809 Princeton Hills Drive is freshly updated and ready to impress. Beautiful views, a prime location in the heart of Brentwood, and fresh updates are just a few of the reasons this home won’t be on the market long. It has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, one half bathroom and is on 6,409 square feet.
Some of the updates to the home include:
- Above/below cabinet LED lighting
- Modern light fixtures throughout
- Carpeting throughout (updated in 2021)
- Modern, neutral paint throughout (updated in 2021)
- White granite kitchen counters with white tile backsplash
- Stainless steel sink
- New roof
Walking up to the home, you will see ornate landscaping, the beautiful brick exterior, covered front porch and a glass paned front door with sidelights and a palladium window above. Inside, natural light spills across the hardwood floor as a perfect welcoming into the home. The two-story entry is open to the library/music room, dining room and family room.
The library/music room has wood-stained walls with wainscoting, built-in bookcases and more. The dining room features recessed lighting, custom hanging light fixture, access door to the study and is the perfect space for 8-10 dinner guests.
The family room is truly the heart of the home with a two-story coffered ceiling, fireplace with gas logs, marble tile surround, deep mantle, built-in bookcase, wet bar with granite countertop, two glass paned access doors with palladium windows that lead onto the lovely deck and more. It’s a place for entertaining, relaxing and spending time with the family.
The kitchen has many updates and is rich in details. It features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, over and under cabinet lighting, granite countertop, stainless steel cooktop, counter height seating, stainless steel farm sink, stainless steel warming drawer, side-by-side built-in refrigerator, walk-in pantry, custom built-ins and more. There is also a breakfast room.
The primary bedroom finishes off the main level with hardwood floors, intercom, built-in speakers, trey ceiling, recessed reading lights, windows with view of the side yard, glass access door that leads onto deck, his and hers separate walk-in closets and a double door entry into the primary bathroom.
Tile floors with decorative details, his and hers vanities, Kohler undermount sinks, beveled mirrors, a jetted tub, a separate shower with a frameless glass enclosure, and more await inside the primary bath. It overflows with luxury and ornate detail; it is the picture of peace.
On the upper level, you will find three additional bedrooms each with their own attached bathroom. In the expansive basement, there is a large rec room with a wet bar; wine room; built-in entertainment cabinet; exercise room; additional bedroom/hobby room with an attached full bath; media/game room.
Additional features include:
- Security system
- Large back yard
- 4-car garage with pedestrian door and double door walk-in heated and cooled storage room
- Extra storage space throughout home
- Zoned for Scales Elementary School, Brentwood Middle School and Brentwood High School
This home is being listed at 2,499,900 by Garrett Beasley of Brentview Realty. For more information on the home or to schedule a visit, call (615) 473-2053.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.