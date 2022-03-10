This gorgeous Nantucket style home, nestled in a neighborhood right off of E. McEwen Drive, has charm, mountain views, spacious living and more. It has four bedrooms and three and a half baths and sits on 3,698 square feet.
A few key features of the home include:
- Oversized laundry room with access to back yard
- Expansive, fenced-in back yard
- Large, centrally located bonus room
- Well maintained and updates throughout home
- Brand new flooring throughout home (updated in 2022)
- Extra closets and storage space
- Zoned for Clovercroft Elementary, Fred J. Page Middle and Fred J. Page High School
Walking up to the residence, you will immediately notice the lovely, updated landscaping which is complemented by a full yard irrigation system. The sprawling front porch has room for rocking chairs, benches and more and is the perfect spot to relax and sip your morning coffee or lounge on a warm summer night.
Inside, you will find brand new, gleaming floors, lots of natural light, wainscoting and more. To the right, through French doors, you will find the office/study.
The formal dining room has space for 8-10 guests, custom chandelier and has an attached butler’s pantry. The family room which is only a few steps away has custom built-in shelving as well as a cozy fireplace.
One of the stars of the home is the kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, butterfly island, spacious pantry, access to the back deck and more.
On the upper level, you will find the massive primary bedroom with plush carpeting, vaulted ceiling and giant walk-in closet. It also features an attached bathroom with double vanities, updated tile flooring, and separate shower and tub. The three additional bedrooms and two bathrooms finish off the upstairs.
The expansive, fenced-in back yard provides even more space for outdoor living and entertaining. It features a deck, patio and dog run.
This home is being listed at $875,000 by Tracy Zimmerman with Keller Williams Realty. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (615) 294-8801 or email Zimmerman at [email protected].
