. Always place it on a flat and level surface in an area located away from any combustible materials such as drapes or furniture and in an area that won’t cause a trip hazard for humans or pets. Many new heaters have a feature that will shut down the unit if it is tipped over.
Use the heater only when someone is occupying the space and be sure to turn off and unplug the unit when the area is no longer occupied. Many newer units have a feature to shut down the unit if it gets too warm to prevent the risk of overheating and causing a fire. However, monitoring your unit for any abnormalities when in use is always the best form of safety!
Hopefully the snow will be gone soon but until then, keep your family and home safe and warm!
