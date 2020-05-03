The beautiful home at 1097 Sunset Road is equal parts pristine, luxurious and comfortable. It has four bedrooms, four full baths, two half baths and is 5,579 square feet.
A few key features of the home include:
- Custom designs throughout
- Gleaming hardwood flooring
- Chef’s kitchen with top of the line appliances and designs
- Wet bar and kitchenette
- Private backyard oasis with firepit and pool
- Professional landscape lighting
- Screened in porch with retractable screens
The gorgeous, welcoming covered front entry brings you in with ornamental wrought iron doors. Walking in, you will immediately notice the impressive two story entry foyer with a soaring ceiling, chandelier and gleaming hardwood floors. Natural light floods the entry and a custom iron cover for the fresh air return vent adds a lovely touch.
The home office, located to the right of the entry, is just as bright with triple windows facing the front lawn. Close by, the spacious, formal dining room is perfect for entertaining guests at dinners and celebrations.
The Chef’s kitchen is the heart of the home with lots of storage, double ovens, a large island with seating, beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pantry.
The family room is the perfect space for a cozy night in or movie night with custom built-ins and a high ceiling, creating an even more spacious atmosphere.
Rounding out the main level is the elegant, classic owner’s suite. With a neutral palette, vaulted ceiling, natural light and access to the screened in patio, it’s every homeowner’s dream. Adding to the relaxation is the master bath with exquisite lighting, double sinks, walk-in shower, soaking tub and more.
The second floor features three additional bedrooms and a giant bonus room for games, sport viewing parties and fun with the family.
Outside, enjoy warm summer nights or fun in the sun on the screened in porch, in the saltwater pool or hot tub.
Click here for a virtual narrated tour.
The home is being listed at $1,325,000 by Jarod Tanksley with Brentview Realty. For more information on the home or to schedule a visit, call (615) 669-8265.
