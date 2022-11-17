Do you feel like you just can’t get enough natural light in your home since the time changed? Join the club! It’s this time of year that reminds us how important natural light is to our health and well-being.
Think about how you feel when bright sunshine streams through your windows, especially on a cold day. While there isn’t much you can do about winter coming or the shorter days, there are a few things that can be done to improve the amount and quality of natural light in your home. And, aside from improving your outlook, increasing the natural light in your home can also help lower your electricity bill, so consider it a win!
There are a few easy steps you can take to improve the amount of natural light in your home. Start outdoors with your landscaping. Do you have low tree limbs or bushes covering the windows? If you have overgrown landscaping, some targeted pruning may be all it takes to get more light into your home.
Another quick tip is to remove screens, especially if they are on windows that are rarely opened. Clean the screens and store them in a safe place where they won’t get damaged. If you are removing quite a few screens, use some painter's or masking tape to label them so replacing them when the season changes will be quick and easy.
And don’t underestimate the impact of cleaning your windows. Many newer windows are designed to be cleaned easily from the inside, but if you are unable to clean your own windows, consider one of the many economical cleaning services available. Many will clean windows on your desired schedule several times per year for a discounted rate.
Once you have clean, unobstructed windows, look at your interior decorating options. Do you have dark and heavy window coverings to keep rooms cool for the summer? Consider swapping out those heavy fabrics with lighter ones that can still provide privacy but allow light to enter your home more easily. If you are really looking for a DIY project before the holidays, painting walls and ceilings in lighter colors is also an option to improve the brightness of your spaces.
Some homes simply don’t have a ton of natural light because of their design or lot placement, so work with what you have and consider new lamp configurations with new, brighter light bulbs. Most home improvement or lighting stores have displays that will allow you to see different “temperatures” of light bulbs before you buy so you can match the color you already have in your home. Whether you try one or all of these options, hopefully you will be able to improve the light in your space for a more enjoyable winter season!
