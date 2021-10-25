This gorgeous European style home in the heart of Brentwood is a must see! A brand new construction, it features architectural designs, unique touches, arched entryways, coffered and domed ceilings and sits on 8,000 square feet.
Special features include:
- Corner lot location
- Built-ins throughout home
- Elevator accessible to garage, main floor, in-law/teen suite and attic storage space
- Climate controlled wine room with capacity for 1,000 bottles
- Stamped concrete walkway all the way around home
- Pella windows
- Insulated and heated three-car garage
- Within walking distance of restaurants, shopping spots and Maryland Farms walking trails
Walking up to the home, you will notice the ornate exterior of the home and the perfectly sculpted landscaping. Through the front door is a grand entryway with a domed, high ceiling, hardwood floors, accent lighting and specialty chandelier. From there, the floorplan opens up into the study and dining room.
The kitchen is the heart of the home with recessed lighting, soft close drawers, granite countertops, marble subway backsplash, pendant lighting, Kohler undermount cast iron sink, Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator and more. Attached is a lovely breakfast room with a bay window and access to the screened-in porch.
Adding comfort and coziness to the home is the den which comes complete with sliding barn doors, coffered ceiling, oversized wood burning fireplace, wet bar with granite countertop and more.
Finishing off the main level are four of the five bedrooms including the primary bedroom. The primary bedroom features hardwood floors, double solid wood French door entry with sconce lighting, double trey ceiling, access to the screened-in porch and a bay window overlooking the backyard. The primary bathroom has everything one may need to relax: heated marble tile floors, his and hers separate vanities, free-standing tub with hand held showerhead, zero-threshold shower, private water closet and more. Each additional bedroom has its own full bath.
The upper level, located over the garage, holds a large rec room, fifth bedroom and full bath. The private bedroom continues the themes of decadence and charm with hardwood floors, crown molding, recessed lighting, custom chandelier, extra large closet and more.
Outside, the luxury continues with a pergola covered patio. It is perfect for cozy nights with family or entertaining guests with a built-in outdoor kitchen featuring a bullet gas grill, wet bar sink and granite countertops.
This home is zoned for Scales Elementary, Brentwood Middle and Brentwood High School.
It is being listed at $3,300,000 by Andy Beasley with Brentview Realty. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (615) 429-5345.
