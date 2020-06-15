The meticulously maintained home at 1545 Red Oak Lane is classic and modern in equal parts. It has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half bath. It is 3,644 square feet and is zoned for Edmonson Elementary, Brentwood Middle School and Brentwood High School.
A few key features of the home include:
- All brick home
- Spacious home theatre room with bar
- Surround sounds speaker system throughout
- Brand new roofing
- Screened in porch with fireplace
- Full irrigation in the front and back yards
Walking inside the home, you will be immediately impressed by the gleaming hardwood floors, natural lighting, open atmosphere and view into the family room. The office, to the left, has lots of space and a large storage closet. Just off of the kitchen, to the right of the foyer, is the formal dining room—bathed in light with room for plenty of guests.
The kitchen features custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gorgeous new backsplash, bar seating and attached eat-in area.
The owner’s suite is a dream— with hardwood flooring, natural lighting and even a spot to curl up with a good book. The owner’s suite attached bathroom features a separate jetted tub and shower, tile flooring and his and her sinks.
Upstairs holds the giant bonus room, theatre room and the three additional bedrooms.
Lastly, the outdoor living brings it all together. The screened in porch, which was added in 2012, has gorgeous views, plenty of seating for all your friends and family, and a stone hearth and gas fireplace. There’s even room for eating or enjoying a cup of coffee away from the main section of the porch! The deck, which is two stories, stretches the entire length of the home.
Community amenities include:
- Three swimming pools
- Newly expanded playground
- Tennis court
This home is being listed at $624,900 by Dedra Sledd with Kerr & Co. Realty. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (205) 821-5766 (cell) or (615) 905-1408.
