This stately home in the heart of Franklin truly has it all. Located a few short minutes from bustling Cool Springs and the 1 – 65 interchange, this home boasts a fantastic floor plan and has been impeccably maintained. The home is surrounded by mature trees and professional landscaping and has been designed with upgrades and amenities throughout. Like we said, this home has it all… the only thing it’s missing is you!
Key features of this home:
- Gleaming hardwood floors
- Welcoming living room
- Extensive crown molding
- Gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances
- Inviting family room with fireplace flanked by lighted alcoves
- Expansive master suite with spa-like en-suite bath
- Home office with built-in desk off guest suite
- 3 bedrooms on main level
- Fully finished basement
- Screened in back deck accessed from family room
- Impressive theatre room with tiered seating
Walk into the home through the glass and wood double doors and find yourself in the bright and airy entry foyer. It’s easy to make an entrance into this formal dining room because its stunning columned entry compels you to walk in and enjoy the aesthetic. From the extensive crown molding, chandelier with medallion, high ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling window with a transom, this is the perfect place to host dinner.
The living room is a sophisticated place to greet guests, highlighted by the abundance of natural light through the windows and a transom above the entryway.
The kitchen will easily capture your imagination as you dream of planning the next dinner party or Saturday brunch. Fully equipped with a stainless-steel refrigerator, 6-burner gas range, microwave, oven, double ovens and an oversized island with a large sink, no weekend brunch will be too large to host.
The fireplace and wood mantle in the family room provide a pleasant atmosphere for all. Only steps away from the kitchen and kitchen nook, this space is sure to be the heart of any gathering.
The master suite allows for the perfect end to a long day with its bay window, tray ceiling with lighting, ceiling fan and sitting area. The spa-like en-suite features a soaking tub, double vanity, frameless glass shower, and large walk in closet.
Two additional main level bedrooms are fantastic for loved ones to lay their heads down at the end of the day and are complete with access to bathrooms.
Fully finished basement includes a bedroom, living spaces, and a full bath, which makes it a perfect nanny suite.
The screened rear deck invites you to enjoy the great outdoors in comfort. A rear porch with a brick-surround fireplace gives you a controlled space to enjoy outdoor living. Below, you’ll find a patio that is also accessed from the basement.
This home is being listed at $999,900 by Lisa Culp Taylor with Parks Realty. For more information on this home or to schedule a visit, please call Lisa at 615-775-3830 or visit lctteam.com
