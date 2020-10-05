The stately, classic home at 5003 Country Club Drive has it all— fresh paint, gleaming hardwood floors, trey ceilings, lots of space, natural light throughout and views of the 12th hole of Brentwood Country Club. It has five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and is 5,609 square feet.
A few key features of the home include:
- Three fireplaces
- Brand new deck with Trex decking that overlooks golf course
- In-law suite/ apartment in basement level
Walking up to the home you will notice the landscaping and grand steps that lead to the glass front door with specialty transoms flanking each side. Inside, hardwood floors, hanging chandelier and lovely staircase leading to the upper level. To the left, you will find the spacious dining room perfect for entertaining family and friends, and to the right is the study.
The living room brings comfort and coziness to this elegant home with custom built-ins, a wet bar with marble counters, trey ceilings, lots of natural light, dimmed lighting and access to the deck.
Equally impressive is the gourmet kitchen with a large island with seating, marble countertops, pendant lighting, stainless steel GE appliances, double bowl sink, pantry and attached breakfast area with vaulted trey ceiling.
Finishing off the main level is the owner’s suite with plush carpeting, textured walls, gas log fireplace, built-ins, trey ceiling, recessed lighting, extra-large walk-in closet and glass paned French doors leading into the master bathroom. The master bath features tile flooring, custom hanging chandelier, his and her separate vanities, a free-standing tub, separate shower with bench seating and two access doors leading onto the covered deck.
The upper level holds three additional bedrooms, one of which has its own bathroom. The others share a Jack and Jill bathroom.
The basement completes the home with a rec room, bathroom, and in-law suite. The suite holds its own kitchen, den, bedroom and bathroom.
The home is being listed at $1,375,000 by Andy Beasley with Brentview Realty. For more information on this home or to schedule a visit, please call Andy Beasley at 615-429-5345 or his office at 615-373-2814.
