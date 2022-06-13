The home at 3129 Locust Hollow, located in Nolensville’s lovely Bent Creek community, is equal parts comfort, luxury and charm. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, sits on 2,643 square feet and features fresh updates throughout. You can also enjoy your summer at the community pool, playground or on the walking trails just outside your front door!
A few key features of the home include:
- Spacious rooms throughout
- Primary bed and bath on the main level
- Hardwood laminate floors throughout to withstand wear and tear
- Expansive walk-in closets
- Backyard oasis
- Neighborhood amenities including park, pool, playground and walking trails
Walking up to the cottage-style home you will immediately see the charm and detail it has to offer. It features a rocking chair front porch, detailed landscaping and updated roof. Inside, you will find gleaming hardwood laminate floors, plantation shutters, the spacious great room and beautiful chef’s kitchen.
The great room provides lots of natural light and is the best spot for lounging and relaxation. Off of the great room is the kitchen. The chef’s kitchen is a dream with a huge granite island, gas range, lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and more. The open floorplan here creates a flow between the rooms making preparing meals, dining and entertaining seamless.
Continuing on the main level, you will find the primary bedroom and attached primary bath. The room features plush carpeting, crown molding, ceiling fan with light and more. The attached bathroom is the picture of serenity with tile flooring, specialty lighting, separate tub and shower, separate his and hers vanities and private water closet.
Completing the main level of the home are two additional bedrooms, each with their own walk-in closet. Upstairs holds the fourth and final bedroom as well as a bonus room.
Outside, the luxury continues with a concrete patio overlooking a wooded grotto and fire pit. It’s the perfect space for fun nights with friends and family or cozy, quiet mornings.
It is zoned for Mill Creek Elementary School, Mill Creek Middle School and Nolensville High School.
This home is being listed at $750,000 by Tracy Zimmerman with Keller Williams Realty. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (615) 294-8801 or email Zimmerman at [email protected].
