The home at 1529 Richlawn Drive is impressive from all angles. It has everything: pristine landscaping, updates throughout the home, full irrigation, neighborhood pool and tennis courts and it is zoned for Blue Ribbon schools. It has four bedrooms, three and a half baths and boasts over 3,250 square feet.
A few key features of the home include:
● New roof as of 2018
● Spacious bedrooms
● Natural setting with privacy
● Outside oasis
Walking inside the home you will immediately notice the flowing floorplan and natural light throughout. The two-story foyer invites you in. On the right, you will see the grand dining room with enough seating for 10-12 guests. It features a trey ceiling and built-in butler’s pantry.
The living room features huge soaring ceilings and a wall of windows—giving you an idyllic view of all the beautiful nature the home is surrounded by. It has a see through gas fireplace and luxurious Mohawk carpet.
The heart of the home is the kitchen, and this unique floorplan has a breakfast nook, built-in desk and at keeping space outfitted with bookshelves and a fireplace. The kitchen itself also has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including Advantium convection ovens and a top of the line induction cooktop.
The owner’s suite has it all! Plush carpeting, specialty trey ceilings, plenty of space and lots of natural light. Renovated in 2017, the attached owner’s bathroom features a new oversized soaking tub, seamless glass shower, his and her sinks, all new tile and a bidet.
Upstairs holds the additional three bedrooms. One bedroom has its own private bath and full walk-in closet, along with plush carpeting and enough space for a queen or king size bed. The other two bedrooms share a bathroom.
Outside is a complete oasis with a covered back porch, koi pond, hot tub, and backyard that looks out onto the common area treed hillside. No worries about neighbors behind you with this location!
Neighborhood amenities include a pool and tennis courts, all of which are only a short walk from the home.
The home is being listed at $629,900 by Whitney Srouji with Kerr & Co. Realty. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (615) 364-1582.
