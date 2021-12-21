Located in the heart of Brentwood, within walking distance of schools and parks, is the beautiful home at 503 Granny White Pike. It has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half baths and sits on 7,780 square feet.
A few key features of the home include:
- 2-acre lot
- Spacious, open kitchen
- Centralized laundry/mud/drop zone
- Bonus/ media room with theater seats
- Walk-in attic
- In ground pool
- Pool house
- Covered patio, covered porch and screened patio
Walking up to the home, you will notice the gorgeous yard and expansive front porch and stone and brick exterior. Inside, more beauty awaits. The open floor plan welcomes you in and there are high ceilings, custom chandeliers, stone furnishings and gleaming hardwood floors.
The living room features custom built-ins, floor-to-ceiling stone mantle, fireplace, secret storage space and oversized windows that bring in lots of natural light. It opens into the kitchen, providing the perfect space for entertaining friends and family.
The kitchen is a homeowner’s dream with specialty lighting, two large islands, granite countertops, six-eye gas stove, stainless steel appliances, access to the covered porch and more.
The main level also holds two of the five bedrooms. In the primary suite you will find plush carpeting, a wall of windows, trey ceiling, chandelier and attached bath. The bathroom provides even more luxury with granite countertop and sink, walk-in shower, separate bath, tile flooring and more. Through the bathroom you will find the giant walk-in closet with custom built-ins, extra storage space and carpeting. The second bedroom is spacious, has natural lighting and its own attached bathroom.
Upstairs, three additional bedrooms await as well as a large bonus room with wet bar and theater seats.
Outside, peace and privacy enhances the charm of the property even more! There are two outdoor fireplaces, a tv, pool, hot tub and enough space for any type of party or get together one could imagine.
The home is zoned for Scales Elementary, Brentwood Middle and Brentwood High School.
It is being listed at $3,499,000 by Chip Kerr of Kerr & Co. Realty. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (615) 578-0357 or email [email protected].
