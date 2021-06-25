This spectacular gated property— known by many as Side By Side Farm— has been owned by the Hughey family since the early 1970’s and the care and love that has gone into the space is evident. The main house, which was custom built with the family in mind, sits on 12 acres and is 3,500 square feet. There is also a lovely guest house at 1,500 square feet and two barns.
Inside and out, the home boasts beauty and unique charm. There are four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, extra storage space, covered porch and patio, breathtaking views and more. Not to mention complete privacy with the convenience of shopping, restaurants and downtown Franklin only minutes away. This property is perfect for bringing family and friends together for cozy nights in, summer days outside, holiday parties and anything else one could dream of.
Walking up to the home, you are met with exquisite landscaping and a charming front porch with ceilings fans. It’s the perfect space for sipping your morning coffee, relaxing outdoor dinners and special event pictures.
Inside, you will find gleaming hardwood floors, custom light fixtures, walls of windows and spacious rooms. To the right is the study/ sitting room and to the left is the gorgeous dining room, perfect for 8-10 guests.
The living room is the heart of the home with two-story ceilings, stone fireplace, built-ins, access to the upper level and natural light that pours through the large windows. The kitchen is every homeowner’s dream, perfect for entertaining and fellowship with family. It features specialty lighting, granite countertops, glass door cabinetry, large island with seating, stainless steel appliances, four-eye gas stove and walk-in pantry.
The main floor is finished with the owner’s suite which has plush carpeting, ceiling fan, windows overlooking the yard and attached bathroom. The bathroom has a double vanity with his and her sinks, sconce lighting, tub, separate shower, and a spacious walk-in closet.
Upstairs houses three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms, as well as a family/ entertainment space. Outside, the luxury continues with a covered back porch, oversized swing, hot tub and private, shaded back yard with plenty of space to roam and explore. In 2016, an outdoor kitchen and fireplace were added to the space. With hills surrounding the home, it gives the lovely illusion of being in the countryside.
The guest house holds two bedrooms, a nursery room, two bathrooms and a one-car garage.
This home is being listed at $3,500,000 with Leigh Ann Cates of Keller Williams Realty. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (615) 414-4946 or email Cates at [email protected].
