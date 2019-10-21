The custom designed English cottage home at 513 Midway Circle is grand and ornately designed in every way. With five bedrooms, four full baths and one half bath spanning two levels, this home has the space to include details and furnishings that other homes do not. It sits on 5,687 square feet and is located in the Brentwood Country Club.
A few key features of the home include:
- Backs up to Brentwood Country Club’s #6 green
- Kitchen with separate Sub-Zero Fridge and freezer
- Owner’s suite on main level with double door entry, fireplace, access to back patio, and separate his and her baths and walk-in closets
- Abundant outdoor living including three tier stone patio with shower, sauna and hot tub
- Private courtyard
Walking up to the home, you will immediately notice exquisite landscaping to complement the English Cottage Home. The front of the home features plenty of windows as well as stylish brick detailing.
Inside, you are met with custom lighting, including hanging chandeliers and sconce lighting, hardwood flooring, and beautiful deep moldings and trim throughout. The study to the left features double doors, custom cut carpet, two built-in desk areas, access to the front patio and more. Across the foyer is the dining room with a columned entry, oversized hanging chandelier and seating for at least 10 guests. The family room is the heart of the home with a wood-burning fireplace, oversized mantle, built-in bookcases and tv cabinet and access to kitchen.
Other details of the home include:
- Island with tile countertop, high bar seating, double ceramic sink, stainless steel appliances and more in the kitchen.
- Four additional bedrooms on upper level with sculpted carpet, walk-in closets and access to Jack and Jill baths.
- Three bay garage
- 750 square feet of unfinished attic storage with plumbing and access on upper level
- Security system with Arlo cameras
- Zoned for Scales Elementary, Brentwood Middle and Brentwood High School.
It is being listed at $1,395,000 by Andy Beasley with Brentview Realty. For more information on the home or to schedule a visit, call (615) 327-0101 or (615) 429-5345.
