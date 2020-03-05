Located in Brentwood’s Fountainhead neighborhood, the home at 5117 Woodland Hills Drive boasts classic, beautiful touches such as hardwood floors, custom hanging chandelier, a bay window and two fireplaces. It has four bedrooms, three full baths, is 4,339 square feet and sits on a gorgeous 1.08-acre lot.
A few key features of the home include:
- Extra storage space
- New carpeting throughout
- Gorgeous landscape lighting
- Private backyard with double tiered deck and built-in bench seating
- Zoned for Scales Elementary School, Brentwood Middle School and Brentwood High School
Walking inside, you will notice traditional parquet floors, solid wood French doors with pebbled glass, a two story ceiling and a staircase leading to the upper level.
The dining room, to the left, has a custom hanging chandelier and two windows overlooking the front yard. It is the perfect space for 8-10 dinner guests.
The comfy living room has hardwood floors, deep crown molding and a wood burning fireplace with a brick hearth and surround.
The kitchen features hardwood flooring, granite countertops, island, all stainless steel appliances, display shelves and pantry. The attached eat-in area is quaint and full of natural light with a bay window.
Lastly, a guest room rounds out the first level of the home.
Upstairs there are three additional bedrooms, including the owner’s suite. The owner’s suite is every homeowner’s dream with new, plush carpeting installed in 2018, his and hers walk-in closets, windows overlooking the front yard and glass paned French doors leading into the master bath.
The final two bedrooms each have plush carpeting and double door closets. There is also a large rec room perfect for entertaining friends and family.
*There will be an OPEN HOUSE this Sunday from 2-4 p.m. For more information, call Garrett Beasley at 615-429-5345.*
This home is being listed at $849,900 by Andy Beasley with Brentview Realty. For more information on this home or to schedule a visit, please call Garrett Beasley at 615-429-5345.
