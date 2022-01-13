Rob and Tracy Zimmerman have always had a passion for entrepreneurship and helping others, so it’s no wonder that they decided to come together to form the Sold By Zimmerman team powered by Keller Williams Realty. They pursued their real estate licenses in 2019 and have been working with clients ever since.
Sold By Zimmerman works with clients in Williamson County and the surrounding Middle Tennessee area. Their passion for community, integrity and strategy have led them to be a stronghold in the Williamson County real estate market.
Through every step of the process, Rob and Tracy are there. From the moment a home is on the market until the deal goes through. They provide exquisite tools to make the process seamless like professional photography and videography of the home, staging services, advertisements, consistent client/agent communication and beautiful open house showings.
When it comes to buyers, the same amount of dedication and hard work is there. With their knowledge of the market and investments, they lead their clients in the direction of their ideal property. The Zimmermans believe the agent/client relationship is most important and that it must be built on trust and collaboration. Even after deals are done, they are committed to making sure every client they work with has a smooth transition and the support they need to thrive.
The Zimmermans are on track to triple last year’s volume and continue to leave a lasting impression on the local real estate market. Looking into the future, they hope to continue to cultivate community through the dedicated hard work of navigating the world of real estate for their clients.
For more information on Sold By Zimmerman, email [email protected] or [email protected], visit soldbyzimmerman.com or call (615) 294-8800.
