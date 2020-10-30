Here we are at the doorstep of another seasonal change.
Along with that change comes some big changes in temperature, weather conditions and don’t forget the pests looking for a nice place to spend the winter.
As you clean up outdoor spaces around your home and get things ready for fall and winter decorations you may notice that the caulk around your windows, doors and ductwork may need some attention. Water, air and pests don’t need much space to enter your home and if you count the doors and windows you will find there are more opportunities for entrance than you might like!
It seems simple enough to know where you need to caulk or seal and even remove the old worn product, but if you have looked at that aisle in your home improvement store recently, you will see it is no small task to select the correct caulk or sealant for your job!
The main types of caulk or sealant you will probably need for your small jobs are made of either latex or silicone. There are different varieties of each for interior and exterior use and some can be painted while others can’t. Are the joints large or small that you need to close? You will also need to decide whether you want to buy a caulk gun that may be ideal for a larger job or just buy tubes for smaller jobs.
Do some additional research on your specific needs and take action before temperatures drop so your home is protected!
