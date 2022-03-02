This beautiful, fully updated home at 6414 Waterford Drive is about to hit the market. With five bedrooms and three bathrooms, sitting on a flat one-acre treed lot, this home is move-in ready and walkable to Scales Elementary. This one won’t be available for very long!
Key features of the home include:
• Versatile floor plan
• Mid-level rec room with storage
• Hardwood floors throughout
• Screened-in porch
• Fenced-in backyard
• Extra deep two-car garage with high ceilings and storage
• Zoned for Scales Elementary, Brentwood Middle and Brentwood High School
Walking up to the home, you will notice the gorgeous white brick, ornate landscaping and spacious front yard. Directly inside, you are met with gleaming hardwood floors and a quaint entryway with access to the upper level. To the right, you will find the lovely study/ living room that overlooks the front yard. It also has the ability to be converted into a 5th bedroom with a closet and full bath available.
The dining room is elegant and spacious, with room to entertain as many guests as desired. Double windows overlook the back yard.
With custom light fixtures and a chandelier, oversized island with seating, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a bay window overlooking the back yard, the modern kitchen is a homeowner’s dream. It is also open to the family room, providing a perfect flow between the two spaces.
The family room features recessed lighting, custom hanging chandelier, wood burning fireplace with gas logs, drop zone with hinged seating, storage space, access to the screened in porch and more. It is the perfect cozy center of this amazing home.
On the upper level, you will find the primary bedroom as well as three others. The primary bedroom has two large windows overlooking the lovely front yard, plush carpeting, ceiling fan, his and hers closets and attached bathroom. Luxury abounds in the renovated bathroom which features wood grained tile floors, double vanity with quartz countertop, free standing tub, subway tile surround with custom tile insert, separate shower with frameless glass enclosure and more.
Each secondary bedroom has a double door closet, windows that bring in lots of natural light, carpet and more. The bedrooms share an upstairs bathroom.
Outside, you will find peace and privacy on the screened-in porch that overlooks the tree-lined, fenced-in backyard.
This home is being listed at $1,599,900 by Garrett Beasley of Brentview Realty. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (615) 327-0101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.