Custom built by Grove Park Construction, this gorgeous European Chateau is the ideal combination of modern sophistication blended with a timeless design that is perfectly suited for entertaining and everyday living!
It is nestled on a beautiful half acre homesite backing to open green space and surrounded by a peaceful tranquil natural setting. Stunning curb appeal welcomes you upon arrival and accessing this home is a breeze from your oversized level driveway with only a couple steps into the home. Showcased in distinguished millwork with remarkable wall accents and detailed casings, crown molding, built-ins and gleaming hardwood floors throughout home (NO Carpet), ideal for anyone with allergies. It features 10-foot ceilings with 8-foot tall doors on main level with unbelievable vaulted cathedral ceiling in the owners retreat and 9-foot ceilings upstairs. The family room also has modern 60-inch linear fireplace with built-ins and floating shelves flanking each side. Double slider doors open to your back terrace and covered porch from your large open family and breakfast room. Enjoy a cozy fire as you take in breathtaking sunsets and watch the deer pass through your serene back yard.
The raised terrace has gas connection and is ready for your outdoor summer kitchen with additional eating and entertaining space on your ground patio. The kitchen has an incredible oversized island that is loaded with extra drawer and cabinet storage and a fantastic butler serving area with additional cabinet storage for large kitchen appliances and serving dishes. You will love the location of your kitchen sink in front of a window and filled with natural sunlight. There are show stopping shaker style cabinets to ceiling with brilliant white quartz counters and modernized geometric style backsplash! Double ovens, gas range, vented hood to outside of home, pot filler and a large pantry are just a few more features you will appreciate in this true chefs kitchen. Spacious main floor master bedroom with volume cathedral ceiling and leading out to your back covered porch. Step outside and take in the sunrise over a cup of coffee. The stunning tiled master bath has a soaking tub and large frameless glass shower with handheld wand. There is also fantastic storage in the large drawer stack and built-in linen cabinets. Additionally, the main level holds a guest retreat with full bath and built-in window seat.
There are oversized upstairs bedrooms, each wired for wall mounted flat screen TVs and complete with private full baths and custom built-ins with drawers in large walk-in closet. There is an incredible bonus room and huge media room over the garage! There are two covered porches, expanded patio, full yard sod and irrigation. Lastly is a 3-car garage with 8-foot tall insulated garage doors, a pedestrian door and two tankless water heaters. Make this magnificent home yours for the holidays!
This home is being listed at $999,900 by Gina Sefton with Legacy Real Estate Group. For more information on the home, call (615) 730-9392.
