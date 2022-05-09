With first showings beginning only a few days ago, this beautiful, architecturally detailed home won’t be on the market for long. With lush landscaping, pristine hardwood floors, spacious rooms, a complete in-law suite, pool and more, this home combines elegance, comfort and privacy in perfect unison. It has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half baths and sits on a private 2.84-acre lot.
A few key details of the home include:
- Open concept chef’s kitchen with 15-foot island
- Covered outdoor kitchen with dining area
- Swimming pool with waterfall
- Private, wooded front and back yards
Walking up to the home, you are transported to a tranquil getaway surrounded by beautiful trees and lush landscaping. The stone exterior and covered front porch welcomes you in to the warm, elegant space.
Inside, you will find that each room is spacious and that there is a natural flow throughout the home. The library has unique detailed flooring and custom built ins; the vaulted great room provides room for lounging and is open to the kitchen; the kitchen provides even more space for entertaining and leads to the breakfast nook surrounded by windows.
The fully appointed chef’s kitchen has details that can’t be ignored. An eight-burner stove, granite countertops, specialty lighting, walls of cabinets, extra storage and stainless steel appliances are just some of the features that make this kitchen a dream.
The primary suite is large yet cozy with architectural barrel ceilings, hardwood floors, specialty lighting and access to the patio, pool and hot tub. The attached primary bathroom brings the outdoors inside with a skylight over the soaking tub and another in the separate shower. It also has double vanities, lots of storage and tile flooring.
There is an additional bedroom with lovely details and room to relax, and a separate in-law suite complete with its own kitchen, full bathroom and walk-in closet. The home is finished off with a basement that includes a 500-square-foot game room/workshop with a half bath.
The outdoor living is just as impressive as the indoor living at this residence, providing even more luxurious space for entertaining. Stepping outside, you will find the grand outdoor kitchen, granite bar, covered dining area, stone fireplace, patio and pool. A separate fire pit overlooks the grounds and the private stocked lake, providing the perfect atmosphere for warm summer nights by the fire or peaceful mornings.
This home is zoned for Kingston Springs Elementary School, Harpeth Middle School and Harpeth High School.
It is being listed at $1,600,000 by Tracy Zimmerman with Keller Williams Realty. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (615) 294-8801 or email Zimmerman at [email protected].
