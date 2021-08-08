Located inside the gated, private, equestrian Lynnwood Downs, the home at 2021 Lynnwood Drive is the perfect home for someone who appreciates privacy, luxury and the small details that make a house a home.
Sitting on 5.25 lush acres, the home features five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. The beautiful home with breathtaking hilltop views is only minutes from the CoolSprings Galleria and access to 1-65.
A few key features of the home include:
- Gleaming hardwood floors throughout home
- Walk-in closets
- Three fireplaces
- Florida room
- Expansive finished basement
This amazing country estate is impressive inside and out. Walking up to the home, you will notice the exquisite landscape and greenery. Inside, the grand entryway welcomes you in with a grand staircase, gleaming hardwood floors, chandelier and more. To the right, you will find the sun-soaked sitting room perfect for hosting guests or curling up with a good book. It has walls of windows, built-ins and a specialty trey ceiling. Across the way, the dining room holds space for 8-10 guests and brings elegance into the mix.
Looking for even more natural lighting? The cozy living room has it in spades with two sets of French doors leading to the private backyard. It features stunning architectural detail and a lovely fireplace.
With lots of charm and cabinet space, the kitchen is perfect for all the cooking and entertaining one might want. it features granite countertops, a large island with seating, counter-height seating and high-end stainless steel appliances. The attached dining area provides the perfect space for more casual meals.
The main floor is finished off by a grand owner’s suite with plush carpeting, specialty lighting, pass-through fireplace and more. The attached bathroom has double-vanity sinks, tile flooring, walk-in shower and separate, oversized tub.
Upstairs holds four additional bedrooms and four bathrooms.
The finished basement has plush carpeting, gym space and sauna. It also holds a separate entertainment space perfect for game nights or movies with the family.
Community amenities include:
- Gated community
- Horse stalls and barn
- 20-acre pasture, fencing, and indoor and outdoor arena
- Clubhouse
- Park
- Playground
- Pool
- Tennis courts
The home is zoned for Walnut Grove Elementary, Grassland Middle School and Franklin High School.
It is being listed at $2,895,000 by Tracy Zimmerman with Keller Williams Realty. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (615) 294-8801 or email Zimmerman at [email protected].
