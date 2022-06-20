The lovely townhome at 506 Cobert Lane in the Lockwood Glen community has it all: charming covered front porch, sought after end unit location, lots of natural light throughout, hardwood flooring and more. It has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, sits on 1,714 square feet and is zoned for Trinity Elementary School, Fred J. Page Middle School and Fred J. Page High School.
Walking up to the home, you will immediately notice the detailed landscaping, stone and brick exterior and charming rocking chair front porch. Inside, light pours into the home and cascades onto the gleaming hardwood floors and into the spacious living room. The open floor plan and 10-foot ceilings provide space and comfort around every corner.
The gorgeous kitchen and attached dining room are the perfect spaces for entertaining in the home. The kitchen features custom cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The dining room has seating for up to six, custom hanging chandelier and access to the laundry room.
Upstairs, you will find the primary bedroom with plush carpeting, remote controlled ceiling fan, large windows with blackout shades and more. The attached primary bath brings luxury and relaxation with double vanity, tile shower with seat and linen closet. The other two bedrooms—each with plush carpeting and lots of light—are also on the second level.
A few additional features of the townhome include:
- Custom blinds
- Crown molding throughout
- Security system with outdoor cameras
- Rear entry garage
Lockwood Glen amenities include:
- Clubhouse
- Two swimming pools
- Playground
- Basketball court
- Walking trails and sitting areas
This townhome is being listed at $600,000 by Debbie Ballard with Kerr & Co. Realty. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (615) 545-6800.
