Kerr & Co. Realty is comprised of a team of knowledgeable, passionate realtors who are dedicated to providing a professional, full service experience for every client. In the new year, Kerr & Co. Realty added to their family with four new realtors, each with their own strengths and backgrounds to work with a variety of buyers and sellers.
Below, you can find out more about each realtor:
Carl Case
Carl came to love the Middle Tennessee area while stationed at Fort Campbell. After serving in the U.S. Army, Case moved to the Middle Tennessee area in 1992. Besides his career as a realtor, he is also active in the real estate as an investor in rental properties. The acquisition of rental properties in the area has given him an insightful perspective of the Middle Tennessee area real estate market. Case uses this knowledge to help his clients meet their individual needs whether buying or selling.
He is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and previously worked in the manufacturing sector as an engineering technician and maintenance supervisor. He currently resides in Brentwood with his wife, Tuyen, and their two children.
Dave Markowicz
Dave Markowicz has been influential in helping clients buy and sell real estate in Southern California for many years. Recently, he has expanded his expertise to include Nashville Tennessee and surrounding cities.
His attention to detail and follow through makes the whole process flow smoothly, and with his easy going manner and sense of humor, he can make you feel at ease, despite it being one of life’s biggest financial decisions. Dave is a specialized negotiator and marketer.
With his “DOWN TO BUSINESS MARKETING PLAN”, he goes the extra mile, with his integrated technology experience. He utilizes his Markowicz Group website to allow clients to search the MLS in real time, receive new listing alerts, and feed valuable information out to his numerous followers via his blogs, social networks, and video streaming. He is also adamant about helping others and his communities.
He currently resides in the Nashville area with his wife and four children.
Suzanne Innis
Innis has resided in Nashville since graduating from the University of Alabama in 1996. She then attended Vanderbilt University where she earned a master’s degree in Art History. She spent many years developing art programs in Nashville and working as an art therapist for at risk youth.
A landlord by the age of 19, Innis has spent the last 25 years acquiring, renovating and managing properties in the Nashville area. She currently lives in Franklin with her husband, David, and two children, Beville and Audrey Rae.
Megan Hernandez
Megan Hernandez graduated from University of Kentucky and worked as a high risk labor and delivery nurse where she multitasked and thrived in a high acuity environment. She relocated to Franklin, Tennessee in 2012 and has worked in sales with the Disney corporation in the recent past few years. She and her husband have been raising their three children in the Franklin/Brentwood/Nashville area and she has in-depth knowledge of the Williamson County Schools. The newest to the team, Hernandez looks forward to fulfilling your home buying/selling experience.
For more information, go to kerrandcorealty.com.
