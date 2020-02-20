Located in Courtside at Southern Woods, this Brentwood home offers an open floor plan, fresh and neutral paint throughout and a convenient location inside the Williamson County school zone. It features five bedrooms, four full baths and one half bath and is 4,939 square feet.
A few highlights of the home include:
Quartz countertops
Large bonus room that doubles as a 5th bedroom
Lots of flexible space
Huge basement with theater area, office space and a full bath
Irrigation and HOA amenities including a pool, tennis court and playground
Upon entering the home you are met with a grand staircase to the upper level on the left and an equally elegant dining room on the right to match. There are hardwood floors, which continue throughout the main level of the home. Plantation shutters in the dining room provide controlled natural light in the front of the home, while specialty lighting adds that extra ambiance.
The kitchen is a dream with plenty of cabinet space, walk-in pantry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and double ovens. It also has an attached breakfast nook.
Off of the kitchen is the formal living room with high ceilings, gleaming hardwoods and access to the back deck. The master bedroom, located on the first floor, has plush carpeting, tray ceilings and access to the back deck as well.
Two of the upstairs bedrooms each have carpeting, large closets and room to play, and share a Jack and Jill bath. The third bedroom has its own bathroom and a walk-in closet.
Entertain friends and family with cookouts on the back deck that overlooks the private back yard.
The home is zoned for Edmonson Elementary School, Brentwood Middle School and Brentwood High School.
This home is being offered at $659,000 by Dedra Sledd with Kerr & Co. Realty. It will be available for showings starting March 1. For more information or to book a visit, call (205) 821-5766 (cell) or (615) 905-1408 (office).
