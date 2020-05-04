Located in the gated community of The Governors Club, the home at 159 Governors Way has everything you’d want and more— traditional and modern touches, top of the line appliances and hardware and plenty of space. It has four bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath and is 4,684 square feet.
Key features of the home include:
- Completely renovated throughout
- Gleaming hardwood floors
- Custom designs—built ins and lighting
- Elevator for easy access to upper level
- Screened in porch with custom designs
- Beautifully landscaped private patio with built-in outdoor kitchen with grill, refrigerator drawers and Big Green Egg.
Entering the home, you will immediately notice the beautiful renovations— gas lanterns on the front porch, gorgeous front doors, gleaming hardwood flooring, specialty lighting, a built-in wine storage area under the staircase, a neutral color palette and more. Off of the foyer, you will find the dining room to the left.
The kitchen and attached eating area bring light and class to the home with updated cabinetry, custom lighting, Caesarstone countertop, state of the art appliances, walk-in custom pantry, two walls of windows and an attached vaulted morning room.
The family room, which opens off of the kitchen, provides comfort with high ceilings, a two-story new fireplace with gas logs and stone hearth, a built-in custom wet bar, glass cabinet storage and double barn doors that lead to the library/home office with fireplace.
The owner’s suite is a dream with a double door entry, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, a fireplace with marble surround, access to the screened in porch and more. The master bath adds to the luxury with marble tile floors, his and hers separate vanities with marble countertops, freestanding tub, separate shower, his and her walk-in closets and more.
The middle level holds a large rec room with new carpet and surround sound speakers.
Upstairs, there are three additional bedrooms, each with feature window seats, extra large closets and new chandeliers. There are also two bathrooms, each with updated countertops and 12”x 12” tile floors.
The outdoor space is equally impressive with the screened in porch, private patio, new landscaping, fenced in backyard and built-in wood burning firepit with seating.
A few final details:
- Unfinished walk-in attic storage; could be possible expansion space
- Professionally installed whole house audio, indoors and out
- Zoned for Crockett Elementary School, Woodland Middle School and Ravenwood High School
- Newly updated white painted exterior with custom shutters
- All new plumbing, electrical, roofing, HVAC and more!
This home is being listed at $1,399,900 by Andy Beasley with Brentview Realty. For more information, call Beasley at (615) 429-5345.
